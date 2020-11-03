Week 9 Pickups: Replacing George Kittle

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Welcome to another pickups podcast featuring fantasy gurus Scott Pianowski and Andy Behrens. The guys will guide your fantasy team to the playoffs by going through each position and highlighting the players you must target this week.

Andy and Scott start with the running back position. Should you go after Damien Harris, Gus Edwards or Jordan Wilkins on the waiver wire?

The wide receiver and tight end positions are thinning out week by week. Who is the replacement for 49ers stud George Kittle in your lineup?

