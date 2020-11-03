Week 9 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Which kicker currently has the highest made field-goals percentage among those who have attempted 20 kicks this season?

Atlanta Falcons kicker, Younghoe Koo, with 95% to his name.

A lot of the bigger-name kickers are lower on the fantasy scoring list than Koo, exemplifying his 2020 prowess.

Not only do we want our kickers on high-scoring teams, but we want them to hit those field goals — and few have been as on point as Koo.

Check out Koo and the rest of the kickers in our analysts’ Week 9 rankings:

