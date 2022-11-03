Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF









Evan Engram attempts to prove he belongs in the top 10, Kyle Pitts angles for a hot streak vs. the Chargers, and T.J. Hockenson adjusts to his new home in Minnesota.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 9 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Limited to three catches for 33 yards as he's played hurt the past two weeks, Mark Andrews is now dealing with a shoulder ailment in addition to his knee issue. Although his initial Week 9 reports have been positive, it would be far from surprising if the Ravens hold Andrews out against the Saints with their bye on tap for Week 10. … If Andrews sits, Isaiah Likely will be live in the TE10-14 range. Three of Lamar Jackson's eight second half completions against the Bucs went Likely's way, with one resulting in a touchdown. … Dallas Goedert's only Week 9 concern is that the Eagles so thoroughly pulverize the Texans on the ground that they don't need to take to the air. … Zach Ertz has been held to a quiet 6/55/1 in two games since DeAndre Hopkins' return. Working in his Week 9 favor is a matchup with a Seahawks defense permitting the most tight end fantasy points.

With Mike Williams (ankle) out and Keenan Allen (hamstring) still ailing, Gerald Everett is verging on “only show in town” territory against the Falcons' awful pass defense. … I'll keep Taysom Hill parked up high despite his recent lack of touchdowns. His ground usage has remained consistent enough to expect more scores to arrive. … One of the only tight ends displaying anything in the way of consistency, I'll give Evan Engram a big boost vs. a Raiders defense handing out the third most tight end fantasy points. … *Has good game once* Kyle Pitts is back baby! Kidding aside, Pitts' Week 8 pop-up game is a reminder of why we can't drop him outside the top-12 despite his long fallow periods. He has upside few other tight ends possess this season. The Chargers' defense isn't scaring anyone away. … Robert Tonyan is a matchup-based rank against a Lions D that appears poised to get worse before it gets better.

Story continues

There is ample reason for a conservative T.J. Hockenson rank. Changing teams mid-week at a complex position, Hock will be facing a Commanders defense allowing the fewest tight end fantasy points. … It didn't happen in Week 8, but Hayden Hurst remains positioned to have some spiked weeks in Ja'Marr Chase's absence. … Operating a bit like a poor man's Kyle Pitts, Mike Gesicki has an unstable floor but higher ceiling potential than most other tight ends in this range. … Tyler Higbee bookended the Rams' Week 7 bye with three receptions for 22 yards and a whole heck of a lot of drops. The Bucs are friendly up the seam, handing out the fifth most tight end fantasy points. … When you bet on Dawson Knox, you are banking on touchdowns in an elite offense. Nothing more, nothing less. … Fantasy managers can point chase a bit with Tyler Conklin, as the Jets aren't about to be able to pass less as 12.5-point home underdogs against the Bills.

Week 9 Kickers

Week 9 Defense/Special Teams