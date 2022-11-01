Week 9 Mountain West Bowl Projections
Week 9 Mountain West Bowl Projections
We have some bowl-eligible teams
At least two teams are going bowling
Boise State and Wyoming are the first two teams from the Mountain West to earn their six wins to become bowl eligible. Then there is Air Force and San Jose State are next in line with five wins.
Fresno State is looking more and more like a lock with four wins and now has Jake Haener back in the lineup after missing time while injured. It seems like a formality they will get to six.
UNLV also has four wins and with quarterback Doug Brumfield now back in the fold at practice and that will go a long way in getting the Rebels closer to bowl eligibility.
UNLV's starting center Leif Fautanu tells me having Doug Brumfield back in practice gives the Rebels that "swag" back that they need on offense.
San Diego State is close is well with four wins but they have a tough schedule the rest of the way with games but three are at home vs. UNLV, Air Force and San Jose State. Then they have New Mexico on the road.
A fifth win seems for sure and the game vs. the Rebels this week depends if UNLV gets Brumfield back. If the QB is out then expect the Aztecs to get the win.
Here are the bowl lineup for the Mountain West this year.
– Cotton Bowl – at-large vs. Group of Five
– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC
– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12
– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA
– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC
– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs Conference USA
Back up tie-ins are below
– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12
Other Options
– Cure Bowl vs Group of Five
– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five
– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five
– Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five | Week 8
We will stick with seven teams going bowling for the Mountain West
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
2:15, ESPN
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs. North Texas
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
3:30, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Boise State vs. Washington State
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
7:30, ESPN
FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL
Last Year: WKU 59, Appalachian State 38
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five
Bowl Projection: UNLV vs. Liberty
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
3:30, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. Ohio
Easyport Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 24, 2022
8:00, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. Middle Tennessee State
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 27, 2022
Time TBD, ESPN
Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, Texas
Last Year: Air Force 31, Louisville 28
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: San Jose State vs. Memphis
Arizona Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
4:30, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Wyoming vs. Buffalo
