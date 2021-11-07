Fantasy Football Week 9 Booms/Busts: Lamar shows up, others don't

Maybe it’s not too late for Lamar Jackson to get into the MVP conversation.

He played the hero in Baltimore’s overtime victory over Minnesota, while several other contenders were stuck in neutral — or moving backward.

Tom Brady, of course, is on his bye week. Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray were not available to play Week 9. Josh Allen — the heavy MVP favorite at the halfway point — and Dak Prescott both played very poorly, likely the worst games either will have all year.

So much for Survivor pools lasting all year — the Bills and Cowboys wiped out tons of players on this cruel, unusual Sunday.

Lamar Jackson shines in a week when so few did

Jackson didn’t have his best stuff early in the Minnesota game, but he made enough plays late — and in overtime — to steer the 34-31 victory. It added up to 266 passing yards and three touchdowns, and another 120 yards on the ground (on a whopping 21 carries). Jackson ended the early wave as the No. 1 fantasy quarterback of the week, stepping over Matt Ryan (of course) and Josh Jackson (of course).

A mobile quarterback, hammer of the fantasy gods.

Jackson focused on his main receivers to move the sticks, as 19-of-27 completions went to the Big 3 of Marquise Brown (9-116), Rashod Bateman (5-52) and Mark Andrews (5-44). Bateman also drew a critical pass interference flag late in the first half, setting up Baltimore’s first touchdown. But Jackson’s three touchdown passes went to a lottery group; fullback Patrick Ricard, depth receiver Devin Duvernay, and legacy back Devonta Freeman. Score one for the touchdown trolls.

Freeman (13-79-0) and Le’Veon Bell (11-48-1) both ripped off quality rushing gains in the overtime, as Minnesota’s defense started to wear down from Baltimore’s 86 scrimmage snaps. Meanwhile, Latavius Murray was an injury scratch, and Ty’Son Williams scarcely played again. It’s funny that Bell wears No. 17 — 2017 was his last great NFL season.

This offense figures to keep humming along, with a date at Miami coming in Week 10. It feels like 100 years ago since the Ravens were embarrassed against Cincinnati. They once again wear the yellow jersey in the AFC North.

If you have Minnesota Vikings fans in your orbit, be sensitive and patient with them. Minnesota’s 3-5 season has been one gut punch after another. The Vikings have two overtime losses, another loss when Greg Joseph couldn’t make a 37-yard field goal, and a loss to a Cowboys team without Dak Prescott. Sunday’s loss at Baltimore included the Vikings blowing a pair of 14-point leads.

Kirk Cousins was under 200 yards for the second straight week (17-for-28, 187 yards, two scores). Other than one easy 50-yard touchdown to a wide-open Justin Jefferson, little came simply for this offense. Adam Thielen was invisible until a short touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Dalvin Cook parlayed two long runs into 110 yards, but his success rate was not high. Minnesota had just 13 first downs and went 5-for-14 on third down.

Mike Zimmer needs to right this ship if he’s going to stay in Minnesota long-term. The schedule doesn’t get easier, with the Chargers and Packers waiting the next two weeks.

More Week 9 fantasy winners and losers to come ...