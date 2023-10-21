Week 9 Football Roundup: Bradenton Christian, Venice, Riverview post wins

Results and analysis from Weeks 9 of Sarasota-Manatee area high school football games from Thursday and Friday, Oct. 19-20.

FRIDAY

Bradenton Christian 35, Out-of-Door Academy 7

SARASOTA — As it has all year, the defense kept the Bradenton Christian football team in the game while the offense found its groove.

The Panthers’ offense and special teams came alive in the second half to join the defensive effort in a 35-7 victory over Out-of-Door Academy in a Sunshine State Athletic Association game Friday evening at Thunder Stadium.

In winning its fifth straight game, Bradenton Christian improved to 7-1 on the season, 3-0 on the road.

The Panthers, who were 2-7 last year, are tentatively scheduled to play 6 p.m. Thursday against Westminster Academy in the SSAA playoffs in Fort Lauderdale. The teams played earlier in the season in Bradenton with the Lions taking a 34-10 decision, Bradenton Christian’s lone loss.

Friday’s game was a special one for first-year Panthers coach Nate Strawderman, a former quarterback at Out-of-Door Academy. Strawderman's first varsity start came on the same field as a freshman 10 years ago and threw a pick-6 against Bradenton Christian in a 38-9 setback.

“It was a very special game for me tonight,” Strawderman said.

Out-of-Door fell to 9-6 against the Panthers, still the most wins the program has had against one opponent. The Thunder won last year 37-21 and had won four of the previous five against the Panthers.

The Thunder dropped their third straight game and fell to 3-5 on the season. They await their opponent in the upcoming SSAA playoff bracket.

Bradenton Christian takeaways

1. The Panthers’ offense turned the ball over four times in the first half and took a 7-0 lead at halftime on an 8-yard scoring run by sophomore running back Colton Dempsey. Out most of the week with an illness, regular quarterback junior Caden Ott came on and went 4-for-5 in the second half with two scoring strikes to senior athlete Jaden Baker covering 54 and 10 yards. Additionally, senior Ben Bradshaw answered Out-of-Door’s touchdown with an 86-yard kickoff return for a score on the ensuing kick. Ott plunged over from a yard out to complete the scoring. “That coach knows me,” Strawderman said of Out-of-Door coach Rob Hollway. “We tried to take shots. We tried to be different. In the second half, we had to go back to what we normally do.”

2. Bradshaw picked off a pass in the first half for the Panthers’ lone takeaway. The only points allowed by Bradenton Christian came after a blocked punt which gave Out-of-Door a short field. Jackson McBride, Jonah Schmidt and Joshua Langborgh had tackles for a loss in the strong defensive effort. “Our defense is very special,” Strawderman said. “We are a defensive-strength football team. Finding an identity on offense will be key going into the playoffs.”

3. Baker turned in another spectacular all-around performance. He rushed twice for 45 yards, caught five passes for 113 yards and even had a tackle for a loss on defense. “Jaden Baker is a stud athlete,” Strawderman said. “He’s a go-getter. He’s a top-notch guy. We’ll take shots with him.”

Out-of-Door Academy takeaways

1. With seven of 11 players sidelined on offense, the Thunder had difficulty moving the ball. They had 43 yards, all rushing, in the first half and 111 yards overall. The touchdown came from quarterback Jackson Roth to Jack Meyers, who started at quarterback and made a spectacular sliding catch in the end zone. It was set up when senior Jack Taraksa blocked a punt and senior Blaine Bentley recovered at the Bradenton Christian 13-yard line. “We’re pretty banged up,” Hollway said. “We were just trying to mix it up. Our wide receiver corps is pretty depleted, so we tried to control the football. Jackson did a great job. Our best team is with him on the field. When you have a roster size of 40, the margins are thin. We’re banged up, but that doesn’t take anything away from Bradenton Christian. Ultimately, we have to be more balanced: offense, defense and special teams.”

2. The Thunder had four takeaways in the first half. Sophomore Dylan Walker and freshman Devin Erdei recovered fumbles. Senior Chase Taraska and senior Jack Taraska each had interceptions. Senior Andrew Creed had two sacks and two tackles for loss. Sophomore Winston Crisci, Meyers, sophomore Heath DeRusso, senior Charlie Tack and Erdei all had tackles for losses. “We’re led by Charlie Tack in the middle. He’s an absolute beast," Hollway said. "He’s getting Ivy League interest. He’s our heartbeat guy. He’s our all-time leading tackler. It goes through him.”

