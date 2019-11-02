Week 9 Injury Wrap: T.Y. Hilton sitting out

Indianapolis wideout T.Y. Hilton might be out for several weeks. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We're into November and the fantasy stakes keep rising. Here's your status update.

• T.Y. Hilton (calf) won't play at Pittsburgh and could be looking at a multiple-week absence. There's a grab-bag of potential options for promotion, with Zach Pascal being my first choice. The Hilton absence obviously compromises the theoretical value of Jacoby Brissett.

• Patrick Mahomes (knee) had a limited practice week and all signs point to him aiming for a Week 10 return. Matt Moore is expected to make his second start, hosting Minnesota.

• James Conner (shoulder) isn't expected against Indianapolis and Benny Snell (knee) will miss multiple games. Jaylen Samuels, by default, becomes the starter and a screamingly obvious DFS pick.

• The Vikings think Adam Thielen (hamstring) can go at Kansas City after a limited practice week.

• Davante Adams (toe) had a limited week and will be a game-time decision for the "road" game at the Chargers. If you need Adams, make sure you have a caddy secured, a late-start provisional option.

• Joe Flacco went on injured reserve, probably ending his time in Denver. Brandon Allen gets the Sunday turn against Cleveland; Allen has yet to take an NFL snap.

• O.J. Howard (hamstring) is out for another week, putting Cameron Brate into the world of low-upside streaming. I'm more interested in Tennessee's Jonnu Smith, who steps in for Delanie Walker (ankle).

• Cam Newton (foot) has been slow to heal and it's starting to look like he's a long shot for a 2019 return. Newton met with a foot specialist Friday. Kyle Allen remains the low-upside placeholder.

• Dede Westbrook (neck/shoulder) looks like a game-time decision for the London game against Houston. It's an early start, so set those alarm clocks. Chris Conley becomes a fun sleeper option if Westbrook can't play.

• The Ravens think Marquise Brown (ankle) will play against New England, even though Brown didn't practice Friday. This game is a fascinating litmus test for the Ravens passing game and the Patriots defense.

• DeSean Jackson (abdomen) had a limited practice week but hopes to play against Chicago. Just getting Jackson back for some field-stretching 9-routes would help the Eagles offense.

• Tra Carson (hamstring) finished the week with two partial practices, putting his Week 9 status into question. Maybe the Lions will simply junk the running game and look to throw 40-50 times at Oakland.

• James White (toe) isn't 100 percent and is listed as questionable for the Sunday nighter at Baltimore. Julian Edelman (chest) is also questionable, but seems more likely to play.

• Chris Herndon (hamstring) remains week-to-week; he's not ruled out for Miami, but I can't see starting him on spec. Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) is also listed as questionable.

• Case Keenum (concussion) won't play at Buffalo, forcing Dwayne Haskins to his first pro start. Fire up that Buffalo defense. Adrian Peterson (ankle) returned to practice Friday and is expected to play.

• Sterling Shepard cleared the concussion protocol and should play Monday against Dallas.

• The Seahawks claimed Josh Gordon on waivers, an interesting development as that means 27 teams in front of Seattle had no interest. My stance on Gordon hasn't changed in some time; I'll root with my heart, but not with my head. I didn't add him or stash him in any of my pools. There's too much negative history here, and it generally takes time for a receiver to adjust to a new team.