Week 9 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Dolphins

The Chicago Bears (3-5) are hosting the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to get back in the win column.

Chicago is coming off a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys (6-2), where all phases were clicking. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are coming off a narrow 31-27 victory over the Detroit Lions (1-6).

The Bears are a 4.5-point home underdog against Miami, according to Tipico Sportsbook. But what do the experts think? Here’s a look:

USA TODAY

USA TODAY’s Week 9 picks:

Jarrett Bell: Dolphins

Chris Bumbaca: Dolphins

Nate Davis: Dolphins

Safid Deen: Dolphins

Tyler Dragon: Dolphins

Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins

NFL.com

Gregg Rosenthal – Dolphins 29, Bears 20

Did the Bears’ offense find something Monday night with more designed runs for Justin Fields? This game is the perfect test, as the Cowboys have the athletes to deal with unpredictability. Fields’ decision making has improved for three straight weeks, as has the defense. The run game was there all along. Dallas is steady running the ball, but I didn’t see enough from Dak Prescott in his return to assume a blowout here.

ESPN

ESPN’s Week 9 picks:

Stephania Bell: Dolphins

Matt Bowe: Dolphins

Mike Clay: Dolphins

Jeremy Fowler: No pick

Domonique Foxworth: Dolphins

Dan Graziano: Dolphins

Jason Reid: Dolphins

Laura Rutledge: Dolphins

Sam Wickersham: Bears

Damien Woody: Dolphins

CBS Sports

CBS Sports’ Week 9 picks:

Pete Prisco: Dolphins

Jason La Canfora: Dolphins

Will Brinson: Dolphins

Jared Dubin: Dolphins

Ryan Wilson: Dolphins

John Breech: Dolphins

Dave Richard: Dolphins

Jamey Eisenberg: Dolphins

MMQB

MMQB’s Week 9 picks:

Albert Breer: Dolphins

Mitch Goldich: Dolphins

Gary Gramling: Dolphins

Conor Orr: Dolphins

John Pluym: Bears

Sporting News

Vinnie Iyer – Bears 27, Dolphins 24

The Bears are starting to feel it more offensively with Justin Fields getting more comfortable as a premier dangerous dual threat with consistent support from a great traditional running system. Fields’ running will be concerning for Miami and they can be pounded by David Montomgery and Khalil Herbert, too. The Bears’ secondary is playing better and will work to contain Tua Tagovailoa by winning up front.

Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports’ Week 9 picks:

Bryan Fischer: Dolphins

Steven Lassan: Dolphins

Mark Ross: Dolphins

Ben Weinrib: Dolphins

Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report’s Week 9 picks:

Gary Davenport: Dolphins

Greg Ivory: Dolphins

Ian Kenyon: Dolphins

Kris Knox: Dolphins

Maurice Moton: Dolphins

Wes O’Donnell: Dolphins

Brent Sobleski: Dolphins

Bottom line

No one is giving the Bears a chance to beat the Dolphins on Sunday. Even with Chicago’s improved offense. It doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering Miami has been rolling while the Bears are in the midst of a rebuild and just lost two defensive stars in Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn.

According to NFL Pickwatch, 93% of experts are picking Chicago to lose to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Focusing specifically on the expert picks we rounded up above, here’s how the final tally looks:

Dolphins: 38

Bears: 3

