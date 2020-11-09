Week 9 Fantasy Football Wrap: Raiders @ Chargers

Vegas Raiders def. Los Angeles Chargers, 31-26

Derek Carr hasn’t attempted 25 passes in back-to-back games, yet the Raiders scored 31 points and won despite Henry Ruggs going catchless … Justin Herbert became the first QB ever with 15 touchdowns over his first six games and added two more Sunday (and avoided an injury scare), and he came up just short of a third a couple of times at the end.

Justin Jackson was an intriguing DFS play with Troymaine Pope inactive and Joshua Kelley seemingly falling out of favor since his fumbling trouble (and facing one of the league’s worst run defenses), so naturally, he left injured without touching the ball. Good times … Odd that Hunter Henry hasn’t reached 40 receiving yards in five straight games despite seeing good targets from an emerging star at QB. Austin Ekeler is going to (eventually) come back to quite a favorable situation.

Highlight of the game

Or is it “lowlight?”

Chargers inventing new ways to lose every week



pic.twitter.com/QnAsnT97Cw — PFF (@PFF) November 9, 2020

