Week 9 Fantasy Football Blog

It’s Week 9 and we have a lot of action heading your way this Sunday. Can’t watch the games? Check in here throughout the day for all of the big plays, turnovers, scores, and injury updates from around the league.

INACTIVES

Tua Tagovailoa

DeVante Parker

Preston Williams

Saquon Barkley

Sterling Shepard

Latavius Murray

Sammy Watkins

James Robinson

Dawson Knox

Odell Beckham Jr.

1:00 pm ET

Browns - Bengals

Broncos - Cowboys

Patriots - Panthers

Vikings - Ravens

Bills - Jaguars

Raiders - Giants

Falcons - Saints

Texans - Dolphins

(2:07) Lots of kicking… the Panthers cut their deficit to on with a field goal. They trail the Patriots 7-6.

(2:03) Stephon Gilmore picked off his former team with the Patriots and the Panthers are back on offense. That has to feel good for Gilmore.

Browns kicked a field goal and extend their league 24-7 against the Bengals after the Chase turnover.

(2:01) Jaguars tied the game with a 55-yard field goal.

Ja’Marr Chase coughed up the ball and the Browns took back over on offense.

Broncos extended their lead 16-0 over the Cowboys with a field goal.

(1:55) Wow! Big touchdown catch for Donovan Peoples-Jones, 60-yard play for a score. The Browns lead 21-7.

(1:52) The Patriots are leaning heavily on Rhamondre Stevenson. He has 33 yards on four carries, but it’s RB Damien Harris who got the goal line look and put a touchdown on the board against the Panthers.

(1:47) Bills added another three points against the Jaguars. They lead only 6-3.

(1:46) Broncos found Tim Patrick for a 40-plus touchdown for the Broncos.

(1:42) Vikings fourth down attempt was incomplete to Tyler Conklin but there was a flag. Cook got a touchdown but it’s close and will go under review. Call was reversed on the field. Cousins took it in himself for a Vikings touchdown.

Turnover against Houston was reversed! Refs called Tyrod Taylor down by contact and they will maintain possession.

(1:37) Browns get a fresh set of down after the Bengals were guilty of defensive pass interference on 3rd down and 4 yards.

Panthers force a turnover on the Patriots and they are set up for excellent field position.

There was back-to-back turnovers in the Dolphins - Texans game. Brissett threw an interception but the Texans fumbled and coughed it up on the next play.

(1:30) Big play from Dalvin Cook for 66 yards to get the Vikings into the red zone.

(1:27) The Broncos are ready to score on 1st down and goal, but Melvin Gordon is swarmed with little gain. On the second attempt, he scored easily to give the Broncos a 7-0 lead over the Cowboys.

(1:22) Falcons have to settle for a field goal for the first points in their matchup against the Saints.

Miami, with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, relied on RB Myles Gaskin for a touchdown against the Texans and Justin Jefferson caught a 50-yard pass from Kirk Cousins - wow!

(1:19) Jacksonville’s defense is giving Josh Allen and the Bills the business so far in this game. They are facing third and ten on the 32-yard line, but Allen is using his legs to churn out first downs.

(1:17) Josh Jacobs and Hunter Renfrow got the Raiders into the red zone and it’s Renfrow with the touchdown reception to tie the game against the Giants.

(1:12) Holy cow! The Browns just broke off a 100-yard pick-six on QB Joe Burrow and the Bengals to put seven points on the board.

Justin Tucker kicked a field goal for the Ravens against Vikings after being unable to convert in the red zone.

Jaguars also had to kick a field goal to put three on the board against the Bills.

(1:10) The Giants struck first against the Raiders with a deep pass from Daniel Jones to TE Evan Engram for a touchdown.

(1:03) Tony Pollard opened up their game against the Broncos with a return all the way out to midfield to give Dak Prescott excellent field position.