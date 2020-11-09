Week 9 Fantasy Football Wrap: Broncos @ Falcons

Atlanta Falcons def. Denver Broncos, 34-27
Matt Ryan has gotten 8.7 YPA with an 8:1 TD:INT ratio over the last four games, and Olamide Zaccheaus stepped up in Calvin Ridley’s absence. Game script helped prevent Julio Jones from having a big game, while Todd Gurley has 17 more red-zone rushing touchdowns over the last five years than any other back (Ezekiel Elliott is #2).
Drew Lock continues not to look like Denver’s long-term answer at quarterback, while Jerry Jeudy looks like a future No. 1 alpha wide receiver. Lock produced a nice fantasy line thanks to some garbage time and a big fourth quarter that included three touchdowns, as the QB also finished with more rushing yards and TD runs than Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay combined. With Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Noah Fant, Tim Patrick, and Courtland Sutton, whoever becomes Denver’s QB next year will be in a nice situation.