Week 9 Fantasy Football Forecast

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Forecast ! My goal with this weekly column is to get you actionable information as quickly as possible, regardless if you're playing season-long fantasy, DFS, or are grinding player props. If you're just looking for fantasy football rankings and only have 10 minutes to skim through for your sit/start decisions, then head over to the "Forecast" sections below where I project each player's PPR finish based on a 12-team league. But if you want to get your research on, then I have full player breakdowns.

Teams are listed in order of their Vegas projected team points.

Page 1: SEA, DAL, OAK, GB, KC, DET, NE, TB, HOU

Page 2: PHI, BUF, CAR, MIN, NYJ, JAX, LAC, IND, CLE

Page 3: BAL, PIT, NYG, MIA, TEN, CHI, DEN, WAS

TNF: SF, ARI

Byes: ATL, CIN, LAR, NO

Seahawks (28.75 implied points, -5 point spread) vs. TB

Forecast: Russell Wilson QB1, Chris Carson RB1, Rashaad Penny RB4, Tyler Lockett WR1/2, DK Metcalf WR3, David Moore WR5, Luke Willson TE2/3

SEATB

Russell Wilson can fall victim to low passing volume when the Seahawks jump out to an early lead, but the Bucs have allowed the second-most pass attempts against this season (40 per game). That’s partially because the Bucs are a pass funnel (26th in pass defense DVOA and 1st in run defense DVOA) and partially because the Bucs’ offense can make games shoot out. With Vegas projecting this to be a 28-22 game, Russ offers elite QB1 fantasy upside, especially since he’s currently second in passing touchdown rate (6.8%) with a career-high 8.5 yards per attempt average. … The Bucs are fifth in PFF’s team run defense grade and have allowed the fewest yards per carry to running backs this season (2.9). This will be a very difficult matchup for Chris Carson to overcome, but we can confidently project Carson for 15-25 carries since he has at least 20 carries in five-straight games. With a 29-point team total, Carson still easily belongs in the top 12 at the position despite some efficiency concerns. … Rashaad Penny could steal 5-10 touches from Carson, but he’s still purely a fantasy handcuff.

SEAAY9

With the pass-funneling Bucs in town, we can project both Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf closer to their ceilings. Lockett’s 11.4 yards per target average gives him a chance at 20+ fantasy points even when the Seahawks aren’t passing with volume, but I expect Russ to pass more this week for the reasons I stated above. Lockett is on the WR1/2 borderline against this bottom 12th percentile against fantasy receivers Bucs defense. … DK Metcalf finally had some good luck in the red zone last week (two touchdowns), and this is another week to keep the good luck rolling. Metcalf and his 13.8 average depth of target will benefit against the Bucs’ defense that’s in the bottom 16th percentile at preventing 20+ yard pass plays. Metcalf is a boom-or-bust WR3. … David Moore is a quiet min-priced DFS tournament option in Russ stacks after three-straight weeks with over 50 air yards. … Luke Willson and Jacob Hollister are splitting snaps in a low-volume passing offense. I’ll pass.

Cowboys (27.5, -7) @ NYG

Forecast: Dak Prescott QB1, Ezekiel Elliott RB1, Amari Cooper WR1, Michael Gallup WR3, Randall Cobb WR5, Jason Witten TE2

DALNYG

Dak Prescott is leading or amongst the leaders in every single advanced passing metric, and he now catches the Giants, who are fifth-lowest in PFF’s team pass coverage grade. Prescott has absolutely torched New York the last two times they matched up, tossing four touchdowns and at least 387 yards in each game. Vegas projects Dallas to score the second-most points of the week (27.75), so it’s easy to see why I’m listing Prescott as a top-four quarterback this week. … Ezekiel Elliott is also in a smash spot as a 7.5-point favorite against an average run defense. Zeke is also quietly seeing more work as a pass-catcher (6, 2, 5, and 6 receptions in the last four games), which was the missing ingredient to getting back into the elite RB1 mix.

DALNYG

Amari Cooper should be much healthier after the bye than he was in the previous two games. For all of the same reasons as I just laid out for Dak, Amari is a no-brainer WR1 with tons of upside. The Giants are in the bottom 12th percentile at stopping opposing fantasy receivers, preventing 20+ yard pass plays, and in pass defense DVOA. Cooper is a long touchdown candidate, and he usually 7-10 targets when he’s healthy, so the floor is nice as well. … Michael Gallup fell victim to Dak only attempting 27 passes in Week 7, but he’s otherwise been a strong WR2/3 option with a weekly ceiling. The last time Gallup played New York, he caught all seven of his targets for 158 yards. Gallup, like Amari, is a threat for a deep touchdown this week. He’s a fine WR2/3. … Randall Cobb isn’t a full-time route runner and he’s been held to two or three receptions in each of the last four games. Cobb is a forgettable WR5. … Jason Witten’s usage has been extremely steady this season; he has exactly four targets in 6-of-7 games. That, however, is only enough to be on the streaming radar as a touchdown-or-bust option. The Giants are in the top 10th percentile against tight ends, so Witten is a standard zero-floor TE2.

Raiders (26.5, -2.5) vs. DET

Forecast: Derek Carr QB1/2, Josh Jacobs RB1/2, Tyrell Williams WR3, Darren Waller TE1

OAKDET

In terms of efficiency, Derek Carr is having a career season, which isn’t much of a surprise given the offensive line upgrades. Carr will go overlooked because he’s Derek Carr, but he’s a fantastic streamer and possible DFS tournament option this week. Oakland is projected to score the fourth-most points this week, and Carr has upside against a Lions Defense that’s allowed the third most 20+ yard passes per game. Carr is firmly on the QB1/2 borderline. … The fantasy blueprint on Josh Jacobs is pretty simple. The Raiders want to establish the run, and Jacobs is one of the best runners in the NFL already, but if they get behind, Jacobs won’t see too much receiving usage (3 receptions has been his max). That’s not completely ideal, but he offers plenty of upside this week given the Raiders’ team total (26.5) and point spread (-2.5), not to mention the Lions’ second-worst defense against opposing fantasy running backs. Jacobs is an upside RB1/2.

