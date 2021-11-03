Week 9 Power Rankings: Bears continue to fall after 3 straight losses

For the second time in three seasons, the Chicago Bears are 3-5. For the third time in the last three seasons, the Bears have lost three or more games in a row.

As the once 3-2 Bears start to fall out of playoff contention, their power rankings are tanking. Though the standings mean more, let’s take a look at where they stand in the Week 9 power rankings.

USA Today: 21st

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

USA Today has the Bears ranked at 21st, two spots lower, after their loss to the 49ers. Their only words on the game?

“It had been 13 years since an NFL team didn’t net 200 passing yards in any of its first eight games. Until now.”

Wow. For the offensive guru Matt Nagy has wanted everyone to believe he is, that’s not good. In defense of him, Nagy did not coach on Sunday against the 49ers. So, this Monday, he has a chance to potentially run an offense above 200 net passing yards. If he doesn’t, he can add himself to that problem.

The passing attack has to improve. It’s been below average. Andy Dalton, though he played very little, couldn’t do it. Justin Fields hasn’t either. Is 200 net passing yards a lot to ask for?

ESPN: 23rd

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

ESPN has moved the Bears down one spot after their 11-point loss to the 49ers. They’re now ranked at 23rd. Though the defense has played pretty well and is ranked 8th in the league going into that game, they fell apart quickly against the 49ers.

The odd thing was, the offense carried the load on Sunday. We haven’t seen that in a long time.

Now, the Bears were without Khalil Mack, but still, 33 points against a 2-4 team without their top weapon on offense is embarrassing. Mack means a lot to this defense. When he is out, historically, the defense has struggled. We’ll see if things can turn around when he returns.

Yahoo! Sports: 23rd

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Though the Bears had their fifth loss of the season to a 2-4 49ers team, Yahoo! Sports moved them up one spot to 23rd on their power rankings. That’s interesting.

Yahoo! Sports was impressed by Justin Fields’ play, even showing his touchdown run. That was an amazing play, but I think it has overshadowed the below-average passing attack from Fields.

.@ChicagoBears fans got just a taste of what @JustnFields can do with his legs. 💨 pic.twitter.com/qjtsFxBADP — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 1, 2021

To win football games, your quarterback has to be able to throw the ball well. Fields hasn’t been able to do that, just yet. It’s a throwaway year, he’s learning and should get better going into his second season.

Though I believe it’s a throwaway year, there are still nine games left. That’s plenty of time for Fields to grow more as a passer. Every Sunday there’s something new that’s impressive. He needs a full offseason to truly grow, though.

NFL.com: 24th

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

NFL.com has moved the Bears down just one spot to 24. In a game where Chicago only scored 22 points, that was still considered an improvement for the team. Justin Fields did look better, but he remained under 200 yards passing.

Fields did rush for over 100 yards and had that amazing touchdown run, but that was the true highlight of the game. Unfairly, I think that play made his performance look better than it was. He’s a rookie, but he’s played like a below-average passer this season.

The offense did have their best game of the season but that wasn’t enough to get back in the win column. Fields did look more comfortable with Chris Tabor being the team’s head coach. Maybe there should be a change for the last nine games…

CBS Sports: 25th

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

CBS Sports has dropped the Bears down three spots after their 11-point loss to the 49ers. Did Justin Fields improve? Yes. But that wasn’t enough to sneak out with the victory,

The passing attack is still below average, but the offense improved. Fields impressed with his legs and command of the offense. He looked more confident than ever.

Fields told the media that his offense was due to have a breakout game. If that was it, we need more. If that wasn’t it, fans should continue to be excited to see what happens.

Next Monday, Fields starts in his first prime-time game against the Steelers. That will be his biggest test, outside of the Packers game, this season. We’ll see whether the lights are too bright for this offense or not. Pittsburgh is a winnable game.

Hopefully, Matt Nagy, in his return, is able to put together a scheme that helps Fields grow as a passer.

Touchdown Wire: 26th

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Touchdown Wire has the Bears down one spot to 26th after their Week 8 loss to the 49ers. Chicago was short-handed without Matt Nagy, which was recognized. Some people would say the team looked better without Nagy, though.

Still, a loss is a loss. Chris Tabor lost his debut as the acting head coach for the Bears. Whether he gets called on again this season or not, he didn’t do a terrible job for the situation he was forced into.

The team is in a bad spot no matter who the coach is. The passing attack has struggled week-to-week, Justin Fields is having growing pains, and the defense showed signs of weakness without Khalil Mack. How will they fare against the Steelers?

[listicle id=487896]

1

1