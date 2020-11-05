Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR









DK Metcalf looks to stay scorching as Michael Thomas (hopefully) returns from injury and Terry McLaurin battles James Bradberry.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 9 Receivers

WR Notes: Davante Adams is 20/249/5 over his past two games. Now to take a big sip of coffee and google the Packers’ other receivers and the 49ers’ cornerbacks. … By the same token, Julio Jones is 23/371/2 in three games since returning from his hamstring injury. With Calvin Ridley (foot) out, Jones will be free to terrorize the Broncos’ middle-of-the-road pass defense. … After Tyler Lockett’s Week 7 interruption, DK Metcalf resumed feasting in Week 8, clearing 90 yards for the sixth time in seven games. This time, it was a season best line of 12/161/2. Metcalf is a sideline dominator like few in recent memory. A struggling 5-foot-11 Tre’Davious White isn’t going to stand between Metcalf and his 90. … For his part, Tyler Lockett has the most volatile receiver usage in the league. His Week 9 advertisement is a Bills Defense that has struggled to defense the slot. … It’s been a down couple of weeks for Stefon Diggs along with the rest of the Bills’ offense. Although they are no longer conceding yardage to the mind boggling degree they were early on, the Seahawks remain the premier receiver matchup in all of football. Keeping his floor tidy with at least six grabs in 7-of-8 appearances, Diggs is due for some ceiling.

Tyreek Hill is getting closer and closer. The Panthers keep the clamps on big plays, though there were signs of fraying against Julio Jones in Week 8. … DeAndre Hopkins comes off bye to face the Dolphins’ white-hot defense. Xavien Howard and company can slow Hopkins. It’s just hard to stop a player who is getting a minimum of 8-10 targets come hell or high water. … It’s hard to believe, but Keenan Allen is stacking up more receptions with Justin Herbert than he ever did with Philip Rivers. He’s on pace for 121, which would be a new career high by 17. … The Titans’ secondary is so bad it just cut a starter, Johnathan Joseph. Ceiling is hard to come by with Nick Foles, but Allen Robinson will have little trouble reaching his 4/70 floor. … Although he is scoring at will since his return, A.J. Brown hasn’t been quite as prolific in the yardage department, clearing 75 twice in five games. Permitting the third fewest receiver fantasy points, the Bears represent an unlikely eruption spot. … In the zone with seven catches three times in four games, Terry McLaurin will have his hands full with New York’s James Bradberry. McLaurin’s floor is still high enough to keep him in the top 12.

Still a Texan, Will Fuller has a Krakatoa spot in a Jaguars “pass defense” allowing 282 passing yards per game and 8.5 yards per attempt. … The temperature has come down on Robby Anderson just a bit, as the free agent steal is averaging 5/66 over his past three games. It’s not because D.J. Moore’s usage has gone through the rough. Moore has drawn six or fewer targets in five of his past six games. Curtis Samuel’s emergence has something to do with it, while Christian McCaffrey’s return is another wild card. All that being said, even against a good Chiefs pass defense, the road to volume is paved with gold in a 52.5-totaled game where the Panthers are 10.5-point underdogs. … The Vikings’ run-game commitment and Justin Jefferson’s quick emergence have conspired to make Adam Thielen both lower-floor and lower-ceiling than expected. The Lions are not a bad matchup, but it’s another game where little will stand between Dalvin Cook and cooking. … Variables abound for Mike Evans. Chris Godwin (finger) seems likely to return, while Antonio Brown will make his Bucs debut. For now, Godwin’s compiling and Evans’ scoring are roughly canceling each other out in fantasy. Perhaps Brown will disrupt that dynamic.

Michael Thomas (hamstring) returns just in time to duel with Carlton Davis and the Bucs. Emmanuel Sanders is also back from the COVID-19 list, rendering Tre’Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway irrelevant. … I had Brandon Aiyuk in the top 18 until he landed on the COVID-19 list. With Kendrick Bourne also on the virus list, the 49ers will have almost literally no one to throw to if this game somehow goes off as scheduled on Thursday evening. A delay to Monday could get Aiyuk back to his rightful rankings place. For now, it is Trent Taylor in the 40s. … Sterling Shepard has 18 targets in two games since returning. You can fake it until you make it with that kind of volume. … JuJu Smith-Schuster has 22 looks in two weeks. His main Week 9 concern will be the Steelers taking the air out of the ball vs. the pathetic Cowboys and easily winning the game on the ground. … That is less of a concern for Chase Claypool, whose deep shots and manufactured touches aren’t workload dependent. Claypool is back to getting the rankings advantage over Diontae Johnson with Johnson’s health once again a question mark. ... With 30 targets in his past three games, Brandin Cooks is in a perfect spot to detonate the Jaguars along with Will Fuller.

Story continues