OAKDET

Tyrell Williams has been running hot in the touchdown department, but he’s seeing plenty of air yards and is one of the few pass-catchers involved in the offense. Williams will face CB Daris Slay (hamstring) this week, not a matchup to be afraid of. With the Lions in the bottom 6th percentile against 20+ yard passes, I’m firing Williams up as an upside WR3 who needs to be in DET/OAK game stacks. … I’m not chasing Hunter Renfrow’s stat line from last week. He’s not seeing enough air yards or targets. … On the other hand, Darren Waller is very much in the mix. He’s top five in targets and air yards at the position. Plus, the matchup is sweet. Detroit is in the bottom 29th percentile against the position. Waller isn’t just a locked-in TE1, but he’s in the mix for TE1 overall.

Packers (25.75, -3.5) @ LAC

Forecast: Aaron Rodgers QB1, Aaron Jones RB1, Jamaal Williams RB3/4, Davante Adams (questionable) WR1/2, Allen Lazard WR5, Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR5, Geronimo Allison WR5, Jimmy Graham TE1/2

GBLAC

Aaron Rodgers followed a 17-game stretch of two or fewer passing touchdowns with five- and three-touchdown games the last two weeks. Rodgers looks to be back, and he’s fully capable of torching this injured Chargers Defense, at least in terms of efficiency. The problem is projected volume since the Bolts have allowed the fewest pass attempts against this season (27 per game). Rodgers is definitely a QB1, but I’m not expecting the biggest of games. … Aaron Jones has a 10-15 carry projection every week, but he’s really starting to get going as a receiver. Jones has four-straight games with 4-7 receptions and has three receiving touchdowns over that stretch. The Chargers are also in the bottom 22nd percentile ranking against fantasy running backs, largely because of injuries to their defensive tackles. Jones is a rock-solid RB1. … Jamaal Williams has been productive, but that’s been mostly due to luck, not workload. Williams has four receiving touchdowns on just five red-zone targets, a clearly unsustainable pace. There’s a ceiling to chase, but I’d be way more comfortable leaving Williams on my bench in season-long. Williams is still one of the best fantasy handcuffs.

GBAY9

Davante Adams (toe) is inching towards a return, but I’m guessing he’s one more week away. If I’m wrong, I’ll update this section on Saturday. … Assuming Adams is out, the Packers will deploy a four-man rotation at receiver. As you can see above, air yards and targets have been hard to come by and hard to predict over the last four weeks. Here were the routes run totals in Week 8 on Rodgers’ 43 dropbacks: Allen Lazard (32), Geronimo Allison (31), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (30), and Jake Kumerow (19). I wouldn’t call any of them WR3s, but Lazard and MVS are dart throw flex options if you’re in a pinch. … In the four games Adams has missed, Jimmy Graham is averaging a 3-35-0.3 receiving line while running a route on about half of Rodgers’ dropbacks. The veteran is primarily a touchdown-dependent TE1/2 in a good offense.

Chiefs (25, -2) vs. MIN

Forecast: Patrick Mahomes (questionable) QB1, Matt Moore QB2, Damien Williams RB3, LeSean McCoy RB3, Darrel Williams RB4, Tyreek Hill WR2, Sammy Watkins WR4, Travis Kelce TE1

KCMIN

I’m not expecting Patrick Mahomes (dislocated kneecap) to return this week -- I actually thing selling Mahomes right now is smart -- so we’ll get another week of Matt Moore. Through 56 pass attempts, Moore is averaging a decent 6.9 yards per attempt, which is definitely good enough to keep him in the mix for fantasy. The issue is the Vikings, who are fifth in PFF’s team pass coverage grade. With Moore capable of a meltdown any game, I’m looking at other QB2s wherever possible. … Here are Week 8 snaps and touches: Damien Williams (25, 7), LeSean McCoy (23, 13), and Darrel Williams (9, 2). McCoy started last week, but a costly fumble allowed Damien to play more snaps late. It’s a messy, largely unpredictable backfield right now without Mahomes, so it’s probably best to flat out avoid if possible. I’m projecting Damien for the most usage with McCoy not far behind, but both are just boom-or-bust flex options.

KCAY9

Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins don’t have the upside and the floor that they had with Mahomes because Moore doesn’t throw the ball as deep as often as the reigning MVP. Both can still make plays, especially Hill, but inconsistent production is expected even if they’re seeing close to 10 targets as full-time route runners. The Vikings Defense hasn’t been as dominant (bottom 35th percentile) against fantasy receivers as they once were, so Hill is a boom-or-bust WR2 while Watkins is a boom-or-bust flex. … Watkins’ return pushed Mecole Hardman to the bench (10% routes run) while Demarcus Robinson ran a route on 60% of dropbacks. … I’m less concerned with Travis Kelce’s production with Moore at quarterback because Kelce is targeted closer to the line of scrimmage, the place where Moore has historically thrown most of his passes. Kelce is a candidate for positive red zone touchdown regression as well, so he remains a top-five TE1.

Lions (24, +2.5) @ OAK

Forecast: Matthew Stafford QB1, Ty Johnson RB3, Tra Carson RB3, Kenny Golladay WR1/2, Marvin Jones WR2/3, Danny Amendola WR4, T.J. Hockenson TE2

DETOAK

Matthew Stafford has four games of 291+ yards and 3+ touchdowns this season. He’s been able to reach a ceiling because he’s throwing deeper more often and because he has two solid deep threats in Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones. This week, Stafford gets a Raiders Defense that is last in quarterback pressure rate and third to last in PFF’s team pass coverage grade. Stafford is a low-end QB1 with upside. I’m interested in him for DFS tournaments. … Coach Matt Patricia loves to troll us. Last week, he used four different running backs and that doesn’t include the full back. Ty Johnson led the team in snaps (24 of 62), but Tra Carson out-touched Johnson, 12-8. With J.D. McKissic and Paul Perkins also seeing snaps, this is a backfield to avoid if possible. If forced to rank them, Johnson would be my top choice with Carson not far behind.

