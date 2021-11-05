Week 9 Fantasy Preview: COVID and injuries make for a chaotic fantasy landscape

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don get together to preview all 12 of Sunday’s NFL games from a fantastic perspective, which means an awful lot of talk about injuries and players on the COVID list.

Will the Bengals bounce back after losing to the Jets?

Are the Broncos tanking?

Could we get a Tua vs. Tyrod shootout this week?

Who is the Saints QB? Is it a committee?!?

Does a matchup against the Eagles spell good things for Austin Ekeler?

Will Jordan Love ball out vs. KC?

Does Vegas know something about Kyler Murray that we don’t?

All of this plus a single-game DFS preview of the late game between the Titans and Rams.

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts