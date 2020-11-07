Week 9 Injuries: Michael Thomas Returns

Now that we're not counting Pennsylvania ballots one by one, we can turn our attention to what really matters: Week 9 injury reports.
As always, keep your eyes peeled for teams' inactives released 90 minutes before kickoff.
Early Games
Ravens @ Colts
Ravens RB Mark Ingram (ankle) and WR Chris Moore (thigh) are doubtful for this week. Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins will continue splitting the backfield workload for Baltimore, and if the team continues the ultra run-heavy approach they used last week against Pittsburgh, both backs could see ample opportunity. Edwards is the slight favorite for goal line duties. Both players are RB3 options against the Colts.
Ravens WR Devin Duvernay (thigh) and CB Jimmy Smith (back) are questionable.
Colts WR Ashton Dulin (knee) is out and dusty WR T.Y. Hilton (groin) is doubtful to suit up. TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee) and WR Marcus Johnson (knee) are listed as questionable; both guys are expected to play. Johnson could see a target bump if Hilton is out.
Giants @ Football Team
Giants RB Devonta Freeman (ankle) and CB Ryan Lewis (hamstring) are out. Wayne Gallman saw slightly more snaps and led the team with 12 carries last week against the Eagles with Freeman inactive. The team is reluctant to give Gallman a full workload, making him a low-end RB3.
Disgruntled Giants WR Golden Tate could be benched as a disciplinary measure. That might translate into a target bump for Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton.
Washington T Geron Christian (knee) and WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring) are out. Steve Sims is a WR4 option upon his return from injury.
Broncos @ Falcons
Broncos CB A.J. Bouye (concussion) is out and WR Diontae Spencer (shoulder) is doubtful. CB Bryce Callahan (ankle), RB Phillip Lindsay (foot), S Trey Marshall (illness), WR Tim Patrick (hamstring), and TE Nick Vannett (foot) are listed as questionable. Head coach Vic Fangio said Patrick -- the team’s main downfield threat -- will be active against Atlanta. Patrick is a low-floor, high-ceiling option against a burnable Falcons secondary.
Falcons DE Dante Fowler (hamstring), DE Takkarist McKinley (groin, illness), and CB Jordan Miller (oblique) are out. WR Calvin Ridley (foot) is listed as questionable after missing a week of practice. We won’t know about RIdley’s status until 90 minutes before game time. Julio Jones will see even more targets against Denver if Ridley sits.
Seahawks @ Bills
Seahawks S Ugochukwu Amadi (hamstring), RB Chris Carson (foot), CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion, hamstring), RB Carlos Hyde (hamstring), G Mike Iupati (back), and DE Benson Mayowa (ankle) are out. DeeJay Dallas should keep his role as the team’s primary back for one more week. Last week against the Niners, Dallas saw a team-high 36 percent total opportunity (rushes plus targets). Fantasy managers should treat him as a RB2 against Buffalo.
Seahawks S Jamal Adams (groin) is expected to play after an extended absence.
Bills RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring), LB Matt Milano (pectoral), C Mitch Morse (concussion), CB Josh Norman (hamstring), and RB T.J. Yeldon (back) are out. DT Vernon Butler (groin), T Cody Ford (knee), DE Darryl Johnson (knee), and TE Dawson Knox (calf) are listed as questionable.
Panthers @ Chiefs
Panthers T Russell Okung (calf) is doubtful to play, while S Jeremy Chinn (knee), DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder), and DT Zach Kerr (toe) are considered questionable.
Chiefs T Mitchell Schwartz (back) and WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) are out. DE Frank Clark (knee) is listed as questionable. Mecole Hardman for the first time this season played ahead of DeMarcus Johnson last week against the Jets, playing 68 percent of the team’s snaps and seeing nine targets. Hardman is a worthwhile WR3 option with Watkins sidelined.
Lions @ Vikings
Lions WR Jamal Agnew (ribs), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), and S Tracy Walker (foot) are out. WR Marvin Hall got more playing time (and targets) last week after Golladay exited with his hip injury. Hall is a fringe fantasy option against Minnesota while T.J. Hockensen -- second on the team in target share -- is in line to benefit from Golladay’s absence.
Lions G Joe Dahl (back), LB Christian Jones (knee), CB Darryl Roberts (hip, groin), and T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) are questionable.
Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler (concussion), CB Mark Fields (chest), and CB Holton Hill (foot) are out as Minnesota continues to grapple with a rash of secondary injuries. CB Harrison Hand (hamstring) is questionable to play.
Texans @ Jaguars
Texans LB Kyle Emanuel (concussion) is out. TE Jordan Akins (ankle, concussion) is expected to be active for the first time in nearly a month. He’s a good-enough streaming play against a Jacksonville defense that has continually given up big plays to tight ends.
Jaguars LB Dakota Allen (ankle), QB Gardner Minshew (right thumb), and RB Devine Ozigbo (hamstring) are out. Big-armed QB Jake Luton will get the start against Houston. Expected to throw downfield more than Gardner Minshew, Luton could be a plus for DJ Chark.
Jaguars LB Shaquille Quarterman (knee) is listed as questionable.
Bears @ Titans
Bears DT John Jenkins (ankle), C Sam Mustipher (knee), DT Roy Robertson-Harris (shoulder), and QB Mitchell Trubisky (right shoulder) are out. TE Cole Kmet (groin) is questionable. Jimmy Graham should see a bump in snaps and targets if Kmet -- who has eaten into Graham’s opportunity in recent weeks -- is declared out.
Titans WR Adam Humphries (concussion) and P Brett Kern (wrist) are out. LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee) and CB Tye Smith (shoulder) are listed as questionable. Humphries being inactive should open up more snaps for Kalif Raymond, who should be considered a desperation option in deep leagues.
Afternoon Games
Raiders @ Chargers
Raiders DT Maurice Hurst (ankle) and DE Arden Key (foot) are out, and S Jeff Heath (hip), RB Josh Jacobs (knee, illness), T Kolton Miller (ankle), and CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring) are listed as questionable. Jacobs is expected to play.
Chargers DE Joey Bosa (concussion) and RB Troymaine Pope (concussion) are doubtful. Bosa’s absence could prove critical for Derek Carr, who’s likely to be without starting LT Kolton Miller. If Pope is inactive, Joshua Kelley becomes a reasonable RB3 who might see a goal line carry or two against Vegas. Justin Jackson should continue to lead the Bolts’ backfield.
Chargers S Jahleel Addae (hamstring), CB Brandon Facyson (illness), CB Casey Hayward (not injury related), DE Isaac Rochell (neck), and G Trai Turner (groin) are questionable.
Steelers @ Cowboys
Steelers DE Tyson Alualu (knee) is out, while CB Mike Hilton (shoulder) and G Stefen Wisniewski (pectoral) are considered doubtful. TE Vance McDonald (illness) is questionable. Whether or not McDonald suits up, Eric Ebron is an excellent option against Dallas.
Cowboys P Chris Jones (abdomen) is out. RB Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring), DE Aldon Smith (knee), and LB Joe Thomas (wrist) are questionable. Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said it's a "wait-and-see thing" when asked about Elliott's potential workload against Pittsburgh after the back was limited in practice all week. An inactive Elliott would make Tony Pollard an intriguing option for fantasy managers who have stashed him. Managers shouldn’t feel forced into starting a dinged-up Elliott in a nightmare matchup.
Dolphins @ Cardinals
Dolphins RB Matt Breida (hamstring) is out and CB Jamal Perry (foot) is listed as questionable. Miami will likely split backfield work between Jordan Howard -- who should take most early down duties -- and Patrick Laird, who should in line to take on passing down snaps. Both backs are iffy fantasy starts, and Laird is only playable in PPR formats. Laird is an interesting option if you believe the Dolphins will be chasing points this week.
Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake (ankle) and CB Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh) are out. Chase Edmonds will function as Arizona’s primary ball carrier. He’ll have considerable PPR upside against a Miami defense allowing 5.42 running back receptions per game.
Cardinals DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and LB Ezekiel Turner (toe) are questionable.
Sunday Night Football
Saints @ Bucs
Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring) is listed as questionable and expected to finally make his return to the starting lineup. We’ll probably see Thomas resume his role as a target dominator on short slant routes, though he had just three catches for 17 yards when these teams met in Week 1. QB Drew Brees (right shoulder) will play against Tampa.
Bucs G Ali Marpet (concussion) is out and WR Chris Godwin (finger) is questionable. Godwin is fully expected to be active. The inclusion of Tom Brady’s BFF Antonio Brown complicates Godwin’s outlook as the team’s leading receiver -- he should still be in lineups if he gets the green light.
Monday Night Football
Patriots @ Jets
Patriots WR N'Keal Harry (concussion) and RB J.J. Taylor (illness) did not practice Friday and probably won’t play against the Jets. RB Sony Michel (quad) was designated to return from injured reserve; it’s uncertain whether he’ll be activated before Monday night’s game. Damien Harris is a sneaky RB3 play if Michel is inactive.
Jets G Josh Andrews (shoulder), WR Jamison Crowder (groin), QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder), K Sam Ficken (right groin), DE John Franklin (knee), C Connor McGovern (knee), and DT Nathan Shepherd (back) were limited at Friday’s practice. If he’s cleared to suit up, Crowder becomes a plug-and-play WR2 in PPR leagues as the Jets’ alpha wideout.