DETAY9

Kenny Golladay is fourth in air yards and has an unbelievably good matchup against a Raiders Defense that’s dead last at stopping 20+ yard passing plays. With 8-10 targets in all but one game, Golladay can be safely counted on an upside WR1/2. … Marvin Jones is in a very similar spot as Golladay, just on fewer air yards and targets (see above chart). With a 13.4 average depth of target, Jones is a candidate for a long touchdown as an upside WR2/3. Give me all of the Stafford to Golladay and/or Jones stacks in DFS tournaments. … Danny Amendola has oddly had the same amount of air yards as Jones in the last two weeks, but they do it in totally different ways. Amendola obviously has less upside as the low-aDOT (8.9) slot receiver, but he can be fired up as a WR4 in this matchup after back-to-back games with usable volume. … T.J. Hockenson has averaged 2.2 receptions, 18.2 yards, and 0.2 touchdowns in the six games since his debut. Over that span, Hockenson has a low 4.9 aDOT. He’s a touchdown-dependent TE2.

Patriots (24, -3) @ BAL

Forecast: Tom Brady QB1/2, Sony Michel RB2/3, James White RB2/3, Rex Burkhead RB4, Julian Edelman WR1/2, Phillip Dorsett WR4, Mohamed Sanu WR4/5, Ben Watson TE2/3

NDEBAL

Tom Brady has not been very efficient this season (7.3 YPA, 4.2 TD%), but the Patriots are fourth in pass attempts, which has kept Brady in the starting mix for season-long leagues. The Vegas team total (24.25) and the matchup against the Ravens (see chart above) are both quite average, so there’s not a great reason to move Brady off the QB1/2 borderline. … Rex Burkhead returned last week but was limited to just 13 snaps and four touches. Burkhead’s presence has historically really affected both Sony Michel and James White in fantasy, so his snap counts are very much worth watching. … Sony Michel is leading the NFL in carries inside-the-five (11) and inside-the-10 (20), so he clearly has touchdown equity. But he’s pretty touchdown-dependent since he’s not involved as a receiver and is only averaging 3.3 yards per carry with low-level broken tackle metrics. Michel is a boom-or-bust RB2. … James White is one of the biggest positive touchdown regression candidates, but he can’t afford to lose too many snaps to Burkhead. White is averaging 6.0 receptions and 51.1 receiving yards per game. He’s a boom-or-bust RB2/3 in PPR leagues.

NEAY9

Julian Edelman is a pretty easy evaluation. He’s the no-brainer top receiver, who can win outside or in the slot. I’m not very concerned with his volume projection even with Mohamed Sanu involved, especially against the Ravens who are in the bottom 38th percentile against fantasy receivers. Edelman can continue to be fired up as a WR1/2. … Phillip Dorsett ran a route on every single dropback last week and can be projected for 4-6 targets each week. Dorsett will likely be inconsistent week to week as the primary deep threat, but there are spots we can use Dorsett as an upside flex play. This is one of those weeks. The Ravens are in the bottom 22nd percentile at preventing 20+ yard pass plays because they are one of the worst pass-rushing teams in the NFL. … Mohamed Sanu is a candidate to increase his routes run (28) and targets (5), but it likely won’t be by much. There are a lot of mouths to feed, and Sanu’s low average depth of target (5.8 last week) keeps his weekly upside tied to touchdowns. Sanu is a WR4. … Ben Watson is a touchdown-dependent TE2/3 with 3 and 1 receptions in his two games.

Bucs (23.75, +5) @ SEA

Forecast: Jameis Winston QB1/2, Ronald Jones RB3, Peyton Barber RB3, Chris Godwin WR1, Mike Evans WR1, O.J. Howard (questionable) TE2, Cameron Brate (questionable) TE2

TBSEA

The Seahawks are 29th in quarterback pressure rate and have allowed the fourth-most pass attempts per game (38) to opposing quarterbacks. Despite the loud environment and travel, this is an underrated good matchup for Jameis Winston, who should be among the weekly leaders in pass attempts this week. Winston’s ceiling (3-of-7 games with 380-plus passing yards) makes him a fantastic DFS tournament option and decent low-end QB1 season-long play, even if he carries implosion risk (tied for most interceptions, 12). … Touches between Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones continue to be pretty evenly split (79 carries to 74), making it very hard for either back to reach a ceiling, especially with Dare Ogunbowale also stealing snaps. As road dogs, this isn’t the spot to expect a breakthrough game, leaving both Barber and Jones as forgettable RB3s.

TBAY9

The Bucs pass-catching group is very easy to figure out. Chris Godwin is the consistent WR1 producer -- look at those week-to-week air yardages above -- while Mike Evans is the boom-or-bust WR1 king as the primary deep threat (15.1 average depth of target). The Seahawks’ defense is average against the pass (see bar chart above), making Godwin and Evans both WR1 options. … Cameron Brate filled in for the injured O.J. Howard last week, but the tight end position continues to be mostly an afterthought with Godwin and Evans being fed a ton of targets and air yards. Whoever starts will be a touchdown-dependent TE2.

Texans (23.5, -1) @ JAX

Forecast: Deshaun Watson QB1, Carlos Hyde RB2/3, Duke Johnson RB3/4, DeAndre Hopkins WR1, Kenny Stills WR3/4, Darren Fells TE2, Jordan Akins TE2

HOUJAX

Deshaun Watson has averaged 1.0 touchdown in his last three games against Jacksonville, but I’m largely throwing away those numbers because this Jaguars Defense isn’t as good. Their pass rush is good, but no Jalen Ramsey opens things up through the air. With Vegas “only” projecting Houston for 24.25 points, I’m projecting an average Watson performance, which makes him a high-end QB1. … Carlos Hyde is very game script dependent -- he has averaged 19 carries in wins and 11 carries in losses -- because he’s not involved in the passing game (6 receptions). As 1.5-point favorites, Hyde is projected for an average game as an RB2/3. … Duke Johnson is averaging 5.8 yards per carry, but he’s not involved in the offense right now. Johnson is merely a handcuff to Hyde, although they play running back in two totally different ways.

HOUAY9

DeAndre Hopkins is finally seeing the usage he deserves with three-straight games with at least 12 targets. Hopkins probably has a slightly higher target projection without Will Fuller in the lineup, and he definitely has a higher average depth of target without him That’s how Hopkins can reach elite-level ceilings, something he hasn’t done quite yet. Hopkins is a top-three receiver this week with Jalen Ramsey no longer involved in these divisional matchups. … Kenny Stills ran a route on every dropback last week as the Texans’ No. 2 receiver. Stills offers some level of a ceiling attached to Deshaun, but we can only project Stills for 4-7 targets, making him a boom-or-bust flex option. … DeAndre Carter randomly took over Keke Coutee’s No. 3 receiver job last week. It’s difficult to trust either of them, definitely Coutee, with the job presumably still up in the air. … Darren Fells has been the luckiest tight end in fantasy since he has five touchdowns on just eight red-zone targets. That’s the benefit of playing with a stud quarterback, but that rate is too high to keep up. Fells and Jordan Akins are touchdown-dependent TE2s. Last week, Fells ran more routes than Akins, 37-25.

Eagles (23.5, -5) vs. CHI

Forecast: Carson Wentz QB1/2, Jordan Howard RB2/3, Miles Sanders (questionable) RB3/4, Alshon Jeffery WR3, DeSean Jackson (questionable) WR3/4, Zach Ertz TE1, Dallas Goedert TE1/2

PHICHI

Carson Wentz’s touchdown rate and completion percentage are at his career rate, but he’s averaging 228 passing yards this season compared to 254 and 280 yards in the previous two seasons. That tells me that he’s lacking weapons, and luckily for him (and us), DeSean Jackson is inching towards playing this week. That will help him complete more deep passes, along with opening up YAC potential over the middle for other pass-catchers. Wentz is a low-end QB1 if Jackson plays. … Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders work well together. Howard can win in short-area spots, while Sanders is showing play-making in space when he doesn’t have to make reads. Howard has been better in wins than losses (he gets more volume then), and the Eagles are 5-point favorites. Howard is a flex option. … Sanders has at least three receptions in four-straight games, but he’s been an afterthought as a runner, making him just a bench stash until we see his workload increase.

PHIAY9

DeSean Jackson (abdominal) is back at practice and looks on pace to suit up this week. DJax’s deep-field presence will help everyone in the offense (except Nelson Agholor) as the Eagles have been very one-dimensional in the passing game. Jackson always carries risk, but he was targeted 10 times in his only full game this season. I’m fine with using DJax as an upside flex play as long as we don’t get the news that he’s on a pitch count. … Alshon Jeffery should continue to see 6-9 targets per game as a big body over the middle and in the red zone. Jeffery needs to find the end zone to reach a ceiling, but I’m confident the Eagles will score more down the stretch as long as Jackson stays healthy. Jeffery is a WR3 against a Bears Defense we shouldn’t be too worried about. They aren’t as good this year and aren’t fully healthy. … Zach Ertz is due for some touchdown luck since he’s only scored on 1-of-9 red-zone targets this season, but Ertz’s usage and efficiency aren’t also nowhere near what it was before. Last season, Ertz had 7.3 receptions per game, and he’s only catching 4.6 passes this season. He also has career lows in catch rate (53%) and yards per target (6.6). So the question is: Is Ertz dust, or is he overdue for some good luck? It’s definitely time to move Ertz back to the mid-range TE1 range, but I’m not moving him lower than that for now. … Dallas Goedert has actually more receptions (12-8), yards (139-112), and touchdowns (2-0) than Ertz over the last three games. I still project Goedert for less production moving forward, but the gap has shrunk dramatically with the young gun beginning to break out. Goedert is a fine TE1/2 play with handcuff upside if Ertz gets injured or canceled.

Bills (23.25, -9.5) vs. WAS

Forecast: Josh Allen QB1/2, Frank Gore RB3, Devin Singletary RB3/4, John Brown WR2, Cole Beasley WR5

BUFWAS

Josh Allen has been a fine QB1/2 this season, but his 33 rushing yards per game are 22 yards fewer than he had as a rookie. That’s the difference between being a low-end starter and just a streaming option. This week, the matchup is good (the Redskins are in the bottom 25th percentile in pass defense DVOA) and they’re in Buffalo, but Allen isn’t hitting ceilings enough to get too excited. He’s a fringe QB1 with Drew Brees, Matt Ryan, and Jared Goff all on bye. … Frank Gore continues to run ahead of rookie Devin Singletary as the No. 1 running back in Buffalo, but Gore isn’t catching passes, so he’s an uninspiring flex option even as 9.5-point favorites. His upside is tied to touchdowns. … Singletary is showing up in the receiving box score, grabbing four receptions last week, but he only had seven carries with zero receptions in Week 7 when the Bills won by 10 points. Singletary is a weak bench option until his role increases.

BUFAY9

John Brown has at least 4 receptions and 50 yards in every game, plus he has weekly upside given his 13.9 average depth of target. This week, the matchup is good, but it will be great if Redskins CB Quinton Dunbar (hamstring) is out since Dunbar is PFF’s No. 1 corner this season. Brown is an upside WR2 with a respectable floor. … Slot receiver Cole Beasley’s 7.1 average depth of target keeps his upside down, but there are worse WR5s with less weekly volume (4.7 receptions per game). … Rookie Dawson Knox split routes run with Tyler Kroft last week (21-20). That keeps both of them off the streaming radar.

Panthers (23, -3.5) vs. TEN

Forecast: Kyle Allen QB2, Christian McCaffrey RB1, D.J. Moore WR2/3, Curtis Samuel (questionable) WR3/4, Greg Olsen TE2

CARTEN

Kyle Allen finally played against a tough defense last week (SF) and predictably struggled, throwing three picks without a touchdown. This is a far easier test at home against an average pass defense (see above chart), so Allen is back in the low-end QB2 conversation. Vegas currently projects Tennessee for 23.0 points. … The Titans are PFF’s best team run defense and are second in run defense DVOA, so you must bench Christian McCaffrey. Just kidding. Fire him as an elite RB1 like you’ve done all season and continue to ride this print fest. Maybe just don’t expect this to be a ceiling week.

CARAY9

D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel are on opposite ends of the receiver spectrum. Moore has operated as a pretty stable underneath receiver (9.9 average depth of target), while Samuel has been very hit-and-miss as the deep target (14.7 aDOT). Both receivers have a realistic shot at a good game this week against a defense that is average against fantasy receivers (67th percentile), against 20+ yard passing plays (64th percentile), and at rushing the passer (41st percentile). Moore is a low-end WR2, while Samuel is a buy-low, positive regression candidate as a boom-or-bust flex receiver. According to Davis Mattek, no receiver has left more air yards on the field than Samuel. … Greg Olsen took care of cupcake matchups early in the season (TB, ARI), but he is averaging two receptions and 17.5 yards in the four games since. Kyle Allen simply isn’t good enough to carry CMC, Moore, Samuel, and Olsen. The veteran tight end is a touchdown-dependent TE2 until we get a healthy Cam Newton back.

Vikings (23, +2) @ KC

Forecast: Kirk Cousins QB1/2, Dalvin Cook RB1, Alexander Mattison RB4, Adam Thielen (questionable) WR2, Stefon Diggs WR2, Kyle Rudolph TE2

MINKC

Kirk Cousins is having a career year, setting new highs as a starter in YPA and TD%. The issue, as always, is how much volume Cousins will have because the Vikings are last in pass attempts per game. This week, Minnesota may opt to run the ball a lot given the Chiefs’ pass/run defense splits (see above chart). Still, Cousins remains on the QB1/2 radar with how well the offense is clicking on a per-play basis. … Dalvin Cook enters Week 9 leading the NFL in rushing yards (823) and rushing touchdowns (9). As mentioned above, the Chiefs have been weak against the run, checking in as the No. 32 run defense in yards per carry allowed to running backs (4.9) and in PFF’s grading. Cook is an elite RB1 option every week, but he’s an even bigger threat than normal this week. … Alexander Mattison is a candidate for 6-14 touches depending on game flow, but he needs to be rostered in season-long as one of the elite handcuffs.

MINAY9

Stefon Diggs is so elite when he gets the proper targets. He’s averaging 14.6 yards per target (!!!) and is catching a career-high 75.5% of his looks. Diggs’ outlook is undoubtedly better with Adam Thielen sidelined, but he still offers immense upside when Thielen is active. … With Thielen sidelined last week, Olabisi Johnson ran a route on 87% of dropbacks, but he was only targeted twice in the low-scoring affair. He’s a WR4/5 option whenever Thielen is out. … Kyle Rudolph has 40 or fewer receiving yards in 7-of-8 games. The veteran is blocking a lot and is losing some receiving work to rookie Irv Smith. Rudolph is a touchdown-or-bust TE2.

Jets (22.75, -3) @ MIA

Forecast: Sam Darnold QB2, Le’Veon Bell RB1, Robby Anderson WR3, Demaryius Thomas WR5, Jamison Crowder WR5, Chris Herndon (questionable) TE2, Ryan Griffin TE2

NYJMIA

The Dolphins are 31st in PFF’s team pass coverage grade and last in quarterback pressure rate, so this is the week for Sam Darnold to break out of his slump. Obviously Darnold and the Jets Offense has sucked, but I’m trusting the awesome matchup and willing to stream Darnold in dire situations. Vegas projects the Jets to score 22 points. … Le’Veon Bell is frustrated by his workload (15.4 carries, 4.6 receptions) and the Jets were rumored to have Bell on the trade block this week. It’s clear that coach Adam Gase doesn’t want Bell, but the matchup is too good (see chart above) not to have some faith in Bell producing this week, especially if he sees his usual 20 touches. Bell is a low-end RB1 with upside.

NYJAY9

Robby Anderson survived the trade deadline and will slide into the best matchup of the year. The Dolphins were already terrible, but they are now without CB Xavien Howard (IR). Anderson has had WR3-level usage this season, and this is a week to finally expect that usage to turn into production. … Jamison Crowder and Demaryius Thomas are also in the mix. It’s going to be difficult for Crowder to reach a ceiling given his 8.4 average depth of target, so I’d be more willing to roll the dice on Thomas, who has quietly seen WR4-level air yards in his last four games. … Ryan Griffin has been a touchdown-dependent TE2 as a full-time player with Darnold, but Chris Herndon may be back after a frustrating start to 2019. Whoever starts will be a high-end TE2 in a peachy matchup.

Jaguars (22.5, +1) vs. HOU

Forecast: Gardner Minshew QB2, Leonard Fournette RB1, D.J. Chark WR2, Dede Westbrook (questionable) WR4, Chris Conley WR4

JAXHOU

The Texans are 28th in both PFF’s team pass coverage grade and quarterback pressure rate and have allowed the third-most pass attempts per game to opposing quarterbacks. It’s a fantastic home matchup for Gardner Minshew, who had 213-1 passing and 56-0 rushing against Houston in his first NFL start. Minshew is a decent quarterback streamer with projected volume and efficiency on his side. … Leonard Fournette is leading the NFL in rush attempts (163), but he only has one rushing touchdown. How? He’s so overdue for positive touchdown regression, but he has still been an RB1 because of his 35 receptions and 4.9 yards per carry average. The matchup with the Texans has been softened by J.J. Watt’s season-ending injury, so Fournette is in the mix as a top-five RB1.

JAXAY9

The Texans Defense is battling a lot of injuries right now, but even when healthy, Houston has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing receivers. In Week 2, D.J. Chark had a 7-55-1 receiving line on nine targets, numbers that are certainly in play this week. Chark’s air yards have been consistently good (except for Week 7 when Jacksonville killed Cincy), so he’s a strong WR2 option. … Dede Westbrook was forced out of last week’s game with a shoulder injury, and he’s been limited in practice this week. He carries injury risk, but he has been active when healthy, seeing at least eight targets in four of his last five healthy games. Westbrook is a flex option if active. … If he’s not active, Chris Conley becomes a viable flex play. Conley has met my 10 PPR Expected threshold more times than not this season as a deep target for Minshew. With the Texans banged up, Conley has touchdown equity.

Chargers (22.25, +3.5) vs. GB

Forecast: Philip Rivers QB2, Melvin Gordon RB2, Austin Ekeler RB3, Keenan Allen WR2, Mike Williams WR3/4, Hunter Henry TE1

LACGB

Philip Rivers is having a down season in yards per attempt and touchdown percentage, so he’s been hard to use outside of two-quarterback leagues. Vegas projects the Chargers for only 22 points against a pass defense that is capable of rushing the quarterback (64th percentile adjusted sack rate) and locking down in coverage (77th percentile in pass defense DVOA). Rivers is an average QB2. … Melvin Gordon (25 snaps) and Austin Ekeler (24 snaps) split reps with Gordon leading the way on the ground (8 carries to 3) and Ekeler running more routes (18 to 14). The Chargers also fired OC Ken Whisenhunt, and I imagine coach Anthony Lynn will have more hands on the offense, which probably means more ground game since he’s a former running backs coach. Gordon should benefit from the change, and the Packers have been weaker at the run than the pass, making MGIII a decent RB2. … Ekeler is unlikely to produce much on the ground unless Gordon, who is averaging 2.5 yards per carry, is benched, so Ekeler needs to remain involved as a pass-catcher to be a flex option. After season lows in snaps, routes run, targets, receptions, and receiving yards last week, there are reasons to be slightly pessimistic that our underdog back is going to be sketchy week to week. Ekeler is a boom-or-bust flex.

LACAY9

Mike Williams is one of the biggest buy low receivers right now. He has 10 red-zone targets, yet hasn’t scored on any of them despite that being one of his perceived strengths. Williams is also eighth in air yards but is somehow 55th in PPR points at receiver. There’s a big week coming eventually, so I’m keeping him in the boom-or-bust WR3/4 mix. … Keenan Allen played through an injury in Week 8, but he still saw 10 targets and ran a route on 78% of dropbacks. This week, there is less injury risk since he practiced in full on Thursday, so Allen is a candidate for his typical 7-10 targets as an upside WR2. Allen should avoid CB Jaire Alexander for most snaps. … Hunter Henry has had five targets and 50 air yards in all four games this season, which automatically locks him into the top-8 every single week. But Henry has been extremely efficient to make things even better, catching 78% of his targets for 10.9 yards on average. With the Packers in the bottom 19th percentile against fantasy tight ends, fire up Henry as a borderline top-five TE1.

Colts (21.5, -1) @ PIT

Forecast: Jacoby Brissett QB2, Marlon Mack RB2, T.Y. Hilton (questionable) WR2, Zach Pascal WR4, Chester Rogers WR5, Eric Ebron TE1/2, Jack Doyle TE2

INDPIT

Jacoby Brissett has been a lucky touchdown thrower this season and he has still been a very average fantasy quarterback. This week, Vegas projects the Colts for just 20.75 points against a Steelers Defense that is in the top 7th percentile at rushing the quarterback. There are weeks to have some exposure to Brissett, but on the road against a good defense isn’t one of them. Brissett is a low-end QB2, especially if T.Y. Hilton doesn’t suit up. … Marlon Mack is averaging 19.7 carries and 84 rushing yards per game, and he’s due for positive touchdown regression. The issues, of course, are the Steelers’ second-graded rushing defense (PFF) and his complete lack of receiving work (1.6 receptions per game). Mack is more of a mid-range RB2 than a low-end RB1 this week.

INDAY9

T.Y. Hilton has arguably been the luckiest receiver in fantasy since he has five touchdowns on just eight red-zone targets. But the big story this week is his health. Hilton missed Thursday’s practice with a calf injury. If healT.Y. Hilton would be a fine WR2/3 against a good, not great secondary, but he needs to get in some practice reps to Friday to feel good about starting him. I’ll update on Saturday … Zach Pascal (92% routes run last week) and Chester Rogers (68%) would have better outlooks if Hilton misses. Pascal offers more upside with a higher average depth of target than Rogers (10.9 to 8.2), as highlighted by his 6-106-2 receiving line against the Texans two weeks back. … Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle would also benefit from Hilton missing. Ebron’s 4-5 targets have left him in the touchdown-or-bust TE2 category this season, but he’d likely see an extra 1-2 targets without T.Y. which would make him a viable TE1/2. Doyle has been more inconsistent with his usage and doesn’t have as much touchdown equity as Ebron, leaving him as a TE2 streamer. The Steelers are in the bottom 22nd percentile against fantasy tight ends.

Browns (21.25, -3.5) @ DEN

Forecast: Baker Mayfield QB2/3, Nick Chubb RB1, Odell Beckham WR2/3, Jarvis Landry WR3

CLEDEN

Baker Mayfield is one of the worst quarterbacks of 2019, and it’s been made worse by one of the worst head coaches of 2019. There are no reasons to expect things to change in Denver against PFF’s third-graded pass coverage, so Mayfield remains on the QB2/3 borderline. … Nick Chubb has been a beast this season, averaging 105 rushing yards per game despite his offense falling apart. The only slight concern is the matchup with the Broncos’ third-graded run defense behind a below-average offensive line, but Chubb is a matchup-proof RB1 based on volume (19.1 carries, 3.0 receptions) and talent.

CLEAY9

Odell Beckham has had WR1/2 usage through seven games, but Mayfield hasn’t been connecting with him much, so Odell is just the WR28 overall. This week, things won’t get easier with elite CB Chris Harris expected to shadow him. OBJ should still see 7-10 targets, but I’m not ranking Odell inside the top-12 this week with Denver allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to receivers this season. Odell is a WR2/3. … Jarvis Landry is due for some bigger games given his red-zone usage and air yards (see chart above). It also helps that OBJ is seeing Harris’ coverage this week, something that should give Landry even more usage. Landry is expected to line up against average second-year CB Duke Dawson this week. He’s a fine WR3 play.

Ravens (21, +3) vs. NE

Forecast: Lamar Jackson QB1, Mark Ingram RB2/3, Marquise Brown (questionable) WR3/4, Mark Andrews TE1

BALNE

Lamar Jackson is a stud, but do we play him against the Patriots? The short answer, yes. It’s definitely reasonable to drop him out of the top half of the QB1 mix with Vegas only projecting Baltimore for 20.75 points, but Jackson’s 82 rushing yards per game makes him an impossible bench in season-long unless you have another top-end quarterback. The Patriots may sell out with stopping him, but there’s only so much you can do, especially if he gets deep-threat receiver Marquise Brown back in the lineup. LJ is a low-end QB1 who will be the Pats' biggest test of the season. … I’m less inclined to jam Mark Ingram into the RB2 discussion, however. Ingram is averaging 67 yards per game and has seven touchdowns, but his touchdown equity is obviously lower in this matchup and he’s only averaging 1.7 receptions per game. If Baltimore falls behind, Ingram can be left with 10-15 meaningless carries, making him more of an RB2/3 than a rock-solid RB2.