3. Hollway had nothing except praise for Strawderman and the work he has done with the Bradenton Christian program. The two coaches work together during the summer and have a 7-on-7 team together. “There’s no secret Nate’s doing a really good job,” Hollway said. “When they looked at hiring him, I said he’s an absolute slam dunk. He’s got a really creative offensive mind. He’s an energetic personality that attracts kids. They caught lightning in a bottle. They have 16 seniors this year, have playmakers and run a good scheme. I’m really happy for him.”

− Dennis Maffezzoli

Riverview 21, Manatee 14

BRADENTON — Running back DJ Johnson scored three touchdowns and the visiting Riverview Rams made them stand up in a 21-14 victory over Manatee on Friday night in a game played at Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium.

Johnson scored on runs of 7 and 1 yard as the Rams (4-4), who snapped a three-game losing streak, took a 14-0 lead into halftime. Johnson’s third TD, this was from 1-yard out, put the Rams up 21-0 with eight minutes left in the third quarter. But Manatee (6-2), which had a bye last week after its loss to Venice, got on the board three minutes later on Andrew Heidel’s 12-yard TD pass to Bon Bean.

Three minutes later, Tyron Jackson brought Manatee to within seven at 21-14 on a 24-yard scoring run. In the fourth period, the Hurricanes had one drive stopped on fourth down, another on an interception by Jamaun Thompson, and a third on a sack on fourth down. But taking over on its own 18 with 2:42 left, Manatee moved to the Ram 30. With 10 seconds left on fourth down, Heidel scrambled out of the pocket before connecting with Beane, who was brought down at the Ram 2 as time ran out.

Manatee takeaways

1. With four minutes gone in the first period, a side judge apparently took a wrong step on the Joe Kinnan Field turf and twisted his knee. He stayed down for several minutes before being helped to the dressing room. He missed the rest of the game, forcing the seven-man crew to work with six. But there were no major officiating hiccups the rest of the way.

2. Manatee head coach Jacquez Green spoke to his team for a considerable length after the game. After having a bye week to prepare for the Rams, Manatee came out ice cold in the first half. The Hurricanes were missing second-leading running back Corey Sanders, and his loss was evident. Still, Green stuck to the run in the first half, as Heidel attempted just seven passes in the first 24 minutes. That changed in the second half, as Heidel attempted 30 passes, one of them a 12-yard TD to Bon Beane. The junior finished 17-of-37 for 221 yards, 1 TD and two interceptions, by the Rams’ Thompson and Olibe Laventure. Meanwhile, Manatee rushed for 158 yards. Heidel leading with 61.

3. While Nick Delfau had a solid night punting for the Rams, his counterpart, Joseph Colonneso, didn’t fare as well. In the second quarter, his 8-yard punt put the Rams at the Manatee 16, and four plays later, DJ Johnson scored from the 1. After the 8-yarder, Manatee on three occasions went for the first down on fourth down, opting not to punt.

Riverview takeaways

1. After last week’s controversial loss to Clearwater Academy International, his team’s third in a row, Riverview head coach Josh Smithers wanted to see how his team would respond. The Rams passed every test. “We had a really good week of practice,” he said. “Our guys really responded well.”

2. The Hurricanes went to the pass almost exclusively in the second half, and they managed to get back into the game after being down 21-0. But Smithers wasn’t particularly happy with the plays called late in the game in the team’s four-minute drill, when the idea is to keep the clock running. “We got a four-minute drill, we can’t run out of bounds and we can’t throw two passes,” he said. “That’s unacceptable. It won’t happen ever again. I promise you.”

3. Riverview defensive back Olibe Laventure was called early in the game for two pass interference penalties. The ‘Canes didn’t score on either drive, but Laventure got an earful from Ram coaches. The senior responded with an interception and no flags the rest of the way. “He’s still learning how to play football,” Smithers said, “and coach (Amp) Campbell does a great job with him. He did a great job of playing the deep ball; he got a little anxious a couple times, but overall I thought he did great.”

