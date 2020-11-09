Week 9 Fantasy Football Wrap: Bears @ Titans

Nick Foles threw for twice as many yards as Ryan Tannehill, who had just five completions entering the fourth quarter, when the Titans somehow still led 17-0. Corey Davis didn’t help with a couple of bad drops, but A.J. Brown made up for it with this terrific play.

Barkevious Mingo led the Bears with 11 rushing yards at halftime (thanks to a fake punt), while Derrick Henry was really bottled up, failing to produce (or see a single target) despite the favorable game script. Chicago’s defense is legit, but Tennessee’s run-blocking has taken a hit with injuries, and the Titans’ upcoming schedule features three straight matchups (Ind, @Bal, @Ind) with teams that rank top-four in fantasy points allowed to running backs this season (conversely, Tennessee’s schedule during the fantasy playoffs from Weeks 14-16 include teams that all rank bottom-six in RB fantasy points allowed). It looks like a D’Onta Foreman and Jeremy McNichols RBBC would form should Henry go down (God forbid).

Highlight of the Game

