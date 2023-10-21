Week 9 football roundup: Rochelle wins conference title; Harlem has big rushing night

Rochelle has a grand football tradition, both recent and historically. The Hubs have made the playoffs in 14 of the last 18 years. And when they've gotten in, they've advanced, winning at least one game in five of their last six playoff trips.

But they had not won a conference title since 2004.

Until Friday.

Rochelle won 30-20 at Richmond-Burton to take the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue conference title with a perfect 6-0 league record. Freshman Dylan Manning ran 17 times for 103 yards, Grant Gensler ran 17 times for 101 yards and Carson Lewis completed only three passes but two went for touchdowns.

More: How 1 play and 3 bad punt tries turned close Hononegah game into a 28-point win

Rochelle (7-2) had 333 yards of total offense and converted 7 of 11 third downs against a Richmond-Burton program that has won one state title and reached the semifinals the other two years in its last three seasons.

"This was a great opportunity to compete against a great program," Rochelle coach Kyle Kissack said. "These are the kind of games you want to play in. When the opportunity presents itself to play for a conference championship, you want to be dialed in and we were. We played real physical on both sides of the ball.

"This," Kissack said, "is a little bit of confirmation that we've got a good squad."

Belvidere North 24, Guilford 14

Trent Dinsmore ran for 135 yards and two TDs on 22 carries for his sixth 100-yard game of the season to lead Belvidere North (7-2). Nico Bertolino added 57 yards rushing on six carries and 38 yards receiving on three catches for the Blue Thunder. Guiford (3-6) passed for 245 yards.

Boylan 42, Freeport 0

Austin Alonso had his first career 100-yard game, running eight times for 147 yards and three TDs, including an 85-yard run, to lead Boylan (8-1). Boylan's defense intercepted three passes, including two by Mikey Hernandez. Freeport finished 2-7.

Harlem 57, Belvidere 18

Harlem coach Bob Moynihan said "several" Huskies including their quarterback ran for over 100 yards and the team had nearly 500 yards on the ground. Harlem improved to 6-3 while Belvidere finished 1-8. "The line did a good job and the backs did a good job," Moynihan said.

Galena 27, Stockton 24

Stockton failed to secure its fifth win, snapping a two-game win streak that had them on the doorstep of a playoff bid. But that slipped away when Galena scored 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Tanner Gile and Karl Hubb both rushed for 140 yards, and Stockton still has a chance of getting into the postseason with four wins, but it's a slim one.

Byron 43, Stillman Valley 7

The Tigers got 238 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Brayden Knolls as they rolled to a perfect regular-season record.

Oregon 48, Rockford Christian 13

The Hawks earned their fifth win and will get a playoff nod after rolling to the big win over Rockford Christian, which failed to get a win this season. The Hawks got 127 yards on 18 carries from Logan Weems, and he had two TDs.

Dixon 62, North Boone 34

North Boone had its four-game winning streak snapped, but still head into the playoffs with six wins. QB Jack Christensen aired it out, throwing 55 passes, completing 28 of them for 316 yards and five TDs.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Week 9 football roundup: Rochelle's big win, Boylan, Harlem win big