BALAY9

Marquise Brown has been a limited participant in practice, so he’s expected to play this week. The rookie has a ton of re-injury risk and is already a boom-or-bust player to begin with (13.8 average depth of target). Against the best secondary in football, Brown can very easily bust this week, but it’s impossible to rule out a long touchdown given his playmaking, making Brown a boom-or-bust flex option. … No thank you to Willie Snead and Miles Boykin this week. … Mark Andrews is the best bet for production on the Ravens. He’s seen 7-9 targets in every game this season as a quite consistent TE1. This week will be a challenge, however, with New England allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to the position. Andrews has bust potential, but remains a TE1, especially with how weak tight end is right now.

Steelers (20.5, +1) vs. IND

Forecast: Mason Rudolph QB2/3, James Conner (questionable) RB2, Jaylen Samuels RB2, JuJu Smith-Schuster WR2/3, Diontae Johnson WR5, Vance McDonald TE1/2

PITIND

Mason Rudolph was only able to produce 252 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception against the Dolphins. He’s not it. … James Conner (shoulder) has missed practice this week, so Jaylen Samuels might be in line for a starting gig this week. I’ll update this section on Saturday when more information is out, but it’s a decent matchup for whoever is starting. The Colts are in the bottom 10th percentile in run defense DVOA.

PITAY9

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s yards per target (9.6) and catch rate (65%) are right there with his career averages, but he is averaging 2.6 fewer receptions and 26 fewer yards this season. We shouldn’t expect that to change because Rudolph is just not it. In good matchups, JuJu can reach a ceiling, but he’s best viewed as a WR3, unfortunately. This week’s matchup (see bar chart above) is as average as it gets. … Diontae Johnson and James Washington can randomly pop for a decent game, but Rudolph is barely keeping JuJu afloat, so they don’t belong in starting fantasy lineups. Johnson’s usage (see chart above) and 7.8 yards per target make him a WR5. … Vance McDonald is averaging 2.0 receptions and 17 yards in his last four games. He’s a touchdown-dependent TE2 on a below-average offense.

Giants (20.5, +7) vs. DAL

Forecast: Daniel Jones QB2, Saquon Barkley RB1, Golden Tate WR3/4, Sterling Shepard (questionable) WR4, Evan Engram TE1

NYGDAL

Daniel Jones has been turnover prone (7 INTs, 8 fumbles) and very inconsistent as a passer. Last week, Jones lit up the box score in garbage time, but we shouldn’t expect that to happen this week against a better Cowboys Defense. Dallas is likely to be running out the clock in the second half as 7.5-point favorites and is already inside the top 10th percentile against fantasy quarterbacks. Jones is a low-end QB2/3 who likely needs to run to be a worthwhile streamer. … Saquon Barkley had a very Saquon Barkley game last week, rushing for 64 yards while adding 8-79-1 as a receiver. That usage and his generational talent make him an elite RB1 this week. In three career games against Dallas, Saquon has averaged 86 rushing yards and 7.3 receptions.

NYGAY9

Sterling Shepard practiced this week and is expected to play. Shepard was a volume-based WR3 early in the season, but Golden Tate has been very involved in recent weeks. Tate will continue to operate in the slot while Shepard tries to haul in Jones’ ducks on the perimeter. It’s possible that Shepard and Tate cannibalize each other out of WR3 status, especially with Saquon Barkley looking to be near full health. Tate is the slightly better flex play, but both carry risk. … Evan Engram could also be negatively affected by Shepard’s return because I find it unlikely that Jones is able to keep four players as every-week fantasy starters. Engram is still a TE1, especially against a Cowboys Defense that is in the bottom 12th percentile against tight ends, but he’s definitely more of a mid-range TE1 than an elite one. It’s worth noting that Engram has averaged a 7.6-88-1 receiving line in his last three games against Dallas.

Dolphins (19.75, +3) vs. NYJ

Forecast: Ryan Fitzpatrick QB2/3, Mark Walton RB3, Preston Williams WR4, DeVante Parker WR4, Mike Gesicki TE2

MIANYJ

Ryan Fitzpatrick will have his easiest opponent to date this weekend, but Fitzpatrick is still off the fantasy radar. He’s willing to throw it deep, which helps his receivers, but he’s throwing too many picks to have any faith in him right now as a QB streamer. … Mark Walton’s grip on the starting job is stronger with Kenyan Drake in Arizona, but Walton has a very tough matchup in the trenches this week. The Jets have allowed the second-fewest yards per carry to opposing backs (3.3) and are in the top 7th percentile in run defense DVOA. Walton will likely see 10-15 inefficient touches as an RB3 this weekend with Kalen Ballage sprinkling in occasionally.

MIAAY9

Preston Williams and DeVante Parker are viable WR4 receivers with Fitzpatrick, who throws the ball deeper than Josh Rosen more often, under center. This is a great matchup to take a flier on one of these receivers because the Jets are in the bottom 25th percentile against fantasy receivers and at preventing 20+ yard pass plays. Vegas’ 19-point team projection gives them just enough touchdown equity, too. … Mike Gesicki is a touchdown-or-bust TE2 with a 3-5 target projection. We’re still waiting to see Gesicki’s freak athleticism translate to the box score.

Titans (19.5, +3.5) @ CAR

Forecast: Ryan Tannehill QB2/3, Derrick Henry RB2, Corey Davis WR4, A.J. Brown WR4/5, Delanie Walker (questionable) TE1/2, Jonnu Smith TE1/2

TENCAR

Ryan Tannehill has been solid in replacement of Marcus Mariota (252 yards and 2.5 touchdowns per game), but both of his starts were at home against beatable defenses (LAC, TB). This week, Tannehill is on the road against a defense in the top five in PFF’s team pass coverage grade, pass defense DVOA, and adjusted sack rate. Vegas agrees that this will be a struggle (18.75 team total), making Tannehill a QB2/3. … As the efficiency bars indicate, this game is more set up for Derrick Henry. The Panthers are last in run defense DVOA and were just gashed by Tevin Coleman last week. Henry’s 18.9 carries and 72.6 rushing yard averages are obtainable, even as 3.5 road dogs. Henry remains a high-end RB2 with touchdown upside.

