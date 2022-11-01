Week 9 Mountain West Bowl Projections

We have some bowl-eligible teams

At least two teams are going bowling

Boise State and Wyoming are the first two teams from the Mountain West to earn their six wins to become bowl eligible. Then there is Air Force and San Jose State are next in line with five wins.

Fresno State is looking more and more like a lock with four wins and now has Jake Haener back in the lineup after missing time while injured. It seems like a formality they will get to six.

UNLV also has four wins and with quarterback Doug Brumfield now back in the fold at practice and that will go a long way in getting the Rebels closer to bowl eligibility.

UNLV's starting center Leif Fautanu tells me having Doug Brumfield back in practice gives the Rebels that "swag" back that they need on offense. More on UNLV Football tonight on @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/0bEFaRzSiX — Paloma Villicana FOX5 (@PalomaVillicana) October 31, 2022

San Diego State is close is well with four wins but they have a tough schedule the rest of the way with games but three are at home vs. UNLV, Air Force and San Jose State. Then they have New Mexico on the road.

A fifth win seems for sure and the game vs. the Rebels this week depends if UNLV gets Brumfield back. If the QB is out then expect the Aztecs to get the win.

Here are the bowl lineup for the Mountain West this year.

– Cotton Bowl – at-large vs. Group of Five

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs Conference USA

Back up tie-ins are below

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

Other Options

– Cure Bowl vs Group of Five

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five

– Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five | Week 8

Preseason Bowl Projections | Week 0 | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8

We will stick with seven teams going bowling for the Mountain West

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

2:15, ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs. North Texas

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:30, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Boise State vs. Washington State

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

7:30, ESPN

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Last Year: WKU 59, Appalachian State 38

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five

Bowl Projection: UNLV vs. Liberty

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

3:30, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. Ohio

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 24, 2022

8:00, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. Middle Tennessee State

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl



Saturday, Dec. 27, 2022

Time TBD, ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, Texas

Last Year: Air Force 31, Louisville 28

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: San Jose State vs. Memphis

Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

4:30, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Wyoming vs. Buffalo





