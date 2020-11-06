Week 9 pressing fantasy football questions: Is J.K. Dobbins the key to turning Ravens offense around?

Is there anything more to the Ravens offense — or is this it?

The Ravens offense is still at the top of our watchlist but nowhere close to the top of any positive passing (or offensive, for that matter) metrics. Obviously, a date with the Steelers last week was never going to be the time to get out of neutral but their Week 9 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, isn’t much easier.

Indy ranks third in Football Outsiders’ defensive DVOA and, with Darius Leonard back and healthy, are operating as a difference-making unit. The speed with which they play and the enhanced blitz rate they debuted last week could be problematic for Baltimore. We know Lamar Jackson has been one of the stone-worst quarterbacks when facing extra heat, sporting a 76.4 passer rating. It’s hard to imagine that not being an even bigger issue now that star left tackle Ronnie Stanley is out for the season.

[Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

The Ravens need to add more outlet and layup passes for Lamar and it needs to start happening this week. Baltimore still runs the ball so well they essentially base their entire passing game on vertical shots into big windows downfield. That’s a great idea in theory but it’s leading to too much pressure and inefficient passes from Jackson.

There are a couple of solutions here. J.K. Dobbins is coming off acing his first shot as the clear primary back last week. With Mark Ingram not practicing mid-week, he could easily find himself back in that role. Greg Roman and company could try to get him more involved in screens and passes to the flat. He already leads the backs in routes run.

Is J.K. Dobbins the spark Ravens need on offense? (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

The Ravens can also look to get Marquise Brown — who is already a squeaky wheel in need of some greasing heading into Week 9 — more looks on shorter routes. He has just nine targets on slants/screens/crossers this year. Those were bread and butter plays for Brown in college but have been almost completely absent this year as Baltimore overdoes it with the deep ball.

Will Chase Edmonds seize this opportunity?

It’s no secret that Kenyan Drake has been one of the more underwhelming running backs this season. Arizona ranks 10th in run-play percentage and Drake personally has the seventh-most carries per game among backs. And yet, he’s been largely a hit or miss proposition in fantasy, sitting at RB22 on the year.

Now that he’s sporting an ankle injury that will likely keep him out at least this week, the Cardinals are set to turn to Chase Edmonds. The backup has long been an intriguing player dating back to his three-touchdown effort against the Giants in 2019. This season, Kliff Kingsbury has praised Edmonds as a starting-caliber back in the league and he’s been the clear leader in the passing down role with a 13.6 percent target share (to Drake’s 4.2 percent).

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $200K Baller. $15 entry fee. $25K and more to first]

You can also argue that Edmonds has been the more explosive of the two runners with his 6.1 yards per carry figure.

Edmonds will more than likely get another shot to prove Kingsbury’s faith in him is well placed this weekend. He’ll get to do it against a Miami Dolphins defense that is ranked in the top-five in Football Outsiders’ DVOA metrics as a pass defense but dead last vs. the run. There’s a chance he never relinquishes the top gig if he runs well in this spot and Drake continues to miss time.

Will the Bills offense finally get back on track?

The Bills offense of September and early October feels like it operated in an entirely different universe than the one we currently inhabit. After averaging north of 30 points per contest in Week 1 to 4, Buffalo has scored 16, 17, 18, and 24 points the last four. Some of the face-plants were excusable but mere average outings against the Jets and Patriots in Weeks 7 and 8 are not.

Story continues