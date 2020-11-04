Week 9 Optimal DFS Lineup: Stack Hill, Kelce









Fantasy football is about the long game. Drafting is only the first step in a months-long battle to overcome matchups, injuries, heavy bye weeks and more. All season long we've offered up looks at our Season Tools, which can be found in the Rotoworld Premium EDGE+ Roto package, in order to guide you through the toughest parts of your season and hopefully towards winning a championship.

However, if you feel like your season is beyond salvaging, you don't have to wait until next year just to hit your fantasy fix and try and claim victory. In addition to our premium season-long products, we offer a variety of DFS Tools to help you win every week, without the complications added by long-term injuries and missed waiver wire adds.

Designed to provide the knowledge you need to make the perfect lineup decisions in a variety of DFS formats, no matter the slate — from week-by-week projections, optimal lineups, past results and custom lineups built around your selected players — we're confident that this is the finest edition we have ever produced.

This week, we're using the Optimal Lineups tool to find an ideal roster that fits within the $200 salary cap offered in Yahoo! Daily Fantasy. Have a look below:

Week 9 Yahoo! DFS | Full Roster | 1:00pm (Early Slate Only) | $200 Salary Cap

QB - Deshaun Watson | @JAX | $35 | 25.2 Proj. Pts

RB - Alexander Mattison | vs. DET | $16 | 18.3 Proj. Pts

RB - Derrick Henry | vs. CHI | $35 | 19.3 Proj. Pts

WR - Tyreek Hill | vs. CAR | $24 | 12.7 Proj. Pts

WR - David Moore | @BUF | $11 | 10.6 Proj. Pts

WR - Marvin Jones Jr | @MIN | $15 | 11.1 Proj. Pts

TE - Travis Kelce | vs. CAR | $26 | 12.1 Proj. Pts

FLEX - Melvin Gordon | @ATL | $19 | 15.2 Proj. Pts

DEF - Colts D/ST | vs. BAL | $19 | 9.2 Proj. Pts



