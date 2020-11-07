Week 9 Injuries: Michael Thomas Returns

Now that we're not counting Pennsylvania ballots one by one, we can turn our attention to what really matters: Week 9 injury reports.

As always, keep your eyes peeled for teams' inactives released 90 minutes before kickoff.

Early Games

Ravens @ Colts

Ravens RB Mark Ingram (ankle) and WR Chris Moore (thigh) are doubtful for this week. Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins will continue splitting the backfield workload for Baltimore, and if the team continues the ultra run-heavy approach they used last week against Pittsburgh, both backs could see ample opportunity. Edwards is the slight favorite for goal line duties. Both players are RB3 options against the Colts.

Ravens WR Devin Duvernay (thigh) and CB Jimmy Smith (back) are questionable.

Colts WR Ashton Dulin (knee) is out and dusty WR T.Y. Hilton (groin) is doubtful to suit up. TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee) and WR Marcus Johnson (knee) are listed as questionable; both guys are expected to play. Johnson could see a target bump if Hilton is out.

Giants @ Football Team

Giants RB Devonta Freeman (ankle) and CB Ryan Lewis (hamstring) are out. Wayne Gallman saw slightly more snaps and led the team with 12 carries last week against the Eagles with Freeman inactive. The team is reluctant to give Gallman a full workload, making him a low-end RB3.

Disgruntled Giants WR Golden Tate could be benched as a disciplinary measure. That might translate into a target bump for Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton.

Washington T Geron Christian (knee) and WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring) are out. Steve Sims is a WR4 option upon his return from injury.

Broncos @ Falcons

Broncos CB A.J. Bouye (concussion) is out and WR Diontae Spencer (shoulder) is doubtful. CB Bryce Callahan (ankle), RB Phillip Lindsay (foot), S Trey Marshall (illness), WR Tim Patrick (hamstring), and TE Nick Vannett (foot) are listed as questionable. Head coach Vic Fangio said Patrick -- the team’s main downfield threat -- will be active against Atlanta. Patrick is a low-floor, high-ceiling option against a burnable Falcons secondary.

Falcons DE Dante Fowler (hamstring), DE Takkarist McKinley (groin, illness), and CB Jordan Miller (oblique) are out. WR Calvin Ridley (foot) is listed as questionable after missing a week of practice. We won’t know about RIdley’s status until 90 minutes before game time. Julio Jones will see even more targets against Denver if Ridley sits.

Seahawks @ Bills

Seahawks S Ugochukwu Amadi (hamstring), RB Chris Carson (foot), CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion, hamstring), RB Carlos Hyde (hamstring), G Mike Iupati (back), and DE Benson Mayowa (ankle) are out. DeeJay Dallas should keep his role as the team’s primary back for one more week. Last week against the Niners, Dallas saw a team-high 36 percent total opportunity (rushes plus targets). Fantasy managers should treat him as a RB2 against Buffalo.

Seahawks S Jamal Adams (groin) is expected to play after an extended absence.

Bills RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring), LB Matt Milano (pectoral), C Mitch Morse (concussion), CB Josh Norman (hamstring), and RB T.J. Yeldon (back) are out. DT Vernon Butler (groin), T Cody Ford (knee), DE Darryl Johnson (knee), and TE Dawson Knox (calf) are listed as questionable.

Panthers @ Chiefs

Panthers T Russell Okung (calf) is doubtful to play, while S Jeremy Chinn (knee), DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder), and DT Zach Kerr (toe) are considered questionable.

Chiefs T Mitchell Schwartz (back) and WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) are out. DE Frank Clark (knee) is listed as questionable. Mecole Hardman for the first time this season played ahead of DeMarcus Johnson last week against the Jets, playing 68 percent of the team’s snaps and seeing nine targets. Hardman is a worthwhile WR3 option with Watkins sidelined.

Lions @ Vikings

Lions WR Jamal Agnew (ribs), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), and S Tracy Walker (foot) are out. WR Marvin Hall got more playing time (and targets) last week after Golladay exited with his hip injury. Hall is a fringe fantasy option against Minnesota while T.J. Hockensen -- second on the team in target share -- is in line to benefit from Golladay’s absence.

Lions G Joe Dahl (back), LB Christian Jones (knee), CB Darryl Roberts (hip, groin), and T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) are questionable.