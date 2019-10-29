Week 9 expert fantasy rankings: Can Lamar end Patriots' reign of defensive terror?

Can Lamar do what no one else has done? (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

It’s a matchup of the unstoppable force vs. the immovable object in Week 9. Yes, Lamar Jackson — who has been playing hot potato with Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson for the No.1 fantasy QB spot all season — will face off against the New England Patriots, who, as everyone knows, sport the top defense in both fantasy and reality.

Can Lamar pull it off, or will the Patriots defensive juggernaut steamroll another quarterback and another opponent on their quest for a perfect season?

Check out how this narrative plays out in our experts’ fantasy rankings for Week 9, and don’t forget to check how your players stack up this week:

