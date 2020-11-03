Week 9 Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings

There has been a clamor for Chase Edmonds, not Kenyan Drake, to be the lead RB in the Arizona backfield.

Edmonds will get his chance to be just that in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins, as Drake has already been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Edmonds will be an every week fantasy starter as long as Drake is out, but not every fantasy lineup decision is that easy — especially when it comes to the FLEX position.

Check out our analysts’ FLEX rankings for Week 9:

