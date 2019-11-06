Week 9: NFC Targets & Touches

Fantasy football is, at its core, an exercise in risk analysis. Points are our currency and every article we digest, every podcast we engorge ourselves in, every box score we study is aimed at shining a light on safe, bankable volume we can rely on. That’s the purpose served by Targets and Touches, a thorough and exhaustively researched window into which players are making their respective teams tick. This is a weekly fixture here at Rotoworld, informed by data from Airyards.com, Pro Football Focus and Pro-Football-Reference.

Before we open Pandora’s box, please note that stat lines are arranged with the most recent game first while “X” signifies a player’s absence. To make the info more accessible, I also cut out much of the clutter, removing players averaging fewer than one target or carry, anyone slated to miss significant time and other fluff (fullback and receiver carries, for instance) that doesn’t factor into our decision-making. Because we’re in the meat of the season now, each players’ stats will only include the past five games. Anything more would be overkill. Now let’s get to the good stuff.

Week 9: AFC Targets and Touches

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Christian Kirk (5, 11, X, X, X), Kenyan Drake (4, X, X, X, X), Larry Fitzgerald (4, 4, 3, 8, 8), KeeSean Johnson (3, X, 2, 5, 7), Charles Clay (2, 3, 2, 2, 1), Pharoh Cooper (2, 0, 4, 4, 2), Maxx Williams (2, 1, 1, 3, 1), Trent Sherfield (0, 2, 1, 1, 3), Damiere Byrd (X, 5, 2, 2, X), Chase Edmonds (X, 4, 4, 2, 4), David Johnson (X, X, 0, 8, 5)

Air Yards: KeeSean Johnson (30, X, 21, 31, 24), Maxx Williams (24, 5, 4, 21, 5), Christian Kirk (18, 122, X, X, X), Larry Fitzgerald (10, 16, 5, 84, 83), Pharoh Cooper (5, 0, 8, 4, 30), Trent Sherfield (0, 33, 4, 36, 21), Charles Clay (-11, 68, 21, -1, 20), Kenyan Drake (-13, X, X, X, X), Damiere Byrd (X, 55, 46, 43, X), Chase Edmonds (X, -15, 0, -6, 5), David Johnson (X, X, 0, 18, 59)

Receiving Yards: Kenyan Drake (52, X, X, X, X), Larry Fitzgerald (38, 8, 12, 69, 58), KeeSean Johnson (22, X, 6, 14, 22), Pharoh Cooper (15, 0, 29, 16, 33), Maxx Williams (12, 9, 5, 34, 7), Christian Kirk (8, 79, X, X, X), Charles Clay (6, 88, 12, 8, 27), Trent Sherfield (0, 0, 4, 38, 23), Damiere Byrd (X, 18, 4, 60, X), Chase Edmonds (X, 5, 24, 33, 18), David Johnson (X, X, 0, 68, 65)

Carries: Kenyan Drake (15, X, X, X, X), Kyler Murray (5, 2, 10, 11, 10), Chase Edmonds (X, 7, 27, 5, 8), David Johnson (X, X, 1, 12, 17)

RZ Targets: Charles Clay (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), KeeSean Johnson (1, X, 0, 1, 1), Christian Kirk (1, 0, X, X, X), Maxx Williams (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Trent Sherfield (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Chase Edmonds (X, 2, 0, 1, 1), David Johnson (X, X, 0, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Kenyan Drake (1, X, X, X, X), Kyler Murray (1, 1, 1, 1, 1), Chase Edmonds (X, 2, 4, 0, 0), David Johnson (X, X, 0, 3, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (6-118-1, 5-47-1, 3-39-0, X, X), Byron Murphy (3-21-1, 3-23-1, 4-32-0, 6-108-0, 7-54-1), Tramaine Brock (0-0-0, 3-21-0, 6-88-1, 1-30-0, 5-23-0)

Observations: A change of scenery can do wonders, can’t it? Thursday night brought about the revival of long-lost rushing talent Kenyan Drake, who took to Kliff Kingsbury’s offense like a fish takes to water. Liberated from Miami’s tanking machine, all Drake did in his Cardinals debut was stack up 162 yards from scrimmage (the most by an Arizona running back this season) against the undefeated 49ers, one of the sport’s stingiest defenses (league-low 1,928 yards allowed). Now that’s how you make a first impression. Of course, fantasy owners looking to cash in on Drake’s Week 9 riches shouldn’t go overboard in their pursuit. Drake still has David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) to compete with when healthy. Patrick Peterson hasn’t exactly distinguished himself since returning from a six-game suspension, yielding the ninth-most yards in football during that span (204). He’ll have to snap out of it quickly with Mike Evans (league-leading seven touchdown catches) on tap for Week 10. Andy Isabella gave the Thursday night audience a glimpse of his immense talent by turning his lone Week 9 target into a riveting 88-yard touchdown dash.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (12, 9, 9, 7, 7), Russell Gage (9, 2, 1, 2, 0), Devonta Freeman (8, 3, 3, 5, 9), Austin Hooper (7, 5, 8, 9, 11), Calvin Ridley (7, 6, 6, 9, 6), Justin Hardy (4, 2, 0, 1, 0), Luke Stocker (1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Ito Smith (X, 0, 0, 6, 4)

Air Yards: Julio Jones (145, 139, 98, 99, 101), Calvin Ridley (83, 49, 68, 141, 92), Russell Gage (72, 31, 6, 30, 0), Justin Hardy (30, 17, 0, 5, 0), Austin Hooper (22, 37, 88, 65, 92), Luke Stocker (5, 0, 0, 0, 5), Devonta Freeman (-1, 1, 8, 1, 7), Ito Smith (X, 0, 0, 10, 9)

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (152, 93, 108, 42, 52), Calvin Ridley (70, 30, 48, 88, 32), Austin Hooper (65, 46, 117, 56, 130), Devonta Freeman (63, 6, 30, 40, 72), Russell Gage (58, 13, 6, 12, 0), Justin Hardy (23, 19, 0, 5, 0), Luke Stocker (18, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ito Smith (X, 0, 0, 45, 20)

Carries: Devonta Freeman (13, 7, 19, 11, 12), Brian Hill (3, 5, 0, 0, X), Matt Ryan (X, 1, 2, 3, 2), Ito Smith (X, 1, 3, 5, 2)

RZ Targets: Austin Hooper (2, 1, 1, 1, 0), Devonta Freeman (1, 0, 2, 1, 0), Russell Gage (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Julio Jones (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Justin Hardy (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Calvin Ridley (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Ito Smith (X, 0, 0, 2, 1)

RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (0, 0, 3, 3, 0), Matt Ryan (X, 0, 0, 1, 0), Ito Smith (X, 0, 3, 2, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kendall Sheffield (4-66-0, 3-55-0, 2-8-0, 1-8-0, 1-9-0), Isaiah Oliver (1-15-0, 2-33-0, 4-74-0, 8-110-0, 3-43-1), Damontae Kazee (2-6-2, 5-35-0, 4-32-0, 2-59-0, 0-0-0), Desmond Trufant (X, X, X, 7-141-3, 3-88-2)

Observations: Week 9’s bye spared the Falcons from another in a season full of embarrassments, though a divisional date with the Saints, who haven’t felt the sting of defeat since mid-September, looms in Week 10. In a minor upset, dead-in-the-water head coach Dan Quinn managed to survive the bye week, though his coaching stranglehold has never been more tenuous. Sensing his inevitable demise, Quinn shuffled the deck by reassigning three of his assistants including wide receivers coach Raheem Morris, who will shift his attention to Atlanta’s struggling secondary. Last week’s bye served as a much-needed reprieve for Matt Ryan, whose ankle injury in Week 7 precipitated his first absence in over a decade.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: D.J. Moore (10, 9, 10, 8, 5), Curtis Samuel (6, 11, 6, 6, 7), Greg Olsen (5, 2, 7, 2, 4), Jarius Wright (4, 4, 3, 3, 6), Christian McCaffrey (3, 5, 5, 9, 10)

Air Yards: D.J. Moore (137, 103, 95, 89, 46), Curtis Samuel (136, 189, 113, 60, 151), Greg Olsen (59, 12, 56, 12, 30), Jarius Wright (47, 18, 32, 8, 46), Christian McCaffrey (6, 12, -13, 13, -13)

Receiving Yards: D.J. Moore (101, 38, 73, 91, 44), Curtis Samuel (64, 46, 70, 19, 32), Greg Olsen (40, 13, 52, 0, 5), Christian McCaffrey (20, 38, 26, 61, 86), Jarius Wright (0, 12, 6, 6, 59)

Carries: Christian McCaffrey (24, 14, 22, 19, 27), Kyle Allen (3, 0, 3, 1, 0), Reggie Bonnafon (3, 1, 0, 5, 0)

RZ Targets: Curtis Samuel (2, 0, 1, 1, 0), Christian McCaffrey (1, 0, 0, 3, 0), D.J. Moore (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Greg Olsen (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jarius Wright (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (4, 0, 6, 2, 4), Kyle Allen (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Ross Cockrell (6-83-0, 1-2-0, 3-42-0, 4-99-1, 1-12-0), James Bradberry (2-59-0, 2-17-0, 8-91-0, 5-90-0, 2-18-0), Donte Jackson (3-46-0, 2-20-0, X, X, X), Javien Elliott (0-0-0, 0-0-0, 5-64-0, 4-38-0, 1-14-0)

Observations: I mean, what more can you say about Christian McCaffrey? What he’s doing right now (30.8 PPR points per game) is unheard of. Rushing touchdowns (10), yards from scrimmage (1,244), rushing yards per game (110.1) … you name it, C-Mac probably leads the league in it. D.J. Moore’s touchdown drought continued in Week 9 (he hasn’t had an end-zone encounter since Week 3), but fantasy owners can’t complain about the 101 receiving yards he tallied, his most since Week 11 of last season. For the air yards crowd, Curtis Samuel ranks fourth in that department (944), trailing only the likes of Mike Evans (1,246), Kenny Golladay (1,017) and Keenan Allen (1,010). Samuel hasn’t been the model of efficiency this year (50-percent catch rate), but his recent touchdown kick (three end-zone trips in his last three outings) should appease even the most demanding of fantasy disciples. With Cam Newton lost to injured reserve—his balky foot never cooperated this year—Kyle Allen will finish out 2019 as Carolina’s QB1.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Tarik Cohen (5, 3, 12, 7, 5), Allen Robinson (5, 7, 16, 8, 7), David Montgomery (4, 5, 2, 1, 5), Taylor Gabriel (3, 6, 2, X, X), Trey Burton (1, 4, 4, 4, 4), Anthony Miller (1, 3, 9, 7, 3), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 2, 3, 0, 1), Adam Shaheen (1, 2, 2, 0, 2), Mike Davis (0, 1, 0, 0, X), Javon Wims (0, 0, 1, 1, 5)

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (87, 69, 170, 108, 69), Taylor Gabriel (54, 91, 22, X, X), Trey Burton (24, 48, 12, 12, 14), Anthony Miller (24, 50, 112, 99, 12), Tarik Cohen (19, 13, -7, -9, 32), David Montgomery (11, -3, 2, 7, 6), Cordarrelle Patterson (4, -5, 16, 0, -2), Adam Shaheen (2, 5, 5, 0, 13), Mike Davis (0, 3, 0, 0, X), Javon Wims (0, 0, 6, 12, 60)

Receiving Yards: Taylor Gabriel (69, 53, 6, X, X), David Montgomery (36, 12, 13, 11, 14), Tarik Cohen (9, 37, 19, 39, 7), Allen Robinson (6, 62, 87, 97, 77), Cordarrelle Patterson (5, 1, 21, 0, 3), Trey Burton (0, 16, 11, 16, 16), Mike Davis (0, 5, 0, 0, X), Anthony Miller (0, 67, 64, 52, 11), Adam Shaheen (0, 0, 24, 0, 13), Javon Wims (0, 0, 6, 0, 56)

Carries: David Montgomery (14, 27, 2, 11, 21), Tarik Cohen (2, 4, 3, 4, 5), Mitchell Trubisky (2, 4, 0, X, 0), Mike Davis (0, 2, 0, 0, X), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 1, 1, 1, 2)

RZ Targets: Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 2, 1, 0, 0), Trey Burton (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Tarik Cohen (0, 0, 1, 0, 3), Mike Davis (0, 1, 0, 0, X), Anthony Miller (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), David Montgomery (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Allen Robinson (0, 1, 3, 2, 1), Adam Shaheen (0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Javon Wims (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: David Montgomery (3, 5, 0, 2, 2), Tarik Cohen (2, 3, 0, 0, 0), Mitchell Trubisky (1, 1, 0, X, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kyle Fuller (6-64-1, 6-87-0, 4-70-0, 3-42-0, 7-89-0), Buster Skrine (3-25-0, 2-37-0, 5-34-1, 1-4-0, 3-19-0), Prince Amukamara (2-4-0, 2-15-0, 4-78-0, 2-18-0, 2-14-0)

Observations: Maybe someone should check the lost and found for Mitchell Trubisky’s missing confidence (keep an eye out for Sam Darnold’s too while you’re at it). Nothing about Trubisky’s performance the last three weeks (78.9 quarterback rating, 5.72 yards per attempt) says “franchise quarterback.” Think the Bears regret reaching for Trubisky at second overall in 2017 when Patrick Mahomes (10th) and Deshaun Watson (12th) were both still available? That’s like taking Sam Bowie over Michael Jordan. Arguably Trubisky’s biggest failure was squandering a golden opportunity for Allen Robinson to wreak havoc on Philadelphia’s bleeding secondary in Week 9. Instead, the duo synched up for just one catch spanning six measly yards in the loss to Philly. While Trubisky has spent his past month circling the drain, his Windy City brethren David Montgomery has done the exact opposite, muscling his way to 223 yards (175 rushing, 48 receiving) and three touchdowns in his last two games while out-touching Tarik Cohen by an overwhelming 48-11 margin during that impressive span.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Jason Witten (9, 4, 7, 4, 4), Randall Cobb (8, 3, X, 6, 6), Amari Cooper (7, 5, 2, 14, 8), Michael Gallup (6, 4, 7, 14, X), Blake Jarwin (1, 1, 4, 0, 3), Tavon Austin (0, 1, 6, 1, 1), Ezekiel Elliott (0, 7, 6, 4, 7), Devin Smith (X, X, X, X, 1)

Air Yards: Amari Cooper (135, 89, 22, 166, 113), Michael Gallup (84, 24, 71, 137, X), Randall Cobb (80, 30, X, 78, 96), Jason Witten (37, 29, 76, 57, 40), Blake Jarwin (13, 1, 24, 0, 37), Tavon Austin (0, 37, 47, -4, 5), Ezekiel Elliott (0, -1, 7, 31, 12), Devin Smith (X, X, X, X, 5)

Receiving Yards: Amari Cooper (80, 106, 3, 226, 48), Jason Witten (58, 33, 57, 29, 50), Blake Jarwin (42, 1, 6, 0, 49), Randall Cobb (35, 29, X, 53, 41), Michael Gallup (33, 34, 48, 113, X), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 64, 13, 5), Ezekiel Elliott (0, 36, 47, 29, 30), Devin Smith (X, X, X, X, 0)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (23, 22, 28, 12, 18), Tony Pollard (3, 8, 3, 4, 0), Dak Prescott (3, 5, 3, 4, 1)

RZ Targets: Randall Cobb (1, 0, X, 0, 1), Michael Gallup (1, 1, 0, 0, X), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Amari Cooper (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Ezekiel Elliott (0, 1, 2, 1, 0), Blake Jarwin (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jason Witten (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Devin Smith (X, X, X, X, 1)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (2, 9, 10, 2, 3), Dak Prescott (1, 1, 3, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jourdan Lewis (4-70-0, 2-17-0, 3-35-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0), Byron Jones (4-42-0, 0-0-0, 2-37-0, 2-40-0, 2-21-0), Chidobe Awuzie (5-41-1, 2-36-0, 4-118-1, 4-23-0, 4-40-0), Anthony Brown (0-0-0, X, 1-24-0, 0-0-0, 3-33-0)

Observations: Even a little feline trickery from MetLife Cat (who joins Bruce Springsteen and Mike Trout on the Mount Rushmore of Jersey icons) couldn’t slow Amari Cooper, who strutted his stuff to the tune of 80 yards and a touchdown in Week 9. Excluding his injury-spoiled Week 6, Coop has either scored a touchdown or cleared 100 yards receiving in all but one game this year. Between getting an extra hour of sleep from the end of daylight savings and the Cowboys’ bye in Week 8, Ezekiel Elliott came into Monday night’s game about as fresh as he’ll ever be. The well-rested workhorse proceeded to annihilate the Giants, pounding the rock 23 times for a season-high 139 yards on the ground. That’s already the fourth time he’s cleared the century mark in yards this season. It’s been more of a slow jog for Michael Gallup lately (word play!) but even with his yardage totals dwindling (38.3 yards per game in his last three), the promising sophomore still made his fantasy presence felt with a touchdown in Monday night’s win, his second of the year and fourth since arriving as a third-round pick in 2018.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Marvin Jones (10, 5, 13, 5, 5), Kenny Golladay (7, 8, 2, 9, 9), T.J. Hockenson (7, 1, 5, 6, 3), Danny Amendola (5, 8, 11, 1, X), J.D. McKissic (4, 3, 3, 3, 2), Ty Johnson (3, 4, 4, 0, 1), Jesse James (2, 0, 4, 1, 1), Logan Thomas (2, 1, 0, 1, 3), Marvin Hall (1, 1, 2, 1, 3)

Air Yards: Marvin Jones (154, 58, 115, 85, 89), Kenny Golladay (146, 188, 56, 122, 109), Danny Amendola (56, 58, 113, 4, X), T.J. Hockenson (49, 13, 36, 26, 5), J.D. McKissic (24, -3, 8, -2, 1), Logan Thomas (14, 9, 0, 20, 9), Jesse James (10, 0, -1, 8, 10), Marvin Hall (9, 45, 39, 45, 64), Ty Johnson (2, 46, 17, 0, -1)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (132, 123, 21, 121, 67), Marvin Jones (126, 22, 93, 17, 77), T.J. Hockenson (56, 21, 32, 21, 27), J.D. McKissic (40, 2, 31, 7, 11), Danny Amendola (29, 95, 105, 6, X), Logan Thomas (13, 17, 0, 0, 25), Ty Johnson (7, 13, 28, 0, 1), Jesse James (3, 0, 7, 8, 0), Marvin Hall (0, 49, 47, 58, 47)

Carries: Ty Johnson (9, 7, 10, 0, 3), J.D. McKissic (4, 1, 5, 3, 4), Matthew Stafford (3, 2, 0, 3, 2)

RZ Targets: Kenny Golladay (2, 1, 0, 2, 3), Logan Thomas (2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Danny Amendola (1, 0, 2, 1, X), Jesse James (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Marvin Jones (1, 1, 5, 1, 0), J.D. McKissic (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), T.J. Hockenson (0, 0, 0, 2, 2)

RZ Carries: J.D. McKissic (2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Ty Johnson (1, 0, 3, 0, 0), Matthew Stafford (1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Rashaan Melvin (5-72-0, 4-70-3, 6-89-0, 3-63-0, 2-14-0), Justin Coleman (6-60-1, 10-122-0, 5-95-1, 6-109-1, 4-67-0), Darius Slay (0-0-0, X, 2-52-1, 4-18-0, X)

Observations: Plot twist—after working hard to “establish the run” in year one of Matt Patricia’s reign, the Lions have transitioned to a pass-first offense. Only five teams have passed on a more frequent basis than Detroit over the last three weeks (65.97 percent). And why not? Matthew Stafford doesn’t have a weapon like Calvin Johnson in his arsenal anymore but between Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola, this is arguably the deepest receiving corps he’s ever worked with. Jones has been a standout, gathering a league-high five touchdown grabs over his last three games while Golladay has been even more masterful, submitting seven touchdowns (tied with Mike Evans for the league-lead) along with 1,017 air yards (second to Evans) this season. Opportunistic fantasy owners predictably flocked to Ty Johnson following the departure of Kerryon Johnson (lost to injured reserve for the second time in as many seasons), but the real winner has been Stafford, who leads all quarterbacks in both touchdowns (10) and passing yards (1,112) since Week 7. The current pace-setter in passing yards per game (312.4), Stafford is projected to throw for 4,998 yards, which would stand as the 12th-highest single-season total in NFL history.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (11, X, X, X, X), Jamaal Williams (6, 3, 5, 5, X), Jimmy Graham (4, 5, 4, 5, 3), Aaron Jones (4, 8, 4, 7, 8), Allen Lazard (4, 5, 4, 5, 0), Geronimo Allison (2, 3, 5, 7, 6), Jake Kumerow (2, 4, 2, 3, 2), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2, 2, 3, 2, 4), Marcedes Lewis (0, 1, 0, 2, 2)

Air Yards: Davante Adams (111, X, X, X, X), Allen Lazard (72, 12, 61, 79, 0), Jake Kumerow (57, 71, 44, 18, 30), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (51, 33, 55, 52, 106), Jimmy Graham (6, 36, 38, 51, 25), Geronimo Allison (4, 28, 38, 81, 46), Marcedes Lewis (0, 11, 0, 45, -2), Jamaal Williams (-2, 11, 1, -1, X), Aaron Jones (-4, 29, 20, 46, -5)

Receiving Yards: Allen Lazard (44, 42, 42, 65, 0), Davante Adams (41, X, X, X, X), Jamaal Williams (39, 14, 26, 32, X), Geronimo Allison (21, 7, 33, 40, 28), Jimmy Graham (17, 20, 65, 17, 41), Jake Kumerow (0, 48, 54, 17, 9), Marcedes Lewis (0, 11, 0, 50, 17), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 4, 133, 48, 18), Aaron Jones (-1, 159, 33, 13, 75)

Carries: Aaron Jones (8, 13, 12, 11, 19), Jamaal Williams (2, 7, 3, 14, X), Aaron Rodgers (1, 6, 2, 3, 4)

RZ Targets: Jamaal Williams (2, 1, 1, 2, X), Davante Adams (0, X, X, X, X), Geronimo Allison (0, 1, 1, 0, 2), Jimmy Graham (0, 0, 2, 2, 0), Aaron Jones (0, 2, 2, 1, 1), Jake Kumerow (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Allen Lazard (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Aaron Jones (0, 1, 0, 1, 7), Aaron Rodgers (0, 1, 1, 3, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 1, 0, 4, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jaire Alexander (4-129-0, 4-35-0, 3-36-1, 1-3-0, 8-201-1), Tramon Williams (3-19-0, 2-19-0, 0-0-0, 2-15-0, 3-60-1), Kevin King (0-0-0, 5-74-1, 3-51-0, 6-163-0, 6-72-0)

Observations: On a Sunday that saw all 11 road teams fall short (not including the neutral site game in London), the Packers followed suit with a miserable performance in Los Angeles, waving sayonara to their four-game winning streak in the process. Sunday marked the return of Davante Adams, who drew a team-high 11 targets in his first game action since Week 4. Green Bay didn’t limit him coming off his toe injury, inserting Adams on 42 of the team’s 50 offensive snaps (84-percent snap share). Only two running backs in football have registered more than two receiving touchdowns this year. Luckily for cheese-heads, both reside in Green Bay—Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams lead all running backs in receiving scores with three a piece. Since Week 7, no Packer has run as many passing routes as Allen Lazard (80), who also leads the team in targets (13) during that span.

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Cooper Kupp (10, 8, 6, 17, 15), Josh Reynolds (8, 1, 1, 1, 2), Gerald Everett (3, 10, 5, 11, 8), Robert Woods (2, 7, 4, 9, 15), Brandin Cooks (1, 7, 3, 3, 9), Todd Gurley (1, 1, X, 5, 11), Tyler Higbee (1, 1, 3, 3, 7)

Air Yards: Josh Reynolds (138, 5, 31, 12, 29), Cooper Kupp (123, 50, 23, 134, 127), Gerald Everett (19, 147, 40, 100, 50), Brandin Cooks (17, 100, 6, 101, 100), Tyler Higbee (6, 5, 13, -1, 53, Todd Gurley (3, 13, X, 5, 13), Robert Woods (-3, 53, 43, 60, 109)

Receiving Yards: Cooper Kupp (220, 50, 17, 117, 121), Josh Reynolds (73, 0, 0, 12, 22), Robert Woods (36, 80, 0, 48, 164), Gerald Everett (15, 50, 9, 136, 44), Tyler Higbee (8, 8, 25, 47, 41), Brandin Cooks (0, 59, 18, 29, 71), Todd Gurley (0, 13, X, 6, 54)

Carries: Darrell Henderson (11, 11, 6, 0, 0), Todd Gurley (10, 18, X, 15, 5), Jared Goff (0, 3, 1, 1, 0), Malcolm Brown (X, X, 11, 1, 5)

RZ Targets: Gerald Everett (1, 2, 0, 0, 2), Tyler Higbee (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Josh Reynolds (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Brandin Cooks (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Todd Gurley (0, 1, X, 0, 1), Cooper Kupp (0, 2, 1, 3, 0), Robert Woods (0, 1, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (5, 9, X, 3, 3), Jared Goff (0, 2, 0, 1, 0), Darrell Henderson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Malcolm Brown (X, X, 3, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (7-89-0, 4-69-0, X, X, X), Nickell Robey-Coleman (4-49-0, 2-23-0, 3--4-0, 1-7-0, 4-40-1), Troy Hill (3-45-0, 4-39-0, 2-16-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: The Rams should have fresh legs for Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh after getting a much-needed breather in Week 9. Brandin Cooks received positive news from his visit with a concussion specialist during the bye, though there’s no timetable for his return. Without him, Los Angeles will turn to Josh Reynolds (3-73-1 on eight targets in Week 8) in three-wide sets. Frank Gore, David Montgomery and Tevin Coleman are just a sampling of the many names ahead of Todd Gurley in rushing yards per game (50.7). He ranked second to Ezekiel Elliott in that stat last season.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Dalvin Cook (7, 6, 2, 2, 6), Irv Smith (6, 3, 6, 2, 0), Kyle Rudolph (5, 3, 6, 3, 1), Laquon Treadwell (5, 1, 0, 1, 0), Stefon Diggs (4, 7, 8, 11, 4), Olabisi Johnson (2, 2, 8, 1, 4), Adam Thielen (1, X, 2, 8, 8)

Air Yards: Laquon Treadwell (82, 1, 0, 15, 0), Stefon Diggs (51, 75, 120, 250, 53), Kyle Rudolph (40, -3, 64, 3, -3), Irv Smith (33, 6, 61, 19, 0), Olabisi Johnson (15, 23, 90, 16, 25), Adam Thielen (5, X, 32, 75, 87), Dalvin Cook (-4, -2, -12, -4, -16)

Receiving Yards: Laquon Treadwell (58, 1, 0, 15, 0), Dalvin Cook (45, 73, 7, 13, 86), Irv Smith (33, 21, 60, 29, 0), Kyle Rudolph (23, 17, 58, 36, 4), Stefon Diggs (4, 143, 143, 167, 44), Olabisi Johnson (4, 27, 40, 16, 43), Adam Thielen (0, X, 25, 57, 130)

Carries: Dalvin Cook (21, 23, 25, 16, 21), Alexander Mattison (3, 13, 7, 14, 7), Kirk Cousins (1, 2, 4, 2, 3)

RZ Targets: Kyle Rudolph (3, 1, 1, 1, 0), Olabisi Johnson (2, 0, 2, 0, 0), Irv Smith (2, 0, 1, 1, 0), Stefon Diggs (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Adam Thielen (0, X, 0, 3, 2)

RZ Carries: Dalvin Cook (4, 4, 6, 5, 2), Alexander Mattison (1, 6, 2, 4, 1), Kirk Cousins (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Trae Waynes (7-143-1, 2-16-0, 6-64-1, 4-69-1, 4-9-0), Xavier Rhodes (4-35-0, 4-46-0, 2-5-2, 6-30-0, 3-61-1), Mike Hughes (2-13-0, 1-5-0, 3-41-1, 0-0-0, 6-39-0)

Observations: The Vikings had hoped to build off their perfect October by stealing a win in Kansas City but the Chiefs, propped up by heroic performances from Tyreek Hill and Damien Williams (who rose from the dead with a season-high 128 yards from scrimmage), had other ideas. Sunday wasn’t a pleasant experience for Adam Thielen, who lasted just seven snaps before his hamstring started barking. With Thielen down for the count, late bloomer Laquon Treadwell came to life, contributing a team-high 58 yards (also a career-best for the former first-round pick) in the losing effort. What a deeply strange year it’s been for Stefon Diggs, who has experienced outcomes ranging from four to 167 yards. He’s also displayed a concerning lack of ball-security, leading all receivers with four fumbles.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Latavius Murray (12, 6, 3, 2, 1), Michael Thomas (11, 11, 12, 13, 9), Josh Hill (5, 3, 2, 4, 4), Taysom Hill (3, 2, 0, 0, 0), Ted Ginn (2, 5, 6, 2, 5), Jared Cook (X, X, 3, 6, 6), Alvin Kamara (X, X, 8, 7, 3)

Air Yards: Ted Ginn (41, 92, 119, 35, 68), Josh Hill (38, 13, 12, 36, 18), Taysom Hill (31, 2, 0, 0, 0), Michael Thomas (31, 122, 47, 144, 69), Latavius Murray (-3, 1, -13, 3, -4), Jared Cook (X, X, 21, 44, 27), Alvin Kamara (X, X, -1, 9, 1)

Receiving Yards: Michael Thomas (112, 131, 89, 182, 95), Taysom Hill (63, 4, 0, 0, 0), Latavius Murray (55, 31, 35, 6, 6), Ted Ginn (42, 48, 36, 35, 19), Josh Hill (39, 43, 8, 39, 29), Jared Cook (X, X, 37, 41, 21), Alvin Kamara (X, X, 35, 42, 20)

Carries: Latavius Murray (21, 27, 8, 7, 4), Taysom Hill (0, 2, 3, 2, 2), Alvin Kamara (X, X, 11, 16, 17)

RZ Targets: Latavius Murray (2, 3, 0, 0, 0), Michael Thomas (2, 2, 4, 2, 0), Taysom Hill (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Ted Ginn (0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Josh Hill (0, 1, 0, 0, 2), Jared Cook (X, X, 1, 2, 1), Alvin Kamara (X, X, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (5, 8, 2, 0, 0), Taysom Hill (0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Alvin Kamara (X, X, 0, 3, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Eli Apple (2-28-0, 5-41-1, 1-20-0, 1-26-1, 3-19-0), Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (3-11-0, 7-18-1, 2-11-0, 1-11-0, 0-0-0), Marshon Lattimore (1-9-0, 2-20-0, 3-44-0, 2-25-0, 4-39-0), P.J. Williams (X, X, 0-0-0, 5-69-0, 1-32-0)

Observations: Michael Thomas didn’t record a single yard in Week 9 (probably because the Saints weren’t playing), but even with last week’s hiatus, he still leads the league by a comfortable margin over runner-up Mike Evans, who trails the fourth-year stud by 33 yards (875-842). All signs point to Alvin Kamara returning to a featured role in Week 10 after sitting out the previous two games with a high-ankle sprain. Latavius Murray went ballistic during his absence, spouting off for 307 yards and four touchdowns during that span. Fresh off a 373-yard opus in Week 8 (which marked the veteran’s return from early-season thumb surgery), Drew Brees has his canvas and brushes ready to paint another masterpiece Sunday against the crumbling Falcons.

New York Giants

Targets: Saquon Barkley (8, 10, 5, X, X), Evan Engram (8, 7, 5, X, 11), Bennie Fowler (6, 2, 5, X, X), Golden Tate (6, 10, 11, 9, 6), Rhett Ellison (5, 2, 2, 7, 1), Darius Slayton (4, 5, 2, 8, 5), Cody Latimer (3, 3, 5, 1, 1), Wayne Gallman (1, 1, 0, X, 0), Sterling Shepard (X, X, X, X, 10)

Air Yards: Bennie Fowler (53, 13, 42, X, X), Darius Slayton (52, 95, 27, 156, 91), Evan Engram (48, 41, 40, X, 83), Cody Latimer (41, 50, 23, 5, 25), Golden Tate (32, 65, 102, 105, 17), Rhett Ellison (17, 4, 25, 57, 2), Wayne Gallman (7, 4, 0, X, 0), Saquon Barkley (-10, 39, -4, X, X), Sterling Shepard (X, X, X, X, 157)

Receiving Yards: Saquon Barkley (67, 79, 8, X, X), Evan Engram (48, 40, 6, X, 42), Golden Tate (42, 85, 80, 102, 13), Bennie Fowler (22, 21, 35, X, X), Rhett Ellison (17, -1, 33, 30, 3), Cody Latimer (8, 28, 33, 0, 0), Darius Slayton (6, 50, 28, 32, 62), Wayne Gallman (0, 20, 0, X, 0), Sterling Shepard (X, X, X, X, 49)

Carries: Saquon Barkley (14, 19, 18, X, X), Daniel Jones (6, 4, 4, 2, 3), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, X, 2), Elijhaa Penny (0, 1, 0, 3, 3)

RZ Targets: Golden Tate (3, 1, 0, 0, 0), Evan Engram (2, 1, 0, X, 3), Bennie Fowler (2, 0, 0, X, X), Saquon Barkley (1, 3, 0, X, X), Rhett Ellison (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Cody Latimer (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Darius Slayton (1, 2, 0, 0, 1), Sterling Shepard (X, X, X, X, 2)

RZ Carries: Saquon Barkley (7, 3, 1, X, X), Daniel Jones (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Elijhaa Penny (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Deandre Baker (5-68-1, 4-101-2, 2-15-0, 4-35-0, 4-52-1), Janoris Jenkins (1-4-0, 1-5-0, 1-6-0, 2-43-0, 1-11-0), Grant Haley (X, 6-51-0, 3-17-0, 8-101-0, 3-45-1)

Observations: Losers of five straight, the Giants will look to end their freefall when they match wits with the similarly mediocre Jets in a game for Big Apple bragging rights Sunday at Metlife Stadium. Daniel Jones has shown glimpses of greatness, but like most rookies, his debut season has mostly been a crud sundae with interceptions (eight) and fumbles (10 including eight for turnovers) taking the place of whipped cream and hot fudge. No quarterback has taken more sacks (26) than Danny Dimes since supplanting Eli Manning in Week 3. Saquon Barkley has been a magnet, drawing 18 targets (most among running backs) out of the backfield over his last two games. With Evan Engram (foot) hurt and Sterling Shepard still in the concussion protocol, look for New York’s offense to become even more Barkley-centric.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Zach Ertz (11, 4, 5, 9, 7), Nelson Agholor (8, 4, 4, 7, 3), Alshon Jeffery (8, 6, 5, 12, 8), Dallas Goedert (5, 5, 4, 8, 3), Miles Sanders (3, 3, 3, 3, 5), Darren Sproles (2, X, X, X, 1), Jordan Howard (1, 2, 2, 0, 0), Mack Hollins (0, 0, 1, 2, 1)

Air Yards: Nelson Agholor (106, 1, 86, 102, 79), Alshon Jeffery (103, 71, 90, 60, 34), Zach Ertz (76, 46, 87, 92, 61), Dallas Goedert (18, 18, 35, 46, 16), Darren Sproles (4, X, X, X, 6), Jordan Howard (1, -4, -1, 0, 0), Mack Hollins (0, 0, 4, 55, -19), Miles Sanders (-10, -11, 9, 40, 24)

Receiving Yards: Zach Ertz (103, 20, 38, 54, 57), Dallas Goedert (39, 22, 69, 48, 11), Alshon Jeffery (36, 64, 38, 76, 52), Miles Sanders (31, 44, 11, 86, 49), Nelson Agholor (21, 7, 24, 42, 20), Darren Sproles (3, X, X, X, 0), Jordan Howard (1, 15, 6, 0, 0), Mack Hollins (0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Carries: Jordan Howard (19, 23, 11, 13, 13), Miles Sanders (10, 3, 6, 3, 9), Carson Wentz (4, 8, 4, 2, 2), Darren Sproles (2, X, X, X, 3), Boston Scott (0, 5, 7, 4, X)

RZ Targets: Dallas Goedert (1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Miles Sanders (1, 0, 1, 0, 3), Zach Ertz (0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Mack Hollins (0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Alshon Jeffery (0, 0, 1, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (3, 3, 1, 1, 3), Miles Sanders (1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Boston Scott (0, 1, 0, 0, X), Carson Wentz (0, 2, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Avonte Maddox (2-33-0, X, X, X, X), Rasul Douglas (1-13-0, 0-0-0, 4-77-0, 5-114-1, 2-27-0), Ronald Darby (2-11-0, 4-34-0, X, X, X), Jalen Mills (0-0-0, 2-26-0, 6-74-0, X, X), Sidney Jones (X, 1-21-0, X, 4-33-1, X)

Observations: The #RevengeGame narrative may not have a direct correlation to fantasy success, but we certainly saw a sense of urgency from Jordan Howard when the Bears visited him in Week 9. Howard was on the attack Sunday, roasting his old mates for 82 yards and a touchdown on the ground. That gives the former Hoosier seven TDs in his last seven games. He’s been a red-zone staple seeing 22 carries inside the 20 (11th-most). With Philadelphia’s pass-catching corps in shambles—DeSean Jackson (abdomen) landed on injured reserve following a setback while Alshon Jeffery (ankle) has also been hobbled—Zach Ertz took matters into his own hands with a dominant Week 9, achieving season-highs in both yards (103) and catches (eight). That came while playing one fewer snap than teammate Dallas Goedert (66-65 in Goedert’s favor).

