Week 9 Football Roundup: Elgin get back in win column; Northmor, North Union in blow outs

MARION — After two straight losses, Elgin righted itself in a big way, blowing out Perry 61-0 Friday night in a Week 9 Northwest Central Conference football game.

According to Tweets by Elgin Athletic Director Jason Hix, the Comets (7-2, 6-2) got a 2-yard touchdown run from Kaiden Luikart, then Luikart followed with an interception which set up a Ronnie Newman 25-yard touchdowns run.

Brody Wood scored a 45-yard run as did Stephen Castillo-Carey from 70 yards to stake the Comets to a 32-0 lead after the first quarter. Wood scored on a 5-yard keeper to make it 40-0 by halftime.

Here are some other games from around the area on Friday:

Northmor 48, Centerburg 7

A.J. Bower led the Golden Knights (7-2, 5-1) by completing 11 of 13 passes for 247 yards and striking on five touchdowns with no interceptions in the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference game.

Bo Landin made three catches for 44 yards and all three went for TDs, while Jax Wenger had three for 117 yards and a score, and Cowin Becker had three for 46 yards and a TD. Carson Campbell and Paul Cramer added touchdown runs for Northmor, too.

Wenger and Hunter Fulk both picked off passes by Centerburg (4-5, 3-3).

North Union 34, Graham 0

The Wildcats (4-5, 3-1) shut out winless Graham in Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division play, dominating the opponent 290-52 in total yards 195-8 in passing yards, 95-44 in rushing yards and 10-5 in first downs.

Carter Skaggs was 12 of 18 throwing and completed three touchdowns to Nolan Draper, Owen Hoffer and Tyler Krebehenne. Draper ran for a score as did Gavin Craft. Cameron Osborne picked off a pass.

Waynesfield-Goshen 52, Ridgedale 20

According to Tweets from the Waynesfield-Goshen athletic department, the Tigers (9-0, 8-0) earned at last a share of the NWCC football championship after the win at Ridgedale.

The Rockets (5-4, 4-4) scored first on a 13-yard touchdown pass with 4:45 left in the first quarter, but W-G recorded the next 32 points to lead at halftime. Ridgedale returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the third period to make it 46-12 and added a final touchdown on a pass with 1:27 left. The Tigers scored directly off a pair of Ridgedale turnovers.

Danville 53, Mount Gilead 20

Undefeated Danville (9-0, 6-0) struggled to put away the Indians (2-7, 0-6) in the first half of the KMAC game, only leading 16-6 at halftime after Jocapo Magistri scored a pair of 37-yard field goals for Mount Gilead.

Cole Fricke completed touchdown passes to Logan High and Cam Vickers in the second half, adding 48 rushing yards on nine carries and completing 9 of 20 for 128 yards. Vickers led with 77 running yards and four catches for 37 yards. Danville outgained MG 444-293.

"They have a lot of weapons to shut down, but I felt our boys gave them a handful as well," MG coach Mike Reid said. "We never stopped battling. We have a one week season coming up with a big rivalry game vs Cardington."

Fredericktown 38, Cardington 16

According to Rob Hamilton's Tweets for the Morrow County Sentinel, the Freddies (3-6, 2-4) jumped out to an 18-0 lead early in the second quarter. Cardington's Wyatt Denney scored a touchdown run in the final minute of the half to cut the lead to 25-8. He scored again in the third period to make it 25-16, but Fredericktown added two unanswered touchdowns to pull away from the Pirates (1-8, 0-6) in KMAC play.

Highland 21, Clear Fork 11

No other details were made available as the Scots move to 5-4, 2-4, while Clear Fork is 1-8, 0-6 in the MOAC.

