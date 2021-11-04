Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Patrick Daugherty
·4 min read
In this article:
Travis Kelce hopes to get back on track vs. the Packers, Mark Andrews comes off bye against the Vikings, and George Kittle finally returns to the 49ers’ lineup.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 9 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Travis Kelce

GB

2

Mark Andrews

MIN

3

Darren Waller

@NYG

4

Kyle Pitts

@NO

5

Mike Gesicki

HOU

6

Dallas Goedert

LAC

7

George Kittle

ARI

8

Dalton Schultz

DEN

9

Tyler Higbee

TEN

10

Dan Arnold

BUF

11

Tyler Conklin

@BAL

12

Zach Ertz

@SF

13

Hunter Henry

@CAR

14

Evan Engram

LV

15

C.J. Uzomah

CLE

16

Pat Freiermuth

CHI

17

Cole Kmet

@PIT

18

Jared Cook

@PHI

19

Mo Alie-Cox

NYJ

20

Albert Okwuegbunam

@DAL

21

David Njoku

@CIN

22

Austin Hooper

@CIN

23

Jonnu Smith

@CAR

24

Tommy Sweeney

@JAC

25

Hayden Hurst

@NO

26

Adam Trautman

ATL

27

Tommy Tremble

NE

28

Anthony Firkser

@LA

29

Foster Moreau

@NYG

30

Pharaoh Brown

@MIA

TE Notes: Much has been made of Travis Kelce’s “slump,” but he remains the TE6 by average points during one of the quietest periods of his career over the past month. He is still far and away the TE1 by total points on the year. The Packers are nothing to call home about up the seam. … Mark Andrews has drawn at least seven targets in five straight games. … If Darren Waller (ankle) can return, it will be to a Raiders offense adjusting to life without Henry Ruggs. An already acuite quality targets need will be that much more so for this offense. Foster Moreau acquitted himself well during Waller’s absence. More two-tight end looks should be on the way for this attack. … Kyle Pitts got shut down in Week 8 and won’t have Calvin Ridley to draw cover against the Saints’ elite defense. Pitts’ demonstrated upside is simply too high to drop him out of the top five. Life is going to find a way most weeks.

DeVante Parker’s return coincided with Mike Gesicki’s quietest outing in three weeks. We’ll bank on a resurgence vs. a Texans defense that is unsurprisingly top five in TE fantasy points allowed. … Dallas Goedert’s first two 70-yard games of the season have come with Zach Ertz out of the lineup. He has still drawn only 12 total targets during that timeframe, but the Chargers have been shockingly permissive up the seam while clamping down on receiver fantasy points. … George Kittle (calf) will be active for the first time since Week 4. His return comes as Brandon Aiyuk is slowly getting more involved and Deebo Samuel continues to rock the NFL world. Kittle gets a mid-range TE1 hedge. … Dalton Schultz bombed in Week 8 but drew seven-plus targets for the fourth time in five games. A returning Dak Prescott will continue to pump his seam stretcher safe TE1 volume. … With injury question marks all over the Cardinals’ skill corps, Zach Ertz will probably draw a new Cardinals high for looks after totaling nine targets his first two games in the desert.

Even with the Jaguars’ bye mixed in, Dan Arnold’s 20 targets are tied for ninth amongst seam stretchers over the past four weeks. He’s reached eight in 2-of-3 contests. Put simply, the Jags have nowhere better to funnel the ball. … Tyler Conklin has not found the end zone since Week 3, but he’s reached 70 yards three times in his past five starts. Week 9 opponent Baltimore is still surrendering the most tight end fantasy points after getting ripped apart in an early-season gauntlet. … It’s not high, but C.J. Uzomah has at least established a 3-4 target floor. He has provided enough touchdowns and big plays on those limited looks to hold onto every-week TE2 value. … Eric Ebron (hamstring) seems unlikely to return for Monday Night Football. With or without Ebron in the lineup, Pat Freiermuth has drawn seven targets each of his past two appearances. … The Browns are going to have to get big-play potential from somewhere without Odell Beckham. Perhaps the David Njoku time is finally now.

Week 9 Kickers

RK

Player

Opp

1

Tyler Bass

@JAC

2

Greg Zuerlein

DEN

3

Matt Gay

TEN

4

Justin Tucker

MIN

5

Matt Prater

@SF

6

Mason Crosby

@KC

7

Randy Bullock

@LA

8

Nick Folk

@CAR

9

Harrison Butker

GB

10

Greg Joseph

@BAL

11

Daniel Carlson

@NYG

12

Dustin Hopkins

@PHI

13

Michael Badgley

NYJ

14

Jason Sanders

HOU

15

Brandon McManus

@DAL

16

Evan McPherson

CLE

17

BrIan Johnson

ATL

18

Chris Boswell

CHI

19

Graham Gano

LV

20

Chase McLaughlin

@CIN

21

Joey Slye

ARI

22

Jake Elliott

LAC

23

Younghoe Koo

@NO

24

Zane Gonzalez

NE

25

Cairo Santos

@PIT

26

Ka'imi Fairbairn

@MIA

27

Matt Ammendola

@IND

28

Matthew Wright

BUF

Week 9 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

Buffalo Bills

@JAC

2

New England Patriots

@CAR

3

Miami Dolphins

HOU

4

New Orleans Saints

ATL

5

Indianapolis Colts

NYJ

6

Dallas Cowboys

DEN

7

Arizona Cardinals

@SF

8

Los Angeles Rams

TEN

9

Los Angeles Chargers

@PHI

10

Philadelphia Eagles

LAC

11

Pittsburgh Steelers

CHI

12

Chicago Bears

@PIT

13

Las Vegas Raiders

@NYG

14

Carolina Panthers

NE

15

Cincinnati Bengals

CLE

16

New York Giants

LV

17

Baltimore Ravens

MIN

18

Houston Texans

@MIA

19

Cleveland Browns

@CIN

20

San Francisco 49ers

ARI

21

Minnesota Vikings

@BAL

22

Green Bay Packers

@KC

23

Tennessee Titans

@LA

24

New York Jets

@IND

25

Atlanta Falcons

@NO

26

Kansas City Chiefs

GB

27

Denver Broncos

@DAL

28

Jacksonville Jaguars

BUF