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (9, 5, X, X, X), George Kittle (8, 7, 5, 8, 8), Deebo Samuel (7, 3, X, 5, 3), Tevin Coleman (4, 2, 2, 3, 0), Ross Dwelley (4, 0, 3, 0, 2), Matt Breida (2, 1, 1, 4, 3), Kendrick Bourne (1, 1, 4, 1, 2), Dante Pettis (1, 3, 2, 6, 3), Richie James (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Marquise Goodwin (X, X, 1, 3, 4)

Air Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (101, 46, X, X, X), Deebo Samuel (68, 3, X, 17, 14), George Kittle (54, 47, 53, 38, 64), Dante Pettis (21, 18, 22, 44, 19), Ross Dwelley (15, 0, 25, 0, -4), Kendrick Bourne (7, 10, 53, 1, 21), Richie James (0, 0, 11, 0, 0), Matt Breida (-2, -3, -4, -3, 9), Tevin Coleman (-5, -4, -8, -7, 0), Marquise Goodwin (X, X, 16, 43, 42)

Receiving Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (112, 25, X, X, X), George Kittle (79, 86, 38, 103, 70), Deebo Samuel (40, 19, X, 18, 3), Ross Dwelley (29, 0, 2, 0, -3), Dante Pettis (21, 5, 0, 45, 11), Matt Breida (14, 15, 1, 27, 15), Tevin Coleman (13, 13, -1, 16, 0), Kendrick Bourne (7, 12, 69, 11, 24), Richie James (0, 0, 40, 0, 0), Marquise Goodwin (X, X, 0, 15, 41)

Carries: Matt Breida (15, 11, 8, 13, 11), Tevin Coleman (12, 11, 20, 18, 16), Jimmy Garoppolo (3, 0, 4, 5, 4), Raheem Mostert (1, 9, 0, 4, 7), Jeff Wilson (0, 2, 5, 0, X)

RZ Targets: George Kittle (2, 0, 0, 0, 2), Deebo Samuel (2, 2, X, 2, 1), Kendrick Bourne (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ross Dwelley (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Emmanuel Sanders (1, 1, X, X, X), Matt Breida (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Tevin Coleman (0, 2, 0, 2, 0), Dante Pettis (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Tevin Coleman (3, 3, 6, 6, 2), Matt Breida (0, 2, 0, 0, 1), Jimmy Garoppolo (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Raheem Mostert (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jeff Wilson (0, 2, 1, 0, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Emmanuel Moseley (1-88-1, 1-10-0, 0-0-0, 3-21-0, 1-7-0), K’Waun Williams (4-31-0, 5-38-0, 5-16-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0), Richard Sherman (1-3-0, 2-9-0, 1-19-0, 2-9-0, 4-75-0)

Observations: There’s usually an adjustment period when a player comes to a new team but Emmanuel Sanders seems to have bypassed that, quickly emerging as San Francisco’s top non-George Kittle receiving threat. He’s made an instant impact, popping off for 137 yards and two touchdowns since the 49ers rescued him from the sinking ship known as the Denver Broncos. Between their stellar running game and the exploits of shoo-in Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa, Jimmy Garoppolo’s 2019 contributions have mostly gone under the radar. But no longer. The sixth-year signal-caller transformed into Primetime Jimmy on Thursday night, keeping the Niners’ perfect season intact by hanging 317 yards and four touchdowns (both season-highs) on the Cardinals in Week 9. He’s been a maestro recently, hitting his mark on 78 percent of his 59 passing attempts over the past two weeks. After eking out a narrow win in Arizona, the 49ers will be tested again when the Seahawks arrive on the premises in Week 10.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Tyler Lockett (18, 6, 7, 5, 4), DK Metcalf (9, 5, 9, 5, 3), Jacob Hollister (6, 2, 6, 0, X), David Moore (4, 4, 3, 4, 2), Chris Carson (2, 1, 5, 4, 2), Luke Willson (2, 1, 1, 3, 1), Jaron Brown (0, 0, 6, 5, 4), Malik Turner (0, 1, 1, 1, 0), C.J. Prosise (X, X, 0, 3, X)

Air Yards: Tyler Lockett (167, 57, 85, 64, 41), DK Metcalf (98, 47, 108, 38, 55), Jacob Hollister (35, 13, 43, 0, X), David Moore (28, 63, 67, 54, 7), Chris Carson (4, -1, 11, 1, 2), Jaron Brown (0, 0, 69, 29, 58), Malik Turner (0, 22, 10, 4, 0), Luke Willson (-1, 4, 25, 16, 5), C.J. Prosise (X, X, 0, 41, X)

Receiving Yards: Tyler Lockett (152, 100, 61, 75, 51), DK Metcalf (123, 13, 53, 69, 44), Jacob Hollister (37, 18, 20, 0, X), Chris Carson (28, 0, 9, 35, 5), Luke Willson (20, 7, 0, 16, 10), David Moore (18, 23, 14, 36, 10), Jaron Brown (0, 0, 60, 29, 36), Malik Turner (0, 21, 24, 0, 0), C.J. Prosise (X, X, 0, 15, X)

Carries: Chris Carson (16, 20, 21, 24, 27), Rashaad Penny (4, 8, 0, X, 6), Russell Wilson (1, 4, 3, 9, 8), C.J. Prosise (X, X, 1, 3, X)

RZ Targets: Tyler Lockett (5, 0, 3, 1, 1), Jacob Hollister (2, 0, 0, 0, X), David Moore (2, 0, 0, 1, 1), DK Metcalf (1, 2, 2, 0, 1), Jaron Brown (0, 0, 1, 3, 0), Chris Carson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Luke Willson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Chris Carson (3, 5, 1, 7, 3), Rashaad Penny (0, 2, 0, 0, X), Russell Wilson (0, 0, 1, 5, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Shaquill Griffin (8-125-0, 5-55-0, 2-60-0, 2-14-0, 4-82-0), Jamar Taylor (5-68-0, 6-68-0, 0-0-0, 1-10-0, 4-61-0), Tre Flowers (4-53-0, X, 2-14-0, 2-30-0, 3-44-0)

Observations: Russell Wilson can probably start making room in the trophy case for his inevitable MVP award. Russ put the finishing touches on his MVP campaign with another stunning performance in Week 9, raining down five touchdowns including an overtime winner to seal Tampa Bay’s fate. Boasting an obscene 22-to-1 touchdown to interception ratio, Wilson’s 2019 has been one for the ages. Tyler Lockett, the recipient of a whopping 18 Week 9 targets, has been similarly outstanding, flaming defenses for 388 yards (fourth-most) over his last four games. DK Metcalf, a chiseled statue of a Greek god come to life, took no prisoners in Week 9, hammering the Bucs for a career-best 123 yards with 53 of those coming on a career-long touchdown sprint. He's tops among rookies in receiving yards (525) and is tied with Terry McLaurin for the lead in touchdowns (five) as well. Former Patriots castoff Jacob Hollister has been a surprisingly active participant in the Seahawks’ passing game, amassing 14 targets (10th-most among tight ends) over his last three appearances.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (16, 12, 17, 3, 7), Chris Godwin (9, 8, 12, 9, 14), Breshad Perriman (8, 4, X, X, 1), Ronald Jones (2, 4, 0, 3, 1), Scott Miller (2, 0, 7, 2, 1), Dare Ogunbowale (1, 3, 5, 3, 4), Peyton Barber (0, 3, 0, 1, 1), Cameron Brate (0, 6, 4, 1, 3), O.J. Howard (X, X, 4, 2, 3)

