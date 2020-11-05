Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Darren Waller settles in as the No. 2 tight end while T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant hope to take advantage of good matchups.

TE Notes: Travis Kelce has 42.4 more half PPR fantasy points than any other tight end. … With George Kittle (foot) down for the count, the No. 2 spot is suddenly wide open. Darren Waller, who has only three fewer grabs than Kelce, is the best candidate. Waller comprehensively lacks ceiling, but he has caught at least five passes in 6-of-7 appearances. … Noah Fant has been similar to Waller, bagging at least four balls in all but one performance, his Week 7 gutting out of his high-ankle sprain. His Week 9 floor comes with ceiling vs. a Falcons Defense handing out the most enemy TE fantasy points. … You can feel the explosion coming for T.J. Hockenson. His odds are enhanced for Week 9 with Kenny Golladay (hip) on the shelf. Matthew Stafford’s health must be monitored, however. … Where have you gone, Mark Andrews? The Ravens’ big-play seam stretcher has yet to have a 60-yard performance. That will be tough to change against a Colts Defense permitting the fewest tight end fantasy points.

Antonio Brown’s debut will be a Week 9 variable for Rob Gronkowski, but the future Hall-of-Famer has stabilized following his awful start. Gronk has cleared 40 yards in four straight games and caught fewer than four balls only once in that span, averaging 4/58. The Saints are coughing up the third most TE fantasy points. … Hayden Hurst has settled in as a 5/50 player. For better or worse, that is getting the TE1 job done in 2020. … Eric Ebron’s numbers haven’t been much different than Gronk or Hurst’s. Kind of the ultimate “it is what it is” for 2020 tight end fantasy football. The Cowboys, of course, are as good as a matchup gets for just about any position. … Hunter Henry has not cleared 40 yards since Week 3. It is extra disappointing in the context of Justin Herbert’s hot play. The Raiders are an approachable matchup. … Jonnu Smith has four catches for 51 yards since tweaking his ankle in Week 6. He’s on TE1 probation vs. the Bears’ tough defense.

Quiet since Davante Adams’ return, Robert Tonyan finally had a day in Week 8. He remains the TE4 overall by total half PPR points. The 49ers’ injury-ruined defense could re-establish Tonyan as a top-eight option. ... Is Evan Engram rallying? He remains inefficient, but we can’t ignore 19 targets in two games. Washington is not a stay-away matchup. … Jimmy Graham has targets. Sure, he never turns them into more than 35 yards, but looks remain half the battle, especially in this wretched year for the tight end position. … Jared Cook has really lacked for ceiling. He is unlikely to find it vs. the Bucs’ elite defense. ... Logan Thomas scored in back-to-back starts before Washington’s bye. Kyle Allen has at least resuscitated Thomas’ floor. … Hopefully Isaiah Ford’s trade frees up some targets for Mike Gesicki. The Dolphins’ “big slot” threat has one catch over his past two games. ... Whoever starts between Jordan Reed (knee) and Ross Dwelley in Kittle’s absence will have TE2 streamer appeal. The Packers’ defense is really feeling it right now.

