Week 9 Fantasy Football Wrap: Seahawks @ Bills

Josh Allen outplayed Russell Wilson in a matchup that combined for 78 points. Allen (10.9 YPA) took advantage of a favorable matchup and a Buffalo team that’s getting healthier, while Wilson committed four turnovers but still produced a big fantasy line. Wilson dealt with an unusual amount of pressure, as his 16 QB knockdowns marked an NFL-high this season.

It should almost be viewed as a victory for Tre’Davious White and company to “hold” DK Metcalf to a 7-108-1 line, and it feels like it’s about time for another Tyler Lockett blowup game. Seattle’s three-way committee at tight end is a fantasy buzzkill.

Devin Singletary had two carries (and watched Josh Allen and Zack Moss score at the goal line), so he can’t be trusted in fantasy lineups moving forward.

