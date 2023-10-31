Week 9 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections
Week 9 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections
Air Force in a big time bowl game?
Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire
How many bowl teams this week?
Fresno State, Air Force, and UNLV are still the three Mountain West teams that are bowl eligible and will bet getting to the post season.
There is now are three teams that are close with San Jose State and Boise State with four wins, and Wyoming is still at five wins after its blowout loss on the road to the Broncos.
These three teams are all but assured to get to six wins, per ESPN’s FPI. The Spartans are at 67.1%, 82.7% for the Broncos, and a near lock 99.5% for the Cowboys.
Of the three-win teams, Utah State is just over a coin flip to make a bowl game at 51.4%, which is down 2.9% from last week’s numbers. Colorado State lost to Air Force and are at 30% for getting to six wins.
It looks like six teams are the bare minimum to go bowling and we will make a rubberneck change and drop from eight to six bowl teams for the Mountain West this week.
BOWL LINEUP
– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC
– Gronk LA Bowl vs Pac-12
– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA
– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC
– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic
Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …
– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12
To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options
– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl Pool vs. Pool
– Frisco Bowl Pool vs. Pool
– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Pool vs. Pool
– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl AAC vs. Pool
Preseason Projection | Week 0 | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8
Dropping to six teams that means we are giving the boot to Colorado State and Utah State for this week.
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 16, 2023
5:45 pm ET, ESPN
University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Matchup: Boise State vs. Coastal Carolina
LA Bowl
Saturday, December 16, 2023
7:30 pm ET, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Matchup: Fresno State vs. UCLA
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
3:30 pm ET, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Matchup: San Jose State vs. Ohio
EasyPost Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
10:30 pm ET, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI
Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Mountain West
Matchup: UNLV vs. Florida Atlantic
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Saturday, December 30, 2023
4:30 pm ET, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Matchup: Wyoming vs. Miami (OH)
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
Monday, January 1, 2024
1:00 pm ET, ESPN
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Bowl Ties: New Year’s Six vs New Year’s Six
Matchup: Air Force vs. Washington