Week 9 Inactives: Cowboys have full OL with Tyron Smith, Eagles without Roby

The Dallas Cowboys enter Lincoln Financial Field for a crucial matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Whoever wins comes out of the game with control of the NFC East, and Dallas is 100% heading into the matchup.

After early concern that left tackle Tyron Smith would be out, he’s active for the Cowboys. It was a neck issue for Smith, but he practiced Friday, albeit limited. His backup, Chuma Edoga, is also active after practicing under the limited designation all week. It’s an ankle and knee issue for the 26-year-old.

That’s the depth of Dallas’ injuries while Philadelphia announced early that four players would be out. The most notable is backup cornerback Bradley Roby, who’s a nine-year veteran. As things stand, Cowboys-Eagles will be a heavyweight match, with both teams near full-strength. Take a look at the full list of inactives before kickoff at 3:25 p.m., televised on FOX.

RB Deuce Vaughn

Sep 17, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn (42) reacts after making a first down in the second quarter against the New York Jets at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

WR Jalen Brooks

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver Jalen Brooks (83) carries the ball during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

CB Noah Igbinoghene

Sep 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas (30) blocks a field goal attempt by New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) as cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (19) recovers the block during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Eric Scott Jr. (37) on the field in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

DL Junior Fehoko

Emergency third QB Trey Lance

Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance (15) jogs off of the field during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles CB Bradley Roby

Eagles RB Boston Scott

Eagles TE Grant Calcaterra

Remaining Eagles inactives

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire