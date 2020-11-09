Week 9 Fantasy Football Wrap: Texans @ Jaguars

Houston Texans def. Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-25
Jake Luton wasted no time making his presence felt, throwing a 73-yard touchdown within the first minute of his first NFL appearance. He appears to give a boost to DJ Chark’s value, although James Robinson’s lack of targets (two) is a mild concern … David Johnson was a popular DFS target in a plus matchup but immediately exited after getting concussed, and while Duke Johnson scored in his place. He also lost a fumble and managed just 2.6 YPC during an unimpressive audition for more future playing time … Defense was optional early in this game, especially during Brandin Cooks’ TD catch.
Highlight of the game
Will Fuller V— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 8, 2020
Will score VI
📺: CBS
📱: https://t.co/Nm64mQkAPf pic.twitter.com/UtcUQN3vGU