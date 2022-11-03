Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Patrick Daugherty
·4 min read



Evan Engram attempts to prove he belongs in the top 10, Kyle Pitts angles for a hot streak vs. the Chargers, and T.J. Hockenson adjusts to his new home in Minnesota.

Week 9 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Travis Kelce

TEN

2

Mark Andrews

@NO

3

Dallas Goedert

@HOU

4

Zach Ertz

SEA

5

Gerald Everett

@ATL

6

Taysom Hill

BAL

7

Evan Engram

LV

8

Kyle Pitts

LAC

9

Robert Tonyan

@DET

10

T.J. Hockenson

@WAS

11

Hayden Hurst

CAR

12

Mike Gesicki

@CHI

13

Tyler Higbee

@TB

14

Dawson Knox

@NYJ

15

Tyler Conklin

BUF

16

Cade Otton

LA

17

Foster Moreau

@JAC

18

Isaiah Likely

@NO

19

Juwan Johnson

BAL

20

Logan Thomas

MIN

21

Cole Kmet

MIA

22

Hunter Henry

IND

23

Will Dissly

@ARI

24

Noah Fant

@ARI

25

Brevin Jordan

PHI

26

Austin Hooper

@KC

27

Johnny Mundt

@WAS

TE Notes: Limited to three catches for 33 yards as he's played hurt the past two weeks, Mark Andrews is now dealing with a shoulder ailment in addition to his knee issue. Although his initial Week 9 reports have been positive, it would be far from surprising if the Ravens hold Andrews out against the Saints with their bye on tap for Week 10. … If Andrews sits, Isaiah Likely will be live in the TE10-14 range. Three of Lamar Jackson's eight second half completions against the Bucs went Likely's way, with one resulting in a touchdown. … Dallas Goedert's only Week 9 concern is that the Eagles so thoroughly pulverize the Texans on the ground that they don't need to take to the air. … Zach Ertz has been held to a quiet 6/55/1 in two games since DeAndre Hopkins' return. Working in his Week 9 favor is a matchup with a Seahawks defense permitting the most tight end fantasy points.

With Mike Williams (ankle) out and Keenan Allen (hamstring) still ailing, Gerald Everett is verging on “only show in town” territory against the Falcons' awful pass defense. … I'll keep Taysom Hill parked up high despite his recent lack of touchdowns. His ground usage has remained consistent enough to expect more scores to arrive. … One of the only tight ends displaying anything in the way of consistency, I'll give Evan Engram a big boost vs. a Raiders defense handing out the third most tight end fantasy points. … *Has good game once* Kyle Pitts is back baby! Kidding aside, Pitts' Week 8 pop-up game is a reminder of why we can't drop him outside the top-12 despite his long fallow periods. He has upside few other tight ends possess this season. The Chargers' defense isn't scaring anyone away. … Robert Tonyan is a matchup-based rank against a Lions D that appears poised to get worse before it gets better.

There is ample reason for a conservative T.J. Hockenson rank. Changing teams mid-week at a complex position, Hock will be facing a Commanders defense allowing the fewest tight end fantasy points. … It didn't happen in Week 8, but Hayden Hurst remains positioned to have some spiked weeks in Ja'Marr Chase's absence. … Operating a bit like a poor man's Kyle Pitts, Mike Gesicki has an unstable floor but higher ceiling potential than most other tight ends in this range. … Tyler Higbee bookended the Rams' Week 7 bye with three receptions for 22 yards and a whole heck of a lot of drops. The Bucs are friendly up the seam, handing out the fifth most tight end fantasy points. … When you bet on Dawson Knox, you are banking on touchdowns in an elite offense. Nothing more, nothing less. … Fantasy managers can point chase a bit with Tyler Conklin, as the Jets aren't about to be able to pass less as 12.5-point home underdogs against the Bills.

Week 9 Kickers

RK

Player

Opp

1

Ryan Succop

LA

2

Justin Tucker

@NO

3

Tyler Bass

@NYJ

4

Jason Myers

@ARI

5

Daniel Carlson

@JAC

6

Wil Lutz

BAL

7

Evan McPherson

CAR

8

Harrison Butker

TEN

9

Greg Joseph

@WAS

10

Younghoe Koo

LAC

11

Jason Sanders

@CHI

12

Nick Folk

IND

13

Taylor Bertolet

@ATL

14

Jake Elliott

@HOU

15

Matt Prater

SEA

16

Joey Slye

MIN

17

Randy Bullock

@KC

18

Eddy Pineiro

@CIN

19

Cairo Santos

MIA

20

Mason Crosby

@DET

21

Matt Gay

@TB

22

Riley Patterson

LV

23

Michael Badgley

GB

24

Chase McLaughlin

@NE

25

Greg Zuerlein

BUF

26

Ka'imi Fairbairn

PHI

Week 9 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

Philadelphia Eagles

@HOU

2

Buffalo Bills

@NYJ

3

New England Patriots

IND

4

Minnesota Vikings

@WAS

5

Kansas City Chiefs

TEN

6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LA

7

Los Angeles Chargers

@ATL

8

Cincinnati Bengals

CAR

9

Baltimore Ravens

@NO

10

Miami Dolphins

@CHI

11

Green Bay Packers

@DET

12

Indianapolis Colts

@NE

13

Arizona Cardinals

SEA

14

Seattle Seahawks

@ARI

15

Washington Commanders

MIN

16

Las Vegas Raiders

@JAC

17

Jacksonville Jaguars

LV

18

Atlanta Falcons

LAC

19

New Orleans Saints

BAL

20

Carolina Panthers

@CIN

21

Chicago Bears

MIA

22

Los Angeles Rams

@TB

23

Detroit Lions

GB

24

New York Jets

BUF

25

Tennessee Titans

@KC

26

Houston Texans

PHI

