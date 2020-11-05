Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Patrick Daugherty

Darren Waller settles in as the No. 2 tight end while T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant hope to take advantage of good matchups. 

Week 9 Tight Ends 

RK

Player

Opp

1

Travis Kelce

CAR

2

Darren Waller

@LAC

3

Noah Fant

@ATL

4

Mark Andrews

@IND

5

T.J. Hockenson

@MIN

6

Rob Gronkowski

NO

7

Hayden Hurst

DEN

8

Eric Ebron

@DAL

9

Hunter Henry

LV

10

Robert Tonyan

@SF

11

Jonnu Smith

CHI

12

Evan Engram

@WAS

13

Jimmy Graham

@TEN

14

Jared Cook

@TB

15

Logan Thomas

NYG

16

Trey Burton

BAL

17

Dalton Schultz

PIT

18

Mike Gesicki

@ARI

19

Ross Dwelley

GB

20

Albert Okwuegbunam

@ATL

21

Darren Fells

@JAC

22

Greg Olsen

@BUF

23

Irv Smith

DET

24

Jordan Akins

@JAC

25

Adam Shaheen

@ARI

26

Kyle Rudolph

DET

27

Anthony Firkser

CHI

28

Jack Doyle

BAL

29

Ian Thomas

@KC

30

Mo Alie-Cox

BAL

 

TE Notes: Travis Kelce has 42.4 more half PPR fantasy points than any other tight end. … With George Kittle (foot) down for the count, the No. 2 spot is suddenly wide open. Darren Waller, who has only three fewer grabs than Kelce, is the best candidate. Waller comprehensively lacks ceiling, but he has caught at least five passes in 6-of-7 appearances. … Noah Fant has been similar to Waller, bagging at least four balls in all but one performance, his Week 7 gutting out of his high-ankle sprain. His Week 9 floor comes with ceiling vs. a Falcons Defense handing out the most enemy TE fantasy points. … You can feel the explosion coming for T.J. Hockenson. His odds are enhanced for Week 9 with Kenny Golladay (hip) on the shelf. Matthew Stafford’s health must be monitored, however. … Where have you gone, Mark Andrews? The Ravens’ big-play seam stretcher has yet to have a 60-yard performance. That will be tough to change against a Colts Defense permitting the fewest tight end fantasy points. 

Antonio Brown’s debut will be a Week 9 variable for Rob Gronkowski, but the future Hall-of-Famer has stabilized following his awful start. Gronk has cleared 40 yards in four straight games and caught fewer than four balls only once in that span, averaging 4/58. The Saints are coughing up the third most TE fantasy points. … Hayden Hurst has settled in as a 5/50 player. For better or worse, that is getting the TE1 job done in 2020. … Eric Ebron’s numbers haven’t been much different than Gronk or Hurst’s. Kind of the ultimate “it is what it is” for 2020 tight end fantasy football. The Cowboys, of course, are as good as a matchup gets for just about any position. … Hunter Henry has not cleared 40 yards since Week 3. It is extra disappointing in the context of Justin Herbert’s hot play. The Raiders are an approachable matchup. … Jonnu Smith has four catches for 51 yards since tweaking his ankle in Week 6. He’s on TE1 probation vs. the Bears’ tough defense. 

Quiet since Davante Adams’ return, Robert Tonyan finally had a day in Week 8. He remains the TE4 overall by total half PPR points. The 49ers’ injury-ruined defense could re-establish Tonyan as a top-eight option. ... Is Evan Engram rallying? He remains inefficient, but we can’t ignore 19 targets in two games. Washington is not a stay-away matchup. … Jimmy Graham has targets. Sure, he never turns them into more than 35 yards, but looks remain half the battle, especially in this wretched year for the tight end position. … Jared Cook has really lacked for ceiling. He is unlikely to find it vs. the Bucs’ elite defense. ... Logan Thomas scored in back-to-back starts before Washington’s bye. Kyle Allen has at least resuscitated Thomas’ floor. … Hopefully Isaiah Ford’s trade frees up some targets for Mike Gesicki. The Dolphins’ “big slot” threat has one catch over his past two games. ... Whoever starts between Jordan Reed (knee) and Ross Dwelley in Kittle’s absence will have TE2 streamer appeal. The Packers’ defense is really feeling it right now. 

 

Week 9 Kickers 

RK

Player

TM

Opp

1

Wil Lutz

NO

@TB

2

Younghoe Koo

ATL

DEN

3

Justin Tucker

BAL

@IND

4

Ryan Succop

TB

NO

5

Matt Prater

DET

@MIN

6

Rodrigo Blankenship

IND

BAL

7

Daniel Carlson

LV

@LAC

8

Brandon McManus

DEN

@ATL

9

Michael Badgley

LAC

LV

10

Harrison Butker

KC

CAR

11

Zane Gonzalez

ARI

MIA

12

Joey Slye

CAR

@KC

13

Jason Sanders

MIA

@ARI

14

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

@JAC

15

Tyler Bass

BUF

SEA

16

Mason Crosby

GB

@SF

17

Robbie Gould

SF

GB

18

Cairo Santos

CHI

@TEN

19

Chris Boswell

PIT

@DAL

20

Graham Gano

NYG

@WAS

21

Stephen Gostkowski

TEN

CHI

22

Jason Myers

SEA

@BUF

23

Dustin Hopkins

WAS

NYG

24

Dan Bailey

MIN

DET

25

Nick Folk

NE

@NYJ

26

Greg Zuerlein

DAL

PIT

27

Jonathan Brown

JAC

HOU

28

Sam Ficken

NYJ

NE

 

Week 9 Defense/Special Teams 

RK

Player

Opp

1

New England Patriots

@NYJ

2

Pittsburgh Steelers

@DAL

3

Green Bay Packers

@SF

4

Baltimore Ravens

@IND

5

Indianapolis Colts

BAL

6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NO

7

Kansas City Chiefs

CAR

8

Miami Dolphins

@ARI

9

Washington Football Team

NYG

10

New York Giants

@WAS

11

Seattle Seahawks

@BUF

12

Arizona Cardinals

MIA

13

Los Angeles Chargers

LV

14

Atlanta Falcons

DEN

15

Houston Texans

@JAC

16

Denver Broncos

@ATL

17

New Orleans Saints

@TB

18

New York Jets

NE

19

Chicago Bears

@TEN

20

Tennessee Titans

CHI

21

Detroit Lions

@MIN

22

Minnesota Vikings

DET

23

Buffalo Bills

SEA

24

Dallas Cowboys

PIT

25

Las Vegas Raiders

@LAC

26

San Francisco 49ers

GB

27

Carolina Panthers

@KC

28

Jacksonville Jaguars

HOU