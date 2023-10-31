Week 9 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections

Air Force in a big time bowl game?

How many bowl teams this week?

Fresno State, Air Force, and UNLV are still the three Mountain West teams that are bowl eligible and will bet getting to the post season.

There is now are three teams that are close with San Jose State and Boise State with four wins, and Wyoming is still at five wins after its blowout loss on the road to the Broncos.

These three teams are all but assured to get to six wins, per ESPN’s FPI. The Spartans are at 67.1%, 82.7% for the Broncos, and a near lock 99.5% for the Cowboys.

Of the three-win teams, Utah State is just over a coin flip to make a bowl game at 51.4%, which is down 2.9% from last week’s numbers. Colorado State lost to Air Force and are at 30% for getting to six wins.

It looks like six teams are the bare minimum to go bowling and we will make a rubberneck change and drop from eight to six bowl teams for the Mountain West this week.

BOWL LINEUP

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Gronk LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic

Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options

– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– Frisco Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl AAC vs. Pool

Dropping to six teams that means we are giving the boot to Colorado State and Utah State for this week.

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

5:45 pm ET, ESPN

University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Matchup: Boise State vs. Coastal Carolina

LA Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

7:30 pm ET, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Matchup: Fresno State vs. UCLA

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

3:30 pm ET, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: San Jose State vs. Ohio

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

10:30 pm ET, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Mountain West

Matchup: UNLV vs. Florida Atlantic

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Saturday, December 30, 2023

4:30 pm ET, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: Wyoming vs. Miami (OH)

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Monday, January 1, 2024

1:00 pm ET, ESPN

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Bowl Ties: New Year’s Six vs New Year’s Six

Matchup: Air Force vs. Washington

