Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Travis Kelce hopes to get back on track vs. the Packers, Mark Andrews comes off bye against the Vikings, and George Kittle finally returns to the 49ers’ lineup.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 9 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Much has been made of Travis Kelce’s “slump,” but he remains the TE6 by average points during one of the quietest periods of his career over the past month. He is still far and away the TE1 by total points on the year. The Packers are nothing to call home about up the seam. … Mark Andrews has drawn at least seven targets in five straight games. … If Darren Waller (ankle) can return, it will be to a Raiders offense adjusting to life without Henry Ruggs. An already acuite quality targets need will be that much more so for this offense. Foster Moreau acquitted himself well during Waller’s absence. More two-tight end looks should be on the way for this attack. … Kyle Pitts got shut down in Week 8 and won’t have Calvin Ridley to draw cover against the Saints’ elite defense. Pitts’ demonstrated upside is simply too high to drop him out of the top five. Life is going to find a way most weeks.

DeVante Parker’s return coincided with Mike Gesicki’s quietest outing in three weeks. We’ll bank on a resurgence vs. a Texans defense that is unsurprisingly top five in TE fantasy points allowed. … Dallas Goedert’s first two 70-yard games of the season have come with Zach Ertz out of the lineup. He has still drawn only 12 total targets during that timeframe, but the Chargers have been shockingly permissive up the seam while clamping down on receiver fantasy points. … George Kittle (calf) will be active for the first time since Week 4. His return comes as Brandon Aiyuk is slowly getting more involved and Deebo Samuel continues to rock the NFL world. Kittle gets a mid-range TE1 hedge. … Dalton Schultz bombed in Week 8 but drew seven-plus targets for the fourth time in five games. A returning Dak Prescott will continue to pump his seam stretcher safe TE1 volume. … With injury question marks all over the Cardinals’ skill corps, Zach Ertz will probably draw a new Cardinals high for looks after totaling nine targets his first two games in the desert.

Even with the Jaguars’ bye mixed in, Dan Arnold’s 20 targets are tied for ninth amongst seam stretchers over the past four weeks. He’s reached eight in 2-of-3 contests. Put simply, the Jags have nowhere better to funnel the ball. … Tyler Conklin has not found the end zone since Week 3, but he’s reached 70 yards three times in his past five starts. Week 9 opponent Baltimore is still surrendering the most tight end fantasy points after getting ripped apart in an early-season gauntlet. … It’s not high, but C.J. Uzomah has at least established a 3-4 target floor. He has provided enough touchdowns and big plays on those limited looks to hold onto every-week TE2 value. … Eric Ebron (hamstring) seems unlikely to return for Monday Night Football. With or without Ebron in the lineup, Pat Freiermuth has drawn seven targets each of his past two appearances. … The Browns are going to have to get big-play potential from somewhere without Odell Beckham. Perhaps the David Njoku time is finally now.

