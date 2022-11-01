Week 9 NFL power rankings: Which team is No. 1 as 2022 season nears midpoint?

NFL power rankings entering Week 9 of 2022 season (previous rank in parentheses):

1. Eagles (2): Are they peaking too early? Hard to find many flaws for the league's only unbeaten team, which is winning by an average of 11 points a week. They've turned the ball over all of two times, are stifling teams defensively – and added DE Robert Quinn to that side of the ball – and new WR A.J. Brown is clearly finding his groove after a three-TD explosion Sunday. And then there's QB Jalen Hurts, the first Philadelphia quarterback in the 90-season history of the franchise to win 10 straight starts. Are the Eagles the best team? Very possibly. Are they playing the best football in the league? Almost certainly.

2. Bills (1): Let's not take away too much from Buffalo, but the team got a little loose in Sunday night's win against Green Bay – QB Josh Allen with one of his worst outings of 2022 – while S Jordan Poyer and LB Matt Milano were beaten up. On the plus side, Pro Bowl CB Tre'Davious White's return is imminent.

3. Chiefs (3): The league's top scoring offense imports WR Kadarius Toney and will only leave Kansas City once before December.

4. Cowboys (4): Backup (for now) Tony Pollard's 6.2 yards per carry are best among all NFL running backs. So why is Jerry Jones adamant Ezekiel Elliott remain the lead back ahead of a player who's clearly more explosive?

5. Vikings (5): You hate to question the legitimacy of a 6-1 team, but we'll find out a lot over the next two weeks as QB Kirk Cousins returns to Washington for the first time before the Skol Train heads to Buffalo.

6. Ravens (7): A defense that's held this club back at times is suddenly flush with reinforcements following the trade for LB Roquan Smith and Monday's news pass rushers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo, this year's second-round pick, are ready to return from injuries.

7. 49ers (10): They'll play four of five at home on the other side of a much-needed bye. Fully healthy, this could well emerge as the team to beat in the NFC.

8. Dolphins (9): Maintain his current pace, and WR Tyreek Hill will become the first player in league history to eclipse 2,000 receiving yards (2,042).

9. Bengals (8): Their first game without injured WR Ja'Marr Chase portends trouble even with the two-win Panthers and Steelers up next.

10. Seahawks (12): Hard not to wonder where Seattle might be had the team traded QB Russell Wilson sooner and steered clear of the Jamal Adams deal.

11. Titans (11): RB Derrick Henry's next 200-yard rushing day would be his seventh and break his tie with O.J. Simpson and Adrian Peterson for the most in NFL history. Circle Week 16's home date with the Texans, who have been victimized in four of King Henry's double-century days.

12. Giants (6): Inevitable a team that's outscored its opponents by six points collectively this season would eventually fall prey to its inability to throw the ball – especially when league rushing leader Saquon Barkley is contained.

13. Patriots (18): They're making some breaks (league-high 16 takeaways) and catching some timely ones, namely the pick-six by the Jets that was overturned in Sunday's 22-17 escape. New England's on track to have a better year than Tom Brady for the first time since he left in 2020.

14. Chargers (15): Hopefully the bye week was restful for a team whose only home game over the next five weeks will come against the Chiefs.

15. Jets (13): A team that's now dropped 13 in a row to the Patriots seems a long shot to avoid a five-game losing streak to its next opponent, Buffalo.

16. Rams (14): Sweet relief – after facing Christian McCaffrey in consecutive games, LA draws Tampa Bay's league-worst run game in Week 9.

17. Packers (16): It's official – coach Matt LaFleur won't win 13 regular-season games for the first time in his career. It's not yet official – but this could be QB Aaron Rodgers' first season since becoming Green Bay's starter in 2008 when he won't throw for 300 yards in a game.

18. Buccaneers (17): The last time Brady was two games under .500 as a starter? When he was playing for the University of Michigan in 1998.

19. Cardinals (19): Time for QB Kyler Murray to answer his Call of Duty for a last-place team that better make hay the next three weeks against divisional opponents in order to turn its season around.

20. Saints (21): Note to Dennis Allen – QB Andy Dalton is historically dreadful against Baltimore and has lost four consecutive appearances to the Ravens. Might be time to page Jameis.

21. Falcons (22): Hill has 961 receiving yards. Atlanta wide receivers have 943 ... total. Still, hasn't prevented this team from taking up residence atop the NFC South.

22. Browns (25): The perfect remedy for a reeling team? Cincinnati. Coach Kevin Stefanski is now 5-0 against the Bengals after Monday night's beatdown.

23. Raiders (20): Their penalty for laying a goose egg in New Orleans? A week in Sarasota, Fla. The reward might be their Week 9 date with Jacksonville.

24. Commanders (23): Look who's suddenly tied for the NFC's final wild-card spot and could soon get DE Chase Young back in the lineup?

25. Broncos (30): It's possible they salvaged their season with Sunday's win in London. Yet all you need to know about this team is that it was flagged for delay of game on a punt (deep within its own territory) and before a kickoff. Truly bizarre.

26. Jaguars (24): Silver linings? Nice to see RB Travis Etienne coming into his own after a lost rookie season. He's averaged 118.7 rushing yards and 7.4 per carry in his first three NFL starts.

27. Bears (27): They've run for at least 200 yards in three straight games for the first time since 1968, when they had Hall of Famer Gale Sayers. Those Bears won all three of their games. The 2022 Bears went 1-2.

28. Panthers (29): Christian who? RB D'Onta Foreman has rushed for 118 yards in both Carolina games since McCaffrey was traded. CMC hasn't had as many as 118 on the ground since 2019.

29. Steelers (26): This is actually Pittsburgh's second 2-6 start under Mike Tomlin. The 2013 team finished 6-2; this one only need go 7-2 to fend off the coach's first losing campaign.

30. Colts (28): Regardless of who's playing quarterback, this squad is DOA unless RB Jonathan Taylor can recapture something close to his 2021 All-Pro form.

31. Lions (31): If nothing else, at least it appears 2020 first-round CB Jeff Okudah's career is back on track – and with 20 tackles over the past two weeks, apparent he's not afraid to get his hands dirty.

32. Texans (32): Blessedly, Thursday – against undefeated Philadelphia – is Houston's only prime-time appearance this season. The Texans haven't won a night game since 2019.