4. DJ Johnson finished with 72 yards rushing and Isaiah Belt had 64. Quarterback Braxton Thomas went 5-for-10 for 69 yards. “It’s a great win,” Smithers said. “Are you kidding me? They’re the No. 1 team in our region. Our kids deserved it, and we’ll use this as a little momentum to go into next week against Sarasota.”

— Doug Fernandes

Venice 51, Palmetto 16

VENICE – If anyone was doubting the Venice High football team after its 0-2 start to the season, they’re starting to run out of reasons to not believe.

The Indians (6-2) overpowered Palmetto (4-3) from the jump on Friday night at Powell-Davis Stadium, churning out 379 yards of total offense on the way to a 51-16 win in which the clock ran for most of the second half – the team’s fifth straight win by 21 points or more.

“We kept fighting,” Venice coach John Peacock said of his team’s 0-2 start to this season. “There were never any doubts or anything. Our culture is great. The kids did great, they were resilient. They never blinked. They never hesitated.

“We played well at points in those first games, but the scoreboard didn’t reflect it. Everything is starting to click right now. We weren’t necessarily clicking at that time, but each week we get a little better.”

The Indians hardly gave the Tigers time to settle in before they took the lead on a 77-yard punt return touchdown by Zycarl Lewis.

Palmetto made it an interesting first quarter as it responded with a long touchdown drive capped by a 4-yard keeper from quarterback Clayton Dees to take a 7-6 lead.

But that was as close as the game would get.

Venice unleashed an offensive onslaught on Palmetto that made it almost impossible for the Tigers to keep up.

The Indians scored touchdowns on each of their five offensive drives in the first half, primarily powered by their electric running back duo of Alvin Johnson III and Jamarice Wilder.

Johnson III shouldered the load with 10 rushes for 88 yards, three touchdowns and a 2-point conversion while Wilder made the most out of his six rushes, reeling off 120 yards, including two long touchdown runs of 42 and 36 yards.

“Gator (Wilder) is on a different level right now and that’s kind of what we need,” Peacock said. “He’s able to do that on limited touches, so he’s going to be fresh, and that’s how we want him to be.”

The Indians hardly needed to turn to their passing game.

Starting quarterback Jadyn Glasser attempted just nine passes in the first half and finished with 9-of-11 passing for 89 yards and a score – a nine-yard touchdown to Ryan Matulevich on the first drive of the second half to trigger the running clock.

Palmetto found the end zone just once more after its first-quarter touchdown.

Dees hit a wide-open Rok Lodge for an 18-yard touchdown over the middle of the defense near the end of the third quarter, but by that time, Venice had its second string in and was leading 51-16 in full control.

With a district championship already secured, Venice will try to continue its climb up the Florida High School Athletic Association rankings as it prepares for the regional playoffs next month.

“We were definitely hurting,” Glasser said of Venice’s 0-2 start to the season. “We were beating ourselves. I don’t think those two teams are better than us. We were beating ourselves on penalties, dropped passes, overthrows.

“We knew what we could do, and we’re starting to put it together now.”

Venice takeaways

1. Wilder is certainly one of the very best running backs in southwest Florida, and possibly one of the best in the state, too. He now has 78 rushes for 667 yards (8.6 yards per rush) with 14 rushing touchdowns and two regular season games left to play.

2. Venice’s depth at quarterback could spell trouble for some teams it sees in the future. The Indians are well-aware they have two competent quarterbacks in Glasser and Ryan Downes, even going as far as to interchange them on the same drive at times. Downes finished with 1-of-4 passing for 12 yards along with three rushes for 18 yards and a two-point conversion in which he dragged three Tigers defenders with him into the end zone.

2. Venice still has some kinks to be ironed out. The Indians coaching staff was irate with its kicking situation on Friday night as Josiah Arcadipane missed an extra point and kicked two kickoffs out of bounds.

Palmetto takeaways

1. Palmetto has a dangerous offense, but it just couldn’t keep up with the Indians. Davaughn Thomas sparked the Tigers early with a 47-yard scamper to set up his team’s first touchdown drive of the night. Lodge came in clutch in the second half with three receptions of 18+ yards, including his touchdown.

