Week 9 Fantasy Football Wrap: Panthers @ Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes makes 370 and 4 TDs look routine, while Teddy Bridgewater countered with the most fantasy points allowed by the KC defense to a QB this season … After late reports suggested Carolina’s backfield would rotate series, Christian McCaffrey saw 18 carries (Mike Davis had one) and 10 targets, so he can safely be treated as the No. 1 PPR player moving forward … Curtis Samuel saw a season-high nine targets and really impressed securing all of them, and he still was given three carries despite CMC’s return. His involvement in Carolina’s offense is real, and it’s a hit to Robby Anderson and DJ Moore (just three targets Sunday).

At home with KC as 10+ point favorites and against a Panthers run defense that’s allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le’veon Bell combined for just 22 yards on nine carries. While CEH scored on a catch, it’s relatively shocking just how unproductive the KC rushing offense has been this season … The previously underused Tyreek Hill saw a whopping 18 targets, and he’s on pace to record 16 TD catches this season … Travis Kelce has left George Brittle and Mark Andrews so far in the dust he can barely see them at this point.

Oh, and no team fakes a punt like that Panthers:

Best fake punt team in the NFL pic.twitter.com/NgOfnfdMMn — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 8, 2020

