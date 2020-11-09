Week 9 fantasy football recap: CMC returns, Cook keeps cooking and the Josh Allen ride continues

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Most of the Week 9 fantasy action is in the books, and Liz Loza and Scott Pianowski are here to talk through it all on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

Scott and Liz highlight the biggest fantasy moments, toughest beats, and concerning conundrums from every game in the full Sunday slate, including the return of Christian McCaffrey, another statement win for Tua Tagovailoa, and the Pittsburgh Steelers staying undefeated. They also talk through some of the incredible performances by Dalvin Cook (again), Josh Allen, and Kyler Murray.