2. The Tigers didn’t make many mistakes, but when they did, the Indians made them pay. Lewis’s punt-return touchdown certainly hurt. But so did a turnover on downs at midfield with 1:07 left in the first half – giving enough time for Venice to add another touchdown to its lead going into halftime.

— Vinnie Portell

Braden River 21, Charlotte 10

BRADENTON — Braden River High football coach Curt Bradley says that “knowing where you’re supposed to go and how to get there makes you faster.”

That came in especially handy Friday night for tight end Cody Kawcak.

The “rumblin,’ bumblin,’ stumblin” senior turned a tight end throwback screen — and about 20 yards of open space — into a 27-yard touchdown, giving Braden River (3-4) the lead for good with 3:56 left in the third quarter and sending the hosts on their way to an important non-district victory.

“It was the perfect call and Yahshua (Edwards) made a great block,” Kawcak said. “It was really a team play.”

“You’re not very fast, are you?” he was asked after the game.

“No, sir, I’m not,” Kawcak replied.

“Doesn’t need to be,” Bradley quipped.

The Pirates had punted three times, missed a 47-yard field goal and fumbled once after a crisp 75-yard TD drive on their opening possession in which quarterback Lucas Despot (15-of-22, 184 yards, 2 TDs) completed four of seven passes, including a 17-yard scoring toss to Matt Schefer.

Trailing 10-7, they had a first down at Charlotte’s 27-yard line, following a 15-yard pass to Edwards and two runs by Marcus Galloway (23 carries, 113 yards) for 13 yards. Cue Cody.

“Cody is probably the smartest football player we have on the team,” Bradley said. “He always knows what he’s supposed to do, how he’s supposed to do it and he gets the job done. He is a coach’s son and he just does absolutely everything right all the time.

“I’m glad he could be rewarded with a touchdown.”

Kawcak has caught 13 passes for 119 yards — only 75 before Friday — and three TDs. He had similarly few chances as a junior, contributing 11 catches, 294 yards and four scores.

Braden River methodically marched 70 yards in 11 plays to put the game away midway through the final period, with Edwards (69 yards rushing, 46 receiving) scoring from 7 yards out.

The Tarpons (3-5) had won their last three games and have already clinched the Class 4 Suburban-District 15 title. Levi Wooten dashed 53 yards to the end zone just three plays after Schefer’s TD catch and Noah Wooten’s 21-yard field goal gave Charlotte a 10-7 lead that it nursed until Kawcak’s game-breaker, despite the Pirates holding a 346-185 advantage in total offense.

Braden River takeaways

1. The Pirates sacked freshman QB Logan Flaherty (8-of-19, 102 yards) five times in the second half, including two by sophomore Ronin Dangler. “We were calling a lot of two-linebacker blitzes, and even if (Charlotte) knew we were blitzing, they couldn’t block us. Micah (Fedd) and I, we were on a roll. We were just locked in and they couldn’t stop us.”

Added Bradley: “We were very poor on the first two drives, running by (Flaherty) and he was escaping. Wow, what a quarterback he’s going to be, though. We were able to be more aggressive, take a few chances and come after him in the second half. It’s always tough as a quarterback when you’ve got bodies around you.”

2. Braden River’s path to the playoffs appears problematic at best. Already eliminated from district contention with losses to Port Charlotte and Parrish, the Pirates stood a distant 12th in the FHSAA’s Class 3 Suburban-Region 4 power rankings entering the weekend. Only the four district champions and next four highest-ranked teams will make the cut. “We’ll see what happens,” Bradley said. “You never know. There are still three games to be played.”

3. To that end, Braden River will travel to Wildwood on Halloween night (Tuesday, Oct. 31), having been unable to reschedule its postponed game at Palmetto (Sept. 1). First, the Pirates will host Southeast next Friday, then will travel to Tampa Robinson on Nov. 3. “Seniors need 10 games,” Bradley said. “Any time you get a chance to play 10 games, you want to play 10 games. Hopefully, if we come out on top, that should improve our playoff picture.”

— Donnie Wilkie

Bishop Verot 50, Cardinal Mooney 14

FORT MYERS — Needing to change the way Verot has started games in the past, Bishop Verot coach Richie Rode took a chance on his defense.

