Week 9 NFL power rankings roundup: Eagles and Bills on a collision course

The Eagles and Bills appear to be on a collision course, and if the NFL power rankings are any indication, the matchup will be a toss-up.

The Week 9 NFL power rankings are out, and either Philadelphia or Buffalo is the top team depending on which site or expert you ask.

Add to that both teams have MVP candidates at quarterback, and this duo will be something to watch moving forward.

Pro Football Talk -- 1

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 30: Zach Pascal #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after catching a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 30, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Mike Florio and company have the Eagles as the top team entering Week 9.

Vikings in the top five? Vikings in the top five. pic.twitter.com/8RlD15fpGx — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 1, 2022

ESPN -- 2

Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) reacts after a defensive stop against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo maintained their grip on the No. 1 spot in ESPN’s power rankings.

Philadelphia is 7-0 for just the second time in franchise history, matching the 2004 team that advanced to Super Bowl XXXIX. Dreams of home-field advantage throughout the playoffs are warranted: The Eagles have the easiest remaining strength of schedule, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. Playing in the resurgent NFC East, not even a divisional title is close to a lock at this stage, but they couldn’t have asked for a better start or to be in a better position for the home stretch. — Tim McManus

RGIII -- 1

Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates with running back Miles Sanders (26) after a touchdown catch during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The former No. 2 overall pick and ESPN NFL analyst has Philadelphia as the top team.

Bleacher Report -- 1

Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown catch during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bleacher Report has Philadelphia as the top team.

“The Eagles absolutely looked the part of the NFL’s best team against an overmatched Steelers team on Sunday,” Davenport said. “Philadelphia dominated every aspect of the game and came out of their bye week just as hot as they were going in. The Eagles are running the ball well. Hurts is playing at an MVP level. The secondary may well be the league’s best. The Eagles are the best team in the NFC by a fair margin, and if they beat the hapless Texans next week, Philly will be off to its best start in franchise history.”

NFL.com -- 2

Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) reacts after a sack against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

NFL.com has Philadelphia as the No, 2 team.

We are eight weeks into the season, and the Eagles have yet to trail in the second half of a game. Philly was in the zone once again on Sunday, attacking an overmatched Pittsburgh secondary through the air in a 35-13 win at the Linc. The receiving star was A.J. Brown, who had three first-half touchdowns and very nearly added a fourth before his monster afternoon was through. Jalen Hurts, meanwhile, continued to build on his increasingly compelling MVP case with a career-high four passing scores while throwing for 10.2 yards per attempt. With an upcoming schedule that includes the Texans (1-5-1), Commanders (4-4) and Colts (3-4-1),, the runway is clear for 10-0. Someone wake up Mercury Morris.

CBS Sports -- 1

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 30: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 30, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

CBS Sports has Philadelphia as the top team.

They came off their bye with an impressive beatdown of the Steelers. Jalen Hurts has the offense humming as the team readies for a Thursday night game against the Texans.

The Ringer -- 2

Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) changes the play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Ringer has Philadelphia at No. 2 on the list.

A.J. Brown recorded a hat trick with his three touchdown celebrations in the first half, and the Eagles were able to rest their starters with 9:24 remaining in the fourth quarter. Jalen Hurts is playing like a top-five quarterback, Brown and the rest of this supporting cast is among the best in the NFL, and the defense is second in yards per play allowed (4.66). FanDuel has Philadelphia at -270 to be the top-seeded team in the NFC and +195 to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl; it’s the Eagles’ conference to lose.

USA Today -- 1

Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) drops back to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are the top team according to USA Today.

1. Eagles (2): Are they peaking too early? Hard to find many flaws for the league’s only unbeaten team, which is winning by an average of 11 points a week. They’ve turned the ball over all of two times, are stifling teams defensively – and added DE Robert Quinn to that side of the ball – and new WR A.J. Brown is clearly finding his groove after a three-TD explosion Sunday. And then there’s QB Jalen Hurts, the first Philadelphia quarterback in the 90-season history of the franchise to win 10 straight starts. Are the Eagles the best team? Very possibly. Are they playing the best football in the league? Almost certainly.