TENAY9

Corey Davis set new season highs in targets (7, Week 7) and air yards (138, Week 8) in his two games with Tannehill. Last week’s air yards are a sign that there may be more upside for the pass-catchers to reach, but we’ve seen this offense stagnant for too long for me to buy in. Davis will likely regress towards season averages this week against an efficient pass defense. Davis is a risky flex option. … I think rookie A.J. Brown is actually the better receiver, but he’s in a similar spot as Davis. The volume just won’t be there in this run-first offense, so everything has to line up correctly for Brown to be a fantasy starter. This isn’t a matchup to bet on that happening, so Brown remains a low-floor WR4. … Jonnu Smith was a rock-solid streamer last week while filling in for the injured Delanie Walker, finishing with a 6-78-1 receiving line on a season-high seven targets. The matchup for Smith isn’t as peachy as it was last week against the Bucs, but he’s a decent TE1/2 option for those in tight end trouble.

Bears (18.5, +5) @ PHI

Forecast: Mitchell Trubisky QB2/3, David Montgomery RB2, Tarik Cohen RB3/4, Allen Robinson WR2, Taylor Gabriel WR4/5, Anthony Miller WR5, Trey Burton TE2/3

CHIPHI

Mitchell Trubisky continues to be arguably the worst passer in the NFL, failing to throw a touchdown in 4-of-6 starts. Trubisky is also only averaging 5.2 rushing yards this season after 20.7 and 30.1 rushing yards in previous seasons. Midwest Bortles is a QB2/3 even in a decent matchup. … As promised by the coaching staff before the game, David Montgomery had a career-best game last week when the Bears were on team establish the run. It’s unlikely that we see another 27-carry game with Chicago sitting as 5-point dogs, but Montgomery is a candidate for 15-20 touches per game, plus all goal-line carries from this point forward. The offense is wack, but Montgomery is becoming a more reliable fantasy RB2 with more volume coming his way. … Tarik Cohen is in the mix whenever the Bears are losing and is a complete afterthought in wins. With the Bears projected to lose by five, Cohen should be on the field as a pass-catcher, but he’s still a low-floor RB3 in PPR leagues.

CHIAY9

Trubisky is only good enough to support one fantasy receiver. That, of course, is Allen Robinson who has at least seven targets and 8.1 PPR points in every game this season. Robinson is at the top of his game right now, and he has a chance at a ceiling game against the Eagles who are dead last against fantasy receivers this season. Robinson is an upside WR2. … Taylor Gabriel and Anthony Miller will be inconsistent as secondary options behind A-Rob. Last week, Gabriel was more involved (6-3 targets) and ran more routes (32-25). If forced to bet between the two, I’d follow the usage and roll with Gabriel. Both are WR5s. … Trey Burton has 20 or fewer yards in every game.

Broncos (17.75, +3.5) vs. CLE

Forecast: Brandon Allen QB2/3, Royce Freeman RB2/3, Phillip Lindsay RB2/3, Courtland Sutton WR3, Noah Fant TE2/3

DENCLE

The Browns are 28th in PFF’s team defense grading, but I’m not going to be on team Brandon Allen this week. The former sixth-round pick will be making his NFL debut, and he didn’t run much in college, which is priority No. 1 when looking at starting rookie quarterbacks. … Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman need to be slightly downgraded without Joe Flacco, but they both remain on the flex radar. Lindsay (13.6 carries, 3.1 receptions) and Freeman (11.0, 3.3) are both seeing just enough carries to be fantasy starters in 12-team leagues. Last week, Freeman scored a four-yard touchdown, which is more evidence that Lindsay has lost his goal-line role. I’d rather start Freeman if I owned both.

DENAY9

Courtland Sutton’s usage (see air yards above) and efficiency (10.6 yards per target) have been rock-solid this season, enough for the Broncos to trade away Emmanuel Sanders. But Sutton will be tested with Brandon Allen at quarterback, especially with Browns CB Denzel Ward guarding him. Sutton carries more risk this week and probably should be downgraded to the WR3 range. … DaeSean Hamilton isn’t on the fantasy radar after failing to catch his only target last week. … Noah Fant continues to run a ton of routes (32 of 42 last week) but he’s making a ton of rookie mistakes, including dropping passes. Fant has enough athleticism to make plays, but he’s a risky TE2 playing in a non-explosive offense.

Redskins (13.75, +9.5) @ BUF

Forecast: Case Keenum (questionable) QB3, Dwayne Haskins QB3, Adrian Peterson RB3, Chris Thompson (questionable) RB4, Terry McLaurin WR3/4

WASBUF

The Redskins quarterback situation is fluid and obviously not worth dabbling in for fantasy, especially in Buffalo against a top 13th percentile defense against fantasy quarterbacks. With Case Keenum in the concussion protocol, rookie Dwayne Haskins is potentially looking at his first career start. … Adrian Peterson has averaged 19.0 carries in the last three games despite trailing most minutes. AP’s rushing yardage floor is pretty solid, but 1.0 receptions per game with limited goal-line chances lowers his ceiling completely. Peterson is a volume-based RB3. … Chris Thompson has averaged 5-53-0 as a receiver in his five healthy games. That’s RB3-level production in PPR leagues, but he offers no weekly upside.

WASAY9

Terry McLaurin is the only Redskins pass-catcher worth writing about in this matchup, and he’s barely on the fantasy radar here. McLaurin has been very inconsistent, partially because of the horrid quarterback play and partially because of his deep average depth of target (14.6). McLaurin needs touchdowns and big plays to overcome the Redskins’ inconsistencies, and the Bills are in the top 13th percentile at preventing 20+ yard passing plays. McLaurin is a boom-or-bust WR4 with CB Tre’Davious White following him around. … Paul Richardson (88% routes run in Week 8) and Trey Quinn (69%) are near full-time route runners if you’re into that sort of thing. Both receivers are averaging under 25.0 yards per game.