The unit has been particularly good – coming into Friday allowing just 12.4 points per game with first team starters in the game. The Vikings wanted to go away from the preferred choice of taking the ball and giving Carter Smith and company a chance to go to work early.

Rode’s gamble worked, as the Vikings downed the Cougars in dominant fashion, winning 50-14 Friday night to move to 8-1 on the season. It’s Verot’s fourth 50-plus point effort this year, having just three in 13 games a season ago.

“I’ll tell you what, I don’t know if anyone noticed, but we’ve taken the ball every game,” Rode said. “We’ve lived on our offense. Our offense is special. We know that. However, I felt like the right move to start fast was to go on D and defer. We kicked off, three-and-outed them, and I thought that was an enormous piece of the game to start that way with a three-and-out.

“Our defense is special, and we relied on them. They played lights out. That’s a team that can score points. They’re averaging 400 something yards of offense per game. We wanted to give them the ball and see where we stood. From there, it lit a fire under our team. The defense played great, and the offense scored right away. I was really happy with that, but nervous with changing it up.”

After Verot forced that three-and-out, the Vikings wasted no time, going four plays and 44 seconds capped off by a Smith touchdown run from 8-yards out. It would be the first of four times the junior quarterback would find the end zone, as the Cougars’ defense had their share of struggles against the best player in Lee and Collier counties.

“It’s awesome,” Smith said on moving to 4-0 against Cardinal Mooney. “Seeing them battle when we slowed down a bit. Going into halftime, we got chewed out a little bit. Stuff happened, it is what it is, but we bounced back. The final score, you can see it. We figured it out. This is a game we always have marked on our schedule. Mooney’s a good team, they always play us tight. Everyone was locked in all week. Happy to come out with a dub.”

Cardinal Mooney takeaways

1. Playmakers unable to get involved. The tandem of Zy'Marion Lang and Teddy Foster (Florida) couldn’t get open frequently against Verot’s secondary. Lang finished with three receptions for 37 yards while Foster was held without a catch in limited offensive snaps for the second consecutive week. Mooney quarterback Devin Mignery had a rough night throwing the ball, completing just 5 of 18 passes for 46 yards with three interceptions, but his 13 rushes for 120 yards and a touchdown on the ground gave the Cougars a brief spark just before halftime.

2. Key injury. Carson Beach, Mooney’s starting running back, found the end zone on a 19-yard run to get the Cougars on the board after trailing 22-0. As Beach crossed the goal line, Verot defensive back Ryan Gadson delivered a blow, forcing him out of the contest. Beach finished with 57 yards on 10 attempts, just as the Cougars were starting to find something in the teeth of the Vikings defense.

3. Deep playoff run coming. Regardless of the loss, the Cougars are primed to make a deep postseason run in Class 1S with the roster that Jared Clark has assembled this season, as both Mooney and First Baptist were held to 14 points against the Vikings’ defensive starters. The Cougars will take on SmartEn Sports Academy out of Miami next week, a program that is winless and has yet to score an offensive point in its first five games of the year.

— Alex Martin

Sarasota 25, Southeast 6

BRADENTON — Joe Ziegler ran for two touchdowns and Andrew Clayton kicked two field goals as Sarasota High defeated Southeast, 25-6, to spoil the Seminoles' homecoming Friday night.

The win was the first of the season for the Sailors and the first as a head coach for Sarasota’s Josh Phillips.

“”It took a lot longer and it was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be to get to this place this year,” Phillips said, still soaked from a post game water cooler shower. “But my kids have continued to fight all year through every snap. They’ve stayed together. There’s a lot of things that could have pulled them apart this year and they didn’t let that happen.”

In a battle of winless teams, it looked like the Seminoles would get the upper hand early. On the opening series, Southeast went for it on fourth-and-3 and Cecil Crawford took off for a 57 yard gain before being dragged down at the 1 yard line. But the Sailors defense stopped the Seminoles on four straight plays.

Sarasota finally dented the scoreboard on the first play of the second quarter on a 10-yard TD pass from Johnny Squitieri to Jackson Mullet, which was set up by a 31 yard completion from Squitieri to Franklin Crawford.

