Week 9 NFL DFS Bargains

Bargain Bin Week 9

Each week I search for the cheapest viable options for your DFS lineups at every position. The plays are geared toward cash games unless otherwise indicated and I do try to use a price ceiling of $7000/$6000 for QB, $6000/$5000 for RB/WR, and $5500/$4500 (FD/DK) for TE insomuch as possible.

Quarterback

Brandon Allen, Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland

With Joe Flacco dealing with a bad disc in his neck, the Broncos are turning to Allen, who will make his first career NFL start this week at minimum salary. Intriguing, yes, but he comes with way more questions than answers. Luckily, the matchup is good and they’re playing at home. The overall point total, and Denver team total, is low, so expectations should be for Allen to post modest numbers at best here. At his low salary, however, you would do fine with a 15-18 fantasy point day.

Philip Rivers, LA Chargers vs. Green Bay

Rivers is slightly above the bargain threshold, but this is a game I love this week. While the Chargers have struggled mightily over the past four weeks, Rivers’ numbers actually aren’t that bad. He has two 300-plus yard passing games, and the two that weren’t were vs. Denver and Chicago. Forgiveable, right? I’m not trusting any of the skill players around him except Hunter Henry, but I do like Keenan Allen to bust out in a tournament lineup or two. It’s a cliché, but he really is due.

Running Back

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills vs. Washington

Josh Allen’s salary is well out of bargain range this week, and the truth is that opposing QBs really haven’t had to go all out to beat Washington. I expect that to be the case here as well, with the Bills’ defense likely leading the way to a sixth victory. Frank Gore is ageless and may well continue to out-snap and out-carry Singletary, but the latter’s explosiveness (8.3 YPC) and big play ability make him a great candidate for another good fantasy outing. Plus, there is a small chance that if they get the big lead in the fourth quarter, they let Singletary help run out the clock instead of Gore. Washington is a Top 5 RB matchup for fantasy.

Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago

I expect Howard to be a very popular play if Miles Sanders’ shoulder injury holds him out this week, but even if Sanders is active, I like Howard here. The Bears are a softer run defense than their overall stats indicate, allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing RBs this season. Howard, whether you agree or disagree with the strategy, is dominating the RB carries and he’s getting goal line opportunities. If Sanders is out, you might also consider Boston Scott, but only as a GPP flier.

Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis

Samuels is set to return in Week 9, just in time for James Conner and Benny Snell to potentially take a week off. I need both of them to be out to trust Samuels this week, but if that happens, he is a fantastic value. This is expected to be a close game and the Steelers are highly dependent on the run game given Mason Rudolph’s inaccuracies and lack of pocket presence.

Wide Receiver

Danny Amendola, Detroit Lions vs. Oakland

Amendola has seemingly carved out a stable role as a reliable outlet for Matt Stafford. He has caught 16 of 19 passes thrown his way over the last two weeks, averaging 100 receiving yards per game in that span. As has always been the case, his prime value is in PPR formats, but this matchup is one where you’ll definitely want some exposure (Oakland and Detroit both rank in the Top 10 in fantasy points to WRs).

Anthony Miller/Taylor Gabriel, Chicago Bears at Philadelphia

No one is giving up more fantasy points to wide receivers than the Eagles. Their stout run defense forces opponents to throw on them, and they frequently get beat. Behind Allen Robinson, it’s a toss-up between Miller and Gabriel, and the best way to play it is to have a little exposure to each. If you make a core GPP lineup and rotate your WR3 or FLEX, make sure to cover both of these low floor-high ceiling bargain Bears receivers.

Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis

Johnson is coming off a really nice MNF game vs. Miami and is poised to see an increase in value now that Rudolph is back. His salary is low enough and his target share high enough that I’m comfortable using him whenever the salary fits. That is to say, I don’t like the Steelers’ passing game enough to force Johnson into lineups, but I’m fine with using him when it works in, again, what should be a close game.

Tight End

Luke Willson, Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay

I picked on the demonstrated ability of opposing TEs to succeed against the Bucs last week with Jonnu Smith in this space, and I’m going back there with Willson this week. This game has the highest point total of the week and will almost certainly provide multiple fantasy-worthy plays. Willson is the least expensive way to attack the Bucs weak secondary, though of course, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf should be rostered as well.

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland

Fant is another risky bargain TE option, but he looked on the verge of a breakout with eight targets in the wake of the Emmanuel Sanders trade in Week 8. As noted above, Brandon Allen is the big question mark as the head of this offense. A new, inexperienced QB will often rely on his big tight end as a quick outlet, so if I’m taking a chance on a receiving option in this offense (in a good matchup with the Browns), it’s going to be Fant or DaeSean Hamilton in the slot rather than the more expensive field-stretcher Courtland Sutton until I get a better feel for Allen’s ability and accuracy throwing deep.

Defense

Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland

I am really not as in on Denver as I appear in this bargain article, but the defense is one I can get behind. They are brutal against the pass, and overall allow the eighth-fewest points per game. Cleveland has also been a turnover machine, ranking second in the league with 17 so far. The Browns’ offensive line also allows Baker Mayfield to take a sack on over eight percent of his dropbacks. I’m as ready as anyone for Cleveland to turn its season around, but I can’t see it happening on the road against the Denver defense. Rather, the Broncos at home in one of the lowest point total games of the week make for a cheap alternative play to the Bills or Jets D/ST.