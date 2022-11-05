Week 9 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears (3-5) are hosting the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to get back in the win column.
Chicago is coming off a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys (6-2), where all phases were clicking. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are coming off a narrow 31-27 victory over the Detroit Lions (1-6).
The Bears are a 4.5-point home underdog against Miami, according to Tipico Sportsbook. But what do the experts think? Here’s a look:
USA TODAY
Jarrett Bell: Dolphins
Chris Bumbaca: Dolphins
Nate Davis: Dolphins
Safid Deen: Dolphins
Tyler Dragon: Dolphins
Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins
NFL.com
Gregg Rosenthal – Dolphins 29, Bears 20
Gregg Rosenthal – Dolphins 29, Bears 20
ESPN
Stephania Bell: Dolphins
Matt Bowe: Dolphins
Mike Clay: Dolphins
Jeremy Fowler: No pick
Domonique Foxworth: Dolphins
Dan Graziano: Dolphins
Jason Reid: Dolphins
Laura Rutledge: Dolphins
Sam Wickersham: Bears
Damien Woody: Dolphins
CBS Sports
Pete Prisco: Dolphins
Jason La Canfora: Dolphins
Will Brinson: Dolphins
Jared Dubin: Dolphins
Ryan Wilson: Dolphins
John Breech: Dolphins
Dave Richard: Dolphins
Jamey Eisenberg: Dolphins
MMQB
Albert Breer: Dolphins
Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
Gary Gramling: Dolphins
Conor Orr: Dolphins
John Pluym: Bears
Sporting News
Vinnie Iyer – Bears 27, Dolphins 24
The Bears are starting to feel it more offensively with Justin Fields getting more comfortable as a premier dangerous dual threat with consistent support from a great traditional running system. Fields’ running will be concerning for Miami and they can be pounded by David Montomgery and Khalil Herbert, too. The Bears’ secondary is playing better and will work to contain Tua Tagovailoa by winning up front.
Athlon Sports
Bryan Fischer: Dolphins
Steven Lassan: Dolphins
Mark Ross: Dolphins
Ben Weinrib: Dolphins
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report’s Week 9 picks:
Gary Davenport: Dolphins
Greg Ivory: Dolphins
Ian Kenyon: Dolphins
Kris Knox: Dolphins
Maurice Moton: Dolphins
Wes O’Donnell: Dolphins
Brent Sobleski: Dolphins
Bottom line
No one is giving the Bears a chance to beat the Dolphins on Sunday. Even with Chicago’s improved offense. It doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering Miami has been rolling while the Bears are in the midst of a rebuild and just lost two defensive stars in Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn.
According to NFL Pickwatch, 93% of experts are picking Chicago to lose to the Dolphins on Sunday.
Focusing specifically on the expert picks we rounded up above, here’s how the final tally looks:
Dolphins: 38
Bears: 3
