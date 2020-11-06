Week 9 Fantasy Football Preview: How will Christian McCaffrey's return affect Mike Davis?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Liz Loza and Andy Behrens are here to get you ready for Week 9 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

[Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Liz and Andy dedicate this episode to running down what you should be aware of for every Week 9 game, starting with Sunday morning's kick-off all the way through to Monday night’s matchup between the New York Jets and New England Patriots.

With the starting QB job still in question are the Dallas Cowboys about to suffer another devastating loss, this time to the Pittsburgh Steelers? With Mark Ingram likely out again, is the Baltimore running back droppable? What will the Buccaneers look like in Tompa Bay with Antonio Brown getting his first start?

And most importantly: what will the backfield split look like in Carolina with Christian McCaffrey returning to the field for the first time since injuring his ankle in Week 2?

Liz & Andy try to answer these questions and more to get you prepped for Week 9!

And for those of you who prefer your fantasy analysis to be a little bold, our experts finish off the show by taking a look into their crystal balls and give us one truly nutty prediction for this weekend's games!

Remember to stay tuned to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, which will now have FIVE new episodes per week!

Follow Liz: @LizLoza_FF

Follow Andy: @andybehrens

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts