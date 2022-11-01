Week 9 Fantasy Football Waiver Pickups: Justin Fields emerges, Evan Engram scores & RB stashes

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens for a wrap-up of the news heading out of Week 8 and into the NFL’s Week 9. The guys break down some injury updates and recap the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Green Bay Packers before diving into some waiver wire pickup recommendations.

Justin Fields probably leads the pack of waiver pickups for this week, but there’s a surprisingly frisky group of TEs to consider and it’s time to start stashing RBs for the run up to the fantasy football playoffs.

Lastly, the guys tell you who you can safely drop from your fantasy roster, who you should hold on to (loosely) and which guys you should get on your roster early before they start putting up good fantasy numbers.

01:10 NEWS / Rashod Bateman will miss a few weeks with a foot injury

06:15 NEWS / Cooper Kupp is “day to day” with sprained ankle

08:00 Andy Reid says working WR Kadarius Toney into Chiefs offense will be “gradual process”

12:40 NEWS / LB Roquan Smith traded to the Baltimore Ravens

13:40 NEWS / Vikings TE Irv Smith suffered high ankle sprain

15:10 Bills 27, Packers 17

26:20 Waiver Wire Pickups: Running Backs

37:35 Waiver Wire Pickups: Wide Receivers

48:30 Waiver Wire Pickups: Quarterbacks

54:10 Waiver Wire Pickups: Tight Ends

57:30 Drops

61:20 Hold On Loosely

64:45 Getting In Early

67:40 Treviso Babes Update

