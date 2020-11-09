Week 9 Fantasy Football Wrap: Dolphins @ Cardinals

At home, coming off its bye, and facing a Miami team that entered with DVOA’s No. 32-ranked run defense — and coming off a week in which they were out-gained by the most yards in a game this season — Arizona appeared to be set up well against a rookie making just his second start. Instead, they lost when Zane Gonzalez somehow came up short on a 49-yard field goal attempt … Tua Tagovailoa played well (8.9 YPA) with extra responsibility and despite losing Preston Williams (who suffered an injury either during his TD catch or the celebration afterward) and his team down to Jordan Howard at running back (and what a Jordan Howard line it was: 10-19-1).

Miami continues to impress, and at this point, the Patriots have a much better chance of finishing last than they do second place in the AFC East … Kyler Murray responded with his first career 100-yard rushing game, and he remains on pace to run in 16 scores this season … Chase Edmonds really disappointed while starting in Kenyan Drake’s place in a highly favorable matchup, while Sunday marked just the second time in DeAndre Hopkins’ career he wasn’t targeted in the first half.

The absolutely archaic and arbitrary nature of spotting the ball simply must be fixed.

Random stat of the game

Xavien Howard did not have a good day against the refs:

Officials have flagged Dolphins CB Xavien Howard four times for DPI today vs. Arizona. (1 was offsetting.) That’s the most by a player in one game in the last 20 seasons, per @ESPNStatsInfo. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 8, 2020

Follow Dalton Del Don on Twitter