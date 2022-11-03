Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR









Terry McLaurin looks to stay in the zone with Taylor Heinicke, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf try to stay healthy in Arizona, and D.J. Moore confronts a Chidobe Awuzie-less Bengals defense.

Updated 11/3 at 11:50 AM ET. Removed Brandin Cooks.

Week 9 Receivers

WR Notes: Tyreek Hill has 197 more yards than any other receiver in football. … No. 2 behind Hill is Stefon Diggs even though the Bills have already had their bye. Diggs has cleared 100 yards in 5-of-7 appearances. Although the Bills are massive favorites against the Jets, garbage time isn't as big of a concern in Buffalo since coach Sean McDermott allows Josh Allen to remain aggressive deep into games no matter the score. … T.J. Hockenson's addition is a concern for Adam Thielen but not Justin Jefferson. Nothing is a concern when you're one of the three-best receivers in the entire NFL. Week 9 opponent Washington has allowed 14 passing scores while picking off just two passes. … As for Thielen, Hockenson will become an immediate threat in the red zone, which is bad news for a wideout who has only two scores through his first seven games for coach Kevin O'Connell. Of course, Hockenson could occupy defensive attention Irv Smith wasn't commanding, making life easier for Thielen. … A rampaging DeAndre Hopkins will be facing a Seahawks secondary holding up decently well on the whole but lacking individual stoppers.

The Rams have put a brave face on Cooper Kupp's (ankle) Week 9 status after coach Sean McVay still had Kupp running routes down 31-14 with a minute remaining in last Sunday's blowout loss. If Kupp suits up vs. the Bucs, it will be against a pass defense that has held up better than its run equivalent but still allowed 13 receiver scores in eight games. … In what is becoming a Josh McDaniels pattern, expect him to recommit to Davante Adams after inexplicably getting him the ball just twice in Week 8. … And that's why you never drop A.J. Brown outside the top 10. AJB can be frustratingly feast or famine, but the feasts are befitting of a medieval coronation. Bad as the Texans are, they haven't given up much receiver production since their ground defense is so awful. … Tee Higgins saved fantasy days and cooled narratives when he scored a 41-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of Cincinnati's beatdown loss to the Browns. He's going to do better than six targets against the Panthers. … Jaylen Waddle's 2.74 yards per route run are fifth best in the NFL. That's how he's turned the 15th most targets (63) into the fourth most yards (727).

Despite how poorly things are going for the Rams, Jalen Ramsey has remained a stopper. Although Ramsey spends a decent amount of time in the slot, he's also still roaming the boundary. Both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin could see looks from L.A.'s top corner in Tampa. … Amon-Ra St. Brown approached something resembling his pre-injury usage in Week 8. Unlike Jalen Ramsey, Jaire Alexander isn't spending any time in the slot. With D'Andre Swift ailing and T.J. Hockenson in Minnesota, ARSB has become that much more important in Motown. … DK Metcalf (knee) and Tyler Lockett's (hamstring) health remains something of a black box. Neither had great Week 6 success against the Cardinals secondary they will be rematching with this Sunday. They maintain lofty ranks because of their predictable target shares in this high-functioning offense. … It's probably not a great sign for the Commanders that their No. 2 quarterback makes their No. 1 receiver so much more fantasy viable. Terry McLaurin's 186 yards since Taylor Heinicke took over two weeks ago are eighth amongst wideouts. The Vikings are coughing up the seventh most receiver fantasy points.

Although the target counts aren't always what fantasy managers are hoping for, Chris Olave has caught at least four balls for 52 yards in each of his four appearances with Andy Dalton. He has maintained a floor while displaying spiked-week potential. The Ravens are handing out the fourth most receiver fantasy points. … Maybe we are point chasing, but D.J. Moore is third in receiving since the Panthers changed their offensive approach following Christian McCaffrey's trade two games ago. It's true his Week 8 numbers were Hail Mary inflated, but it's also true he and P.J. Walker just missed an 81-yard touchdown earlier in the proceedings. … We will keep hoping for the big-play best with Gabe Davis. Monster Week 9 favorites, the Bills' passing game should be free and easy against the Jets. … Like Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd salvaged a disappointing Week 8 with a touchdown. Coming off a five-target night, it's hard to see that number being lower than 6-8 vs. Carolina. … Michael Pittman saw nine targets in his first post-Matt Ryan start. The floor remains bankable even if the ceiling is frustratingly elusive.

Since I began my apology tour for my summer touting of JuJu Smith-Schuster he has operated as the WR6 by average PPR points in two games over the past three weeks, reaching 100 yards both times out. His expected role has finally materialized, but there's a new upside stealer in town in Kadarius Toney. Toney could eventually succeed where Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore have failed, but his Week 9 reps should be too limited to affect Smith-Schuster against an awful Titans pass defense. … “Lost year” comes to mind for Keenan Allen. Josh Palmer will find himself on the WR2/3 borderline if Allen misses another game, as appears likely. … We are going down galaxy brain lane, but I wouldn't say Chase Claypool's addition is a bad thing for Darnell Mooney. There is finally another Bears pass catcher for opposing defenses to worry about. That should clear some space for Chicago's miscast No. 1 Mooney. … As for Claypool, he will probably be limited to 4-5 low-floor, high-upside outside targets in his Bears debut, making him a volatile WR4. … The Ravens showed a Week 8 willingness to manufacture touches for fill-in No. 1 wideout Devin Duvernay. … Julio Jones looked capable of spiking a week in his Week 8 return. Just know the floor remains 0.0.