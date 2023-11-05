Week 9 NFL games to binge, stream and skip | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon provides a 'Fantasy Viewer's guide' to the NFL’s week 9 action, identifying the games you need to binge, stream and skip this weekend. Hear the full conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

MATT HARMON: Here are the games you need to binge, stream, and skip in week 9 of the NFL season. Your game to binge-- Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals. Man, this game is going to be so fun. The Bengals are peaking at the right time. Joe Burrow is healthy coming off a bye. We just got a dynamic performance from him, his best yards per attempt and completion percentage against the 49ers defense last week.

I think Tee Higgins could have his bounce-back game. And I'd also argue that the Bills are peaking at the right time, running three receiver sets with Khalil Shakir as a real slot receiver and Dalton Kincaid just being a regular old tight end. I think it's good news for the Buffalo Bills offense. This game looks really fun to me.

Now, the game you want to stream here, I think it is those Tampa Bay Buccaneers that I mentioned going to Houston to take on the Texans. I think both of these teams can get right here from a passing game perspective in this matchup, for the most part because neither of these teams run the ball very well. Two very disappointing second-year running backs in Rachaad White and Dameon Pierce.

I think Nico Collins and Tank Dell have a great matchup against a secondary that plays a lot of two-high defenses there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And I think Baker Mayfield can have a get-right performance with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and the boys there. I'm definitely at least pretty interested in that matchup.

And lastly, the game you want to go ahead and skip here, LA Rams-Green Bay Packers. The Packers offense, what's wrong with the Packers offense? Is it Jordan Love? Is it the wide receivers? Yes, everything is wrong with the Packers. And the LA Rams, they shouldn't be in this category. But with Matthew Stafford, a big question mark with that injury. I mean, Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, those guys are healthy and playing. They're now wide receiver 3s when they were locked in wide receiver 1s with Stafford. Yeah, you can go ahead and skip this game.