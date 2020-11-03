Week 9 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Josh Allen started the season off on a supremely hot note, lighting it up through the air. After averaging over 300 passing yards and three touchdowns — and over 25 fantasy points — through the first three weeks, his passing prowess has slowed somewhat. He hasn’t broken the 20-fantasy point threshold in four straight weeks.
Can he bounce back against Russell Wilson and the high-flying Seahawks?
Check out Allen and the rest of the quarterbacks in our analysts’ Week 9 rankings:
