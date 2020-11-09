Week 9 Fantasy Football Wrap: Drew Brees out-plays Tom Brady on SNF

Dalton Del Don recaps all the Sunday action in the Week 9 fantasy football slate. Click on any and all games you’d like to check out below, and remember to follow Dalton on Twitter @daltondeldon!
NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Brady's Bucs drop after rough loss vs. Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston A wild Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season produced some very interesting results. Many teams around the league -- including the Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans and others -- quieted their critics with impressive victories. Other clubs -- such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts and more -- had their weaknesses exposed in difficult losses.
The Lakers will be handing out rings and hoisting a banner at Staples Center on Dec. 22, but don't expect them just to run it back and expect to win again. They have their own free agents to deal with — Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dwight Howard, Anthony Davis (although he will re-sign and stay in LA) — and they want to make some additions as well. Serge Ibaka might be one of those, reports Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.
We hope there's a terrific backstory to the Kansas City Chiefs' first touchdown of their Week 10 game against the Carolina Panthers, a game the Chiefs held on to win 33-31. Much like the Chiefs' brilliant red-zone play from Super Bowl LIV, this play on Sunday featured some unusual pre-snap movement. Watch on this one as Patrick Mahomes goes in motion, then comes back toward center, takes the snap and bootlegs back toward the wide side of the field he initially motioned to.
The departure of Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers was an ugly one. It left a lot of fans with a bad taste in their mouth about Brown and the negative impact he had on this football team. Ryan Shazier was teammates with Brown for four seasons before Shazier was injured but Shazier was still part of the team when Brown was traded.
Stop us if you've heard this before, but Alvin Kamara is close to making NFL history. The New Orleans Saints star running back is 69 rushing yards away from becoming the first player in league history to record 500-plus yards as both a runner and receiver in each of his first four seasons as a pro. Once he clears that bar, it will be just further proof that players as versatile as he is are few and far between.
No one should ever count out Tiger Woods at Augusta National, according to other former Masters winners. At the PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club this week, the 81-man field features eight former Masters champs. Several of them made plans to travel down on the same charter Sunday night after the 54-hole event concludes.
JuJu Smith Schuster scored a big fourth-quarter touchdown in Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. He did not celebrate in the end zone. The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver stood up immediately after the score and made a beeline toward midfield with the ball in tow.
Report: Bucks willing to absorb Barnes to get Bogi from Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea Are the Milwaukee Bucks interested in Kings restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic? The Athletic's Shams Charania reported in October that Milwaukee would be one of the top suitors for the services of Bogdanovic, but as NBC Sports Bay Area Kings Insider James Ham recently wrote, salary cap constraints only would allow for a sign-and-trade to send Bogdanovic to the Bucks. Milwaukee has “kicked around” trade scenarios that would involve the Bucks absorbing Harrison Barnes' contract in a potential deal, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Thursday citing sources.
Carlos Ortiz never doubted he could win any tournament no matter who he was facing, even if he didn't have the trophies or the pedigree to prove it. Ortiz holed two long birdie putts from off the green to take the lead, then was rock solid down the stretch and delivered the winning shots for a 5-under 65 and a two-shot victory in the Houston Open. Ortiz played the final round alongside a former No. 1 player in Jason Day.
Chase Elliott is a NASCAR Cup Series champion. Elliott had the best car throughout Sunday's title race at Phoenix Raceway and easily cruised to his first Cup Series title over Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin. Elliott, 24, passed Logano for the race win and the championship with 42 laps to go and set sail as the three drivers he was racing for the title couldn't come close to mounting a challenge.
Matt Patricia is 0-5 against the Chicago Bears. The Lions lost 34-20 on Sunday after their defense was gashed by Calvin Cook and Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions in plus-territory before exiting the game to be evaluated for a brain injury in the fourth quarter. Patricia entered this season with his job security under the microscope, and the intensity will only ramp up after Sunday's loss all but ended any legitimate talks of the playoffs.
LSU wide receiver Koy Moore detailed a horrifying incident he said he had with several police officers this weekend — something he believes he only walked away from because he is a football player. Moore, who is midway through his freshman season with the Tigers, shared the alleged incident on social media. LSU and Baton Rouge Police Department officials have since launched investigations into his claims, according to The Advocate.
There have been some truly grotesque endings to MMA fights in the past, but's hard to imagine how you top a person having their ear nearly ripped off from their head. That was unfortunately the reality of one fight at Saturday's UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. A bout between welterweights Max Griffin and Ramiz Brahimaj was called in the third round after referee Mark Smith noticed the state of Brahimaj's ear after taking a hard elbow to the head.
Ohio State: W, 49-27, over Rutgers Record: 3-0. Last week: 13. We'll move them down a spot for allowing 27 points to the Scarlet Knights, with most of those coming after OSU was up 35-3 and ex-OSU DC Greg Schiano emptied the trick-play section of the playbook.
Dez Bryant 'thankful' to be back on the field in Ravens win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington It's been a long, winding road back to the NFL for veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant. The former Cowboys star hasn't seen the field since tearing his Achilles in 2018. But after signing onto the Ravens practice squad last month and being elevated to the active roster against the Colts, Bryant is an NFL receiver once more.
James Wiseman reportedly does not want to get drafted by Minnesota, which already has a center they want to run the offense through in Karl-Anthony Towns. The Timberwolves, not blown away by any of the top picks in the draft, may take Wiseman anyway. That buzz — or possibly smokescreen — is a growing buzz around the league, something Jonathan Wasserman wrote at Bleacher Report.
Jadeveon Clowney was the apple of many eyes in this past NFL offseason. One of those eyes belonged to the Cleveland Browns and GM Andrew Berry, who reportedly offered Clowney a hefty sum to play defensive end for Cleveland on two separate occasions in 2020. Thankfully, Berry and the Browns didn't ultimately bite the apple.
Tate did not travel Saturday with the Giants for the game. The 31-year-old veteran caused a stir late in Monday night's loss to Tampa Bay after catching a touchdown pass by screaming at a TV camera, “Throw me the ball!” The following day, Tate's wife, Elise, went on social media to complain that her husband was being underutilized despite being open. “He's made a lot of plays over these last couple of years, and I certainly have a lot of trust in him as a player,” Jones said.
We'll follow up with Andy Behrens' full version of pickups on Monday, but first up, some early options to consider ahead of Week 10 waiver claims. Drew Lock, QB, Denver Broncos (20% rostered) We touted Drew Lock as a top quarterback streamer for Week 9, and even though the Broncos lost, Lock did not disappoint on the fantasy front. Lock threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns against Atlanta, but he also added seven rushes for 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground!