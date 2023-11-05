Week 9 Inactives: Cowboys have full OL with Tyron Smith, Eagles without Roby
The Dallas Cowboys enter Lincoln Financial Field for a crucial matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Whoever wins comes out of the game with control of the NFC East, and Dallas is 100% heading into the matchup.
After early concern that left tackle Tyron Smith would be out, he’s active for the Cowboys. It was a neck issue for Smith, but he practiced Friday, albeit limited. His backup, Chuma Edoga, is also active after practicing under the limited designation all week. It’s an ankle and knee issue for the 26-year-old.
That’s the depth of Dallas’ injuries while Philadelphia announced early that four players would be out. The most notable is backup cornerback Bradley Roby, who’s a nine-year veteran. As things stand, Cowboys-Eagles will be a heavyweight match, with both teams near full-strength. Take a look at the full list of inactives before kickoff at 3:25 p.m., televised on FOX.
RB Deuce Vaughn
WR Jalen Brooks
CB Noah Igbinoghene
CB Eric Scott Jr.
DL Junior Fehoko
Emergency third QB Trey Lance
Eagles CB Bradley Roby
Eagles RB Boston Scott
Eagles TE Grant Calcaterra
Remaining Eagles inactives
DT Moro Ojomo
Emergency third QB Tanner McKee