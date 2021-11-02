Week 9 Pickups: Derrick Henry’s injury shakes up the NFL

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski try and make sense of the waiver wire pickups this week in the face of serious (potentially season-ending) injuries for Derrick Henry and Jameis Winston. The guys give their takes on Mike White’s future with the Jets and Justin Fields’ huge showing with the Bears, as well.