Air Yards: Mike Evans (257, 182, 226, 22, 103), Chris Godwin (57, 84, 111, 137, 114), Breshad Perriman (49, 98, X, X, 13), Scott Miller (44, 25, 147, 19, 39), Ronald Jones (8, 3, 0, -2, 3), Dare Ogunbowale (5, 7, 7, 8, 6), Peyton Barber (0, 8, 0, -2, 4), Cameron Brate (0, 42, 55, 6, 33), O.J. Howard (X, X, 19, 28, 7)

Receiving Yards: Mike Evans (180, 198, 96, 0, 89), Chris Godwin (61, 43, 151, 125, 172), Breshad Perriman (42, 0, X, X, 0), Ronald Jones (15, 17, 0, 21, 12), Dare Ogunbowale (12, 3, 22, 27, 16), Peyton Barber (0, 8, 0, -1, 0), Cameron Brate (0, 32, 47, 11, 36), Scott Miller (0, 0, 39, 0, 0), O.J. Howard (X, X, 35, 10, 33)

Carries: Ronald Jones (18, 11, 4, 9, 19), Peyton Barber (4, 10, 8, 8, 9), Jameis Winston (2, 8, 1, 3, 1)

RZ Targets: Mike Evans (2, 3, 4, 1, 1), Breshad Perriman (1, 0, X, X, 0), Peyton Barber (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Cameron Brate (0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Chris Godwin (0, 1, 1, 1, 2), Dare Ogunbowale (0, 2, 0, 1, 1), O.J. Howard (X, X, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Ronald Jones (2, 0, 1, 1, 3), Peyton Barber (1, 3, 0, 1, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Vernon Hargreaves (8-105-0, 4-43-0, 6-65-0, 5-100-1, 4-69-0), Sean Bunting (2-7-1, 2-30-0, 3-33-0, 5-30-1, 0-0-0), Carlton Davis (X, 4-27-3, 3-50-1, 3-39-0, 7-71-0), M.J. Stewart (X, X, 0-0-0, 2-12-0, 10-125-1)

Observations: Since bottoming out with his Week 6 goose egg in London, Mike Evans has been an almost impossible assignment for opposing defenses, raising hell with 474 receiving yards and three touchdowns over his last three showings. A week after setting a career-high with 11 grabs, Evans bettered that mark by reeling in 12 of his 16 targets in Sunday’s loss to Seattle. The league leader in air yards (1,246) by a country mile and also creeping up on Michael Thomas in the yardage department (842), Evans has tipped the scales with 180+ yards in three of his last six contests. After spending his first two months sharing the load with lethargic plodder Peyton Barber, Ronald Jones has finally won the backfield tug-of-war, climbing to the top of Tampa’s running-back depth chart with 20 touches to Barber’s four in Week 9.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Terry McLaurin (6, 6, 2, 7, 7), Paul Richardson (5, 4, 1, 4, 2), Trey Quinn (3, 3, 3, 4, 4), Wendell Smallwood (3, 2, 1, 0, 0), Kelvin Harmon (2, 1, 0, 1, 1), Adrian Peterson (1, 2, 0, 2, 0), Steven Sims Jr. (1, 0, 3, 0, 3), Jeremy Sprinkle (1, 2, 2, 3, 3), Chris Thompson (X, X, X, 3, 7)

Air Yards: Paul Richardson (47, 60, 6, 49, 13), Terry McLaurin (34, 47, 4, 128, 123), Trey Quinn (29, 19, 38, 13, 13), Kelvin Harmon (22, 6, 0, 8, 4), Steven Sims Jr. (10, 0, -8, 0, 0), Wendell Smallwood (6, 4, -2, 0, 0), Jeremy Sprinkle (4, 6, 11, 13, 17), Adrian Peterson (-4, 1, 0, -3, 0), Chris Thompson (X, X, X, 7, 7)

Receiving Yards: Paul Richardson (42, 34, 0, 0, 14), Terry McLaurin (39, 39, 11, 100, 51), Adrian Peterson (22, 27, 0, 18, 0), Jeremy Sprinkle (16, 12, 13, 24, 17), Steven Sims Jr. (12, 0, 5, 0, 1), Trey Quinn (9, 15, 30, 8, 15), Kelvin Harmon (6, 12, 0, 8, 4), Wendell Smallwood (-2, 11, 18, 0, 0), Chris Thompson (X, X, X, 8, 17)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (18, 14, 20, 23, 7), Wendell Smallwood (2, 2, 5, 1, 6), Chris Thompson (X, X, X, 3, 4)

RZ Targets: Kelvin Harmon (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Paul Richardson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Terry McLaurin (0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Trey Quinn (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Steven Sims Jr. (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Chris Thompson (X, X, X, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (2, 1, 0, 1, 0), Wendell Smallwood (1, 1, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Quinton Dunbar (3-37-1, 2-10-0, 2-22-0, 3-8-0, 6-90-0), Fabian Moreau (2-28-0, 4-73-0, 0-0-0, 6-30-0, 2-22-0), Josh Norman (2-26-0, 2-61-0, X, 4-62-1, 5-52-0), Jimmy Moreland (0-0-0, 0-0-0, 2-17-0, 1-1-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: In an effort to hide overmatched rookie Dwayne Haskins (starting in place of concussed veteran Case Keenum) as much as possible against a hungry Bills Defense, the Redskins leaned once again on Adrian Peterson in Week 9. The 34-year-old chain-mover didn’t disappoint, bullying the Bills for 130 yards on 19 touches. Only Carlos Hyde and Chris Carson have rushed for more yards than Peterson since Week 6 (383). That coincides with Bill Callahan’s promotion to interim head coach. However, Peterson’s return to glory could be short-lived with Derrius Guice (meniscus) due back after the Redskins’ bye week. It seems Terry McLaurin has hit the dreaded “rookie wall,” though poor quarterback play from Keenum and others has certainly been a factor in his recent dry spell (combined 9-89-0 on 14 targets over his last three games).