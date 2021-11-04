Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Patrick Mahomes hopes to shake his slump vs. the Packers, Jordan Love fills in for Aaron Rodgers in Kansas City, and Tyrod Taylor returns for the 1-7 Texans.

QB Notes: Josh Allen didn’t let a two-touchdown spread stop him from posting the QB3 overall day in Week 8. We anticipate much the same vs. the pathetic Jaguars, who enter the contest fresh off allowing a 128.3 QB rating to Geno Smith after he looked like a minor leaguer vs. the Saints one week prior. … Up to QB7 status by average points, Matthew Stafford is the QB1 by total points over the past three weeks. Sporting a bottom-10 pass defense, the Titans arrive in Los Angeles with a 53.5 over/under. Stafford’s matchup and recent play are enough to get him into a part of the board typically reserved for dual-threats. … Lamar Jackson entered the Ravens’ bye on a sour note, though he did provide 88 yards rushing against the Bengals. The Vikings have largely limited enemy quarterback production, but that was not the case against “Cooper Rush.” A rested L-Jax feels like a powder keg ready to blow. … Merely the QB9 by total fantasy points over the past five weeks, Kyler Murray has a slump-busting matchup in a 49ers defense coughing up the third most quarterback fantasy points and third most quarterback rushing yards. That’s if his ankle is ok after he got tripped up near the end of last week’s loss. Although he is not practicing, Murray has claimed he will be fine.

I have been slow to act on the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes’ struggles, but zero reaction was no longer an option after Mahomes’ latest dud against the Giants. He has now finished as the QB21 and QB15 over the past two weeks despite a pair of golden spots. QB5 isn’t that far of fade, of course, but Mahomes is not the set-and-forget QB1 overall he was even early this season. That could still change quickly. … The Cowboys played it safe with Dak Prescott and held him out against the Vikings. It looks to be a different story for Week 9, with coach Mike McCarthy saying Prescott will be full go as of Thursday. Prescott never progressed past “limited” last week. If Prescott suits up against the Von Miller-less Broncos, it will be vs. a defense that had been permitting the second fewest QB fantasy points before trading its heart and soul. … All it took was a 44-6 Eagles victory for Jalen Hurts to finally finish outside the top 12 at quarterback. The Chargers have been limiting rival QB production all season, though they have been less successful on the ground. Seeing as Hurts has found his way to QB1 numbers seven times out of eight, we have to keep betting on him.

Joe Burrow has notched three passing touchdowns in three-straight games, but he has provided only two 300-yard efforts in eight starts. The Browns surrender the seventh-fewest passing yards but have silver plattered the third most aerial scores (17). It’s tough to say what might happen here. … Justin Herbert bookended the Chargers’ Week 7 bye with a pair of brutal performances (QB23, QB14). He has a 54.1 completion percentage and 5.6 YPA over that span. Permitting opposing passers to complete a league-high 74.3 percent of their throws, the Eagles represent a golden bounce-back opportunity. … Kirk Cousins got flattened by the Cowboys on Halloween. He has a get-right spot as a six-point road ‘dog vs. a Ravens defense allowing the league’s most weekly passing yards. … This is an obvious point, but don’t just assume Ryan Tannehill will remain one of the league’s more efficient passers without Derrick Henry to distract the defense. Tannehill is still well below average at feeling the blitz, and the pressure is going to be ramped way up with rival defenses knowing the pass is about to become a much bigger part of the Titans’ approach. Tannehill will be one of Week 9’s most fascinating players to watch in a projected shootout.

You can only keep a bad Carson Wentz down so long. “Eagles Wentz” was back in full force against the Titans, though it resulted in a QB9 day as he targeted Michael Pittman 15 times. The Jets are obliging the sixth most passing yards even though most opponents spend the day playing with a lead. Wentz has become a stable QB2. … Everything has changed for Derek Carr and the Raiders’ passing attack following Henry Ruggs’ arrest for DUI resulting in death and subsequent release. Carr has been living off a high floor without much ceiling. He should still be able to find the former vs. the Giants. … Tua Tagovailoa has faced only two bad defenses all year and produced multi-score days vs. each. 280/2 feels entirely reasonable against the Texans. If Taysom Hill (concussion) can get cleared for the first time since Week 5, he will be a QB1 vs. the Falcons’ bankrupt defense. Hill was the dual-threat prince that was promised in 2020, destroying the Falcons in particular for QB8 and QB 5 days. … Jordan Love will at least be facing a soft Chiefs defense in “immunized” Aaron Rodgers’ absence.

Daniel Jones does not throw for touchdowns and has barely been using his legs of late. The Raiders have been surprisingly stout through the air while serving as one of just seven teams to permit 200-plus QB rushing yards. … Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy keep Teddy Bridgewater QB2 relevant. … Would you rather bet on Justin Fields’ narrow path to ceiling or Ben Roethlisberger’s low-end QB2 floor? I’ll give Fields the tiniest of advantages, but it’s a coin flip. Big Ben is probably the preferred season-long play with only Fields offering DFS upside. … Playing good real life football with seemingly zero fantasy ceiling, Mac Jones is best avoided against a reinforced Panthers defense that erased a similarly-weapons bereft Matt Ryan in Week 8. … As much as Mike White won Week 8 hearts and minds, he remains little more than a short-week dice roll vs. a Colts defense that does allow its fair share of White’s bread-and-butter checkdowns. … Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) was playing well before going down but has never been much of a ceiling player in fantasy. Allowing the fourth most QB fantasy points, the Dolphins are at least the right matchup.

