Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings









It’s crunch time with only five weeks left in the fantasy regular season. At quarterback, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes looks to stay scorching vs. the Panthers as the Cardinals’ Kyler Murray comes off bye.

In the backfield, James Robinson hopes to keep the Jaguars’ offense afloat while the Ravens’ Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins sort out their committee.

Atlanta’s Julio Jones is a top-two receiver as the Saints’ Michael Thomas cracks the top 10 following his long layoff.

T.J. Hockneson will be looking to carry the Lions’ offense up the seam with Kenny Golladay sidelined.

Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense