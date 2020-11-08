Week 9 inactives: Seattle Seahawks at Buffalo Bills

The Seattle Seahawks take a trip across the country this weekend to square off against the Buffalo Bills. With a win, it would be the second 7-1 start to a season under coach Pete Carroll.

The Bills are having an impressive year themselves at 6-2 and will prove to be a formidable source on Sunday. That being said, Seattle will need to have all available hands on deck to get the Week-9 win.

Ahead of the matchup, the Seahawks already ruled out six players: running backs Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring), guard Mike Iupati (back), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (concussion/hamstring), safety Ugo Amadi (hamstring) and defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle).

To get to the required game-day roster, Seattle has also designated tight end Colby Parkinson as inactive.

Here’s a look at the complete inactives list for the Seahawks:





Bills inactives:





Related