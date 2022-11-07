Week 9 Fantasy Football Recap: Mixon’s big day, Tua vs. Fields & the Packers are done

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski kick off the Sunday night fantasy recap by talking about the high-scoring game between the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears that gave hope to the future of the QB position in Justin Fields and Too Tagovailoa.

The guys spend time talking about all of the games, but they do spend some extra time talking about the Green Bay Packers (and Aaron Rodgers) being “done” for fantasy relevance going forward and looking back at some of the (now foolish) preseason predictions they made about the Raiders’ offense.

Later, the guys debate if they’d rather have Garrett Wilson or Chris Olave in a keeper leave and wonder what happened to Gabe Davis this season. They also spend time celebrating the huge 5 TD game from Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon, and discuss if it’s time to trade Mixon off your fantasy roster or not.

The guys finish with the afternoon games, with Scott floating a theory that Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay wanted to walk way from football after last season and probably should’ve.

01:50 Dolphins 35, Bears 32

11:55 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

17:40 Lions 15, Packers 9

24:20 Jaguars 27, Raiders 20

29:55 Patriots 26, Colts 3

37:40 Jets 20, Bills 17

46:55 Bengals 42, Panthers 21

54:20 Vikings 20, Commanders 17

58:45 Seahawks 31, Cardinals 21

66:15 Buccaneers 16, Rams 13

