Week 9 NFL coaching grades: Bengals, Jets score high marks after big wins; Colts, Raiders fail

Close games have been the theme this NFL season. Sixty-two games have been decided by a touchdown or less through nine weeks, the most all time at this stage. Six games in Week 9 were decided by three points or fewer.

All four teams in the AFC East have a winning record, the fifth time since 2002 that all four teams in a single division have a winning record through the first nine weeks of a year, per NFL stats.

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles are 8-0 for the first time in franchise history.

We’ve officially crossed the midway point of the season. How much of an influence did coaches have on the outcomes in Week 9? USA TODAY Sports examined the performances of NFL coaches. Here are their grades for Week 9:

Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff: A

Without star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Zac Taylor and the Bengals coaching staff did a great job of implementing running back Joe Mixon heavily in their offensive game plan. Mixon notched a career-high 211 yards from scrimmage and produced a franchise-record five touchdowns in Sunday’s 42-21 rout against the Carolina Panthers.

The Bengals’ zone run-blocking scheme paved the way for some of Mixon’s longest runs. Cincinnati’s successful zone blocks up front (shown below) allowed Mixon to cut back to the left behind the offensive line. Mixon just had to make Panthers CB Jaycee Horn miss one-on-one on his way to a 14-yard touchdown run.

Mixon is the sixth player in the Super Bowl era with at least 200 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in a single game. The Bengals running back had 26 touches in Week 9.

New York Jets coaching staff: B

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh celebrates with safety Jordan Whitehead (3) after his interception against the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had season lows in passing yards (205) and passer rating (46.8) in Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the New York Jets. Credit must be given to the Jets defense and the defensive game plan. The Jets defense had five sacks and two interceptions in Sunday’s upset win.

New York rarely blitzed Allen. Instead, it dropped back in coverage and forced Allen to throw passes in traffic. It was an effective game plan because the Jets’ front four was able to create pressure. Allen was under duress for much of the contest. The Jets had 15 pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

On 2nd & 2, Allen strip sacked by Huff fumbles recovered at the BUF 14#Bills 17 #Jets 20 4th pic.twitter.com/67puLmWQkt — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) November 6, 2022

Plus, the Jets’ secondary, led by Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate Sauce Gardner, played great in coverage.

Chicago Bears coaching staff: C

The Bears might’ve found their offensive identity, albeit in a 35-32 loss. Bears quarterback Justin Fields amassed 178 rushing yards in Week 9, the most by a QB in a single game in the Super Bowl era.

Most of Fields’ big gains came on oft-script plays, but the Bears did a solid job of calling plays that required the mobile quarterback to get outside of the pocket. When Fields couldn’t find anyone open downfield, he used his legs.

Breaking a Michael Vick record. 😳



An unreal performance from @justnfields ended with him having the most rushing yards by a QB in a regular season game (178).



Oh, he had 4 touchdowns too. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/69t6dXFciK — NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2022

Chicago has rushed for at least 225 yards in each of its past four games, but the best news might be Fields' emergence with five touchdown passes thrown and QB ratings over 100 in the last two games.

Los Angeles Rams coaching staff: D

The Rams defense held Tom Brady and the Bucs out of the end zone until Tampa Bay’s final possession. Los Angeles decided to play a zone prevent defense that exposed it to plenty of open holes around the field, including on the sideline.

Brady and the Bucs exploited the scheme, and without any timeouts, Brady and the Bucs went 60 yards in 35 seconds to score the game-winning touchdown.

Granted, most teams would’ve played some variation of a zone defense in the same situation. But the Rams’ zone defense was basic and allowed too many open areas around the field.

Indianapolis Colts coaching staff: F

It seems appropriate to give the Colts a failing grade this week. Frank Reich became the second head coach to be fired this season after the Colts lost 26-3 to the New England Patriots to drop their record to 3-5-1.

Indy’s offense had another listless performance. The Colts offense went 0 of 14 on third down and produced a season-low 121 total yards.

Sam Ehlinger, who is the seventh quarterback to start a game for the Colts since 2018, was sacked nine times and threw an interception.

this really is a perfect summary of the colts-patriots game pic.twitter.com/pCYfEhGKT2 — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) November 7, 2022

Reich was fired less than 24 hours after the disastrous performance.

Now the Colts are hoping interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who was a Colts offensive lineman from 1999–2011 but has no professional coaching experience, can come save the day. Good luck.

BONUS

Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff: F

The Raiders have blown three leads of at least 17 points this season. Failing grades can be divided throughout the entire organization.

Coach Josh McDaniels and the 2-6 Raiders are last in the AFC West.