Later in the period, Southeast’s Daniel Mendoza wasn’t fooled by a fake Sarasota punt and dropped Clayton for a two yard loss. Helped by a roughing-the-passer penalty, Southeast again moved to a 1st-and-goal from the 1, but three consecutive penalties and a sack found the Seminoles facing a 3rd-and-goal from midfield.

The Sailors blew the game open in the third quarter, taking the kickoff and moving into position for a 27-yard field goal by Clayton and a 10-0 lead. A fumble on the ensuing kickoff gave the ball right back to Sarasota and Ziegler scored on a 3 yard run to make 16-0 with 8:38 remaining in the third quarter.

Southeast had to punt from its own end zone on its next possession, giving the Sailors another short field, and Clayton booted a 32-yard field goal to give the Sailors a 19-0 lead with 5:01 to go.

Ziegler capped off a 90 yard Sarasota drive in the fourth quarter with a 4-yard TD run. The Seminoles (0-8) finally got on the board with 56 seconds left in the game as Tooda Thomas found Connor Arpelia on a 5-yard scoring pass to give the home team something to cheer about.

Sarasota takeaways

1. The Sailors defense set the tone early by stopping the Seminoles four times after Southeast picked up the first and goal at the 1. “That was huge,” Phillips said. “The defense played great tonight. I want to give credit to all the coaches on my staff, but specifically Baraka Atkins, Sherman Rackley, Joe Ziegler Sr., and Drew Wasowicz. Those guys did a great job tonight, so I’m proud of them. I’m just thankful for the coaches that have stuck together through this too, because it’s been hard on everybody.”

2. Squiteiri completed 19 of 29 passes for 245 yards and Mullet was on the receiving end of 9 of them for 121 yards. “There’s certain players on the team that you’ve got to get the ball to because you know that they’re impact players,” Phillips said. “Mullet is one of them. He’s having a great year. Squitieri has a gigantic heart. A lot of these fourth quarters when we could have tucked our tails and shut it down, I believe he’s one of the main reasons we haven’t because that kid won’t give up.”

3. Phillips also had high praise for Ziegler, who carried 21 times for 73 yards and caught 2 passes for an additional 31 yards. “We are a better team when we can get Ziegler going,” Phillips said. “We tried to do that early tonight and I think we did, we just didn’t capitalize on the momentum we had, but he ran the ball well tonight. Losing is hard on everybody. It’s hard to walk around campus when you’re not winning, but these kids never stopped fighting and I’m proud of them.”

Southeast takeaways

1. It was another frustrating night for the Seminoles, as they had first-and-goal from the Sarasota 1 yard line twice in the first half and couldn’t score. “It’s just a matter of want,” Southeast coach Brett Timmons said. “The second time we scored, but we got a holding penalty and then another holding penalty and it’s just a comedy of errors. That’s just indicative of the game. We’re right there and can’t punch it in. If we punch it in both times it’s 14-7 and a different ball game. But we beat ourselves with penalties and self-inflicted wounds.”

2. Crawford finished with 91 yards on 12 carries and Thomas completed 16 oof 26 passes for 131 yards. Arpelia was the leading receiver with 5 catches for 58 yards. “Cecil ran the ball well and got us down to the goal line, we’e just got to be able to punch it in,” Timmons said. “We didn’t have our kicker tonight so we had try to figure out a way to get touchdowns.”

3. Things won’t get any easier for the Seminoles as they try to avoid the first winless season in school history. Games at Braden River and Manatee remain on the schedule. “We’re probably the best 0-8 team around,” Timmons said. “We find a way to shoot ourselves in the foot. But we’ll take the blame as coaches and go back to the drawing board and figure it out."

— Bruce Robins

Saint Stephen’s 29, Oasis 7

CAPE CORAL — Saint Stephen’s cruised to an easy over Oasis on Friday night.

The Falcons set the tone early Evan Brown hit Caleb Bosek 20 yards downfield who ran the next 50 yards for an opening score.

Oasis struggled to get anything moving while they kept the Falcons at bay for the remainder of the quarter. Saint Stephen’s opened the second quarter with another touchdown on a 5-yard run by Brown.

Oasis tried to answer, but the Saint Stephen’s defense forced them out. And after a short march down the field, Brown scrambled for a 15-yard touchdown late in the second quarter.

The third quarter started much differently for Oasis. Quarterback Parker marched the Sharks down field and he finished the drive with a 15-yard scoring pass to Jonathan Perez.

Brown scored again for the Falcons, running 44 yards at the start of the fourth quarter, sealing the win.

Falcons head coach A.J. Brown said, “We came in intending to fire off the ball and make holes for our runners. They have big linebackers, so we knew that was what we wanted to focus on.

“I thought everyone played well tonight. Our quarterback went off, our corners, everyone, I can go on and on.”

— Mario Cordero

THURSDAY

Community School of Naples 41, IMG Blue 13

NAPLES — Traeden Henry used his big 6-foot-5 frame to muscle between a pair of IMG Blue linemen. The Community School of Naples senior stuck his right hand in the air and felt the football hit it. The ball fell into the hands of Ryder Brown, who did the rest. Brown used a caravan of blockers to return the block 82 yards right before halftime of Thursday's game at John N. Allen Family Stadium.

The touchdown gave the Seahawks a 14-0 lead en route to a 41-13 victory.

"That was huge. It changed the whole feel of the game," CSN coach Mike Stannard said. "It was major because now we felt like we could go up by three possessions and get the game under control."

Instead of going into the break down 6-3, IMG Blue trailed 14-0. CSN made it 21-0 on its initial second-half series on a 20-yard pass from Cale Austin to Sean McNamara.

"It was a complete momentum shifter," IMG Blue coach Chris Dennis said. "You go into halftime down 6-3 against those guys, we had belief. That just made things harder, but our guys came out in the second half and fought hard. I couldn't ask for any more effort."

Leading the way defensively were Henry, a two-way player and Division I prospect, and junior Miles Smith, who had three sacks and a fumble recovery.

"He's a high-motor guy who does a good job with finesse and speed on the edge," Stannard said of Smith. "He's starting to play his best ball."

The Seahawks (8-0) have allowed just 38 points this season with five shutouts.

"I thought our defense played really well, up to the standard of what they've been all season," Stannard added.

IMG Blue takeaways

1. Too many penalties: Penalties were momentum killers for the Ascenders. IMG Blue was flagged nine times for 61 yards. Six of those penalties were of the 5-yard variety.

"Way too many mistakes," Dennis said. "Our defense played a great game to keep us in it for a long time."

2. Nifty Neura: Ascenders quarterback Alex Neura showed some elusiveness in the pocket. Neura was just 8 of 20 through the air for 58 yards and a touchdown but also scrambled for 137 yards on 18 carries. Some of those attempts were creatively designed runs with perfect fake handoffs. CSN defenders consistently tackled the running back, leaving Neura free for first-down runs.

"He's got college opportunities and he's going to be able to take that athleticism to the next level," Dennis said.

3. Missed opportunities: The Ascenders (0-5) recovered two fumbles, but were unable to convert those extra possessions into points. A missed 44-yard field goal followed an interception by Aidan Greenway. Then there was the blocked field goal at the end of the first half.

An interception by senior Lucas Calyer led to the first Ascenders touchdown, an 8-yard pass from Neura to Brody Boros, but Calyer was carted off the field and placed in an ambulance with a lower leg injury.

−Ron Clements

Week 9 results

Thursday, Oct. 19

IMG Academy National 53, Gray Collegiate Academy 7

Community School of Naples 41, IMG Academy Blue 13

Friday, Oct. 20

Wiregrass Ranch 30, Booker 21

Braden River 21, Charlotte 10

Bradenton Christian 35, Out-of-Door Academy 7

Bishop Verot 50, Cardinal Mooney 14

First Baptist 44, Lemon Bay 13

Hardee County 20, North Port 7

Venice 51, Palmetto 16

Cypress Creek 41, Parrish Community 34

Riverview 21, Manatee 14

Saint Stephen’s Episcopal 29, Oasis Charter 7

Sarasota 25, Southeast 6

Lakewood Ranch 10, Gibbs 8

Bayshore at Marco Island Academy

IMG Academy White 35, Lake Highland Prep 14

Old Plank Christian Academy at Sarasota Christian

Masters Academy 74, The Classical Academy of Sarasota 21

