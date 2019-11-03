Week 9 Fantasy Blog

Welcome to Week Nine of the NFL season! We've already seen one game today as the Texans cruised to victory over the Jaguars in London. The rest of today's slate features a balanced mix with six early games and four late games before the Pats and Ravens meet up on Sunday Night Football. Enjoy the games!

(2:59PM) TD The Bears have now added a touchdown as rookie RB David Montgomery finished off the much-needed scoring drive. Montgomery has just 15 rushing yards in the game and Chicago now trails 19-7.

(2:58PM) BIG PLAY There was much debate at halftime about who would be the Bears quarterback for the remainder of the game. It was indeed QB Mitchell Trusbisky and he hit WR Taylor Gabriel for a 53-yard gain to get the team into the red zone.

(2:54PM) TD The Titans are on the board and despite being down by multiple scores, they committed to the running game and RB Derrick Henry finished off the drive with a powerful eight-yard score. After a very slow start today, Henry is up to 51 rushing yards in nine carries.

(2:52PM) TD After the first series of the second half, the Eagles now lead the Bears 19-0 thanks to a 13-yard scoring run from RB Jordan Howard. Howard has 69 rushing yards against his former team.

(2:52PM) TD The Vikings have regained the lead after QB Kirk Cousins hit RB Ameer Abdullah, getting a rare touch, for the 16-yard score.

(2:48PM) TD A late penalty flag helped the Steelers to keep moving the ball and TE Vance McDonald ultimately scored on a seven-yard pass from QB Mason Rudolph. The tight end now has 30 yards on five catches and the Steelers have the lead.

(2:32PM) BIG PLAY Oh, poor Jets fans. The earlier touchdown to TE Ryan Griffin was overturned on replay and QB Sam Darnold then threw a pick just outside of the end zone. Miami takes over with a two-score lead.

(2:28PM) TD A long kickoff return allowed the Jets to get back into the game just before the break. QB Sam Darnold hit TE Ryan Griffin for his third touchdown catch in two games. The Jets now trail 21-14.

(2:24PM) TD The Panthers have extended their lead just before halftime after QB Kyle Allen found WR Curtis Samuel for a 12-yard score. Pending the extra point, the Panthers lead 16-0 over the Titans.

(2:21PM) TD The Jets are in trouble and the Bengals are cheering on the Dolphins. QB Ryan Fitzpatrick connected with rookie WR Preston Williams for a second score of the game. Williams has four grabs for 60 yards and Miami leads the Jets 21-7 as the game nears halftime.

(2:19PM) The Bears Offense has simply been offensive. At the two-minute warning, the Bears have 12 passing yards and one rushing yard as they trail the Eagles 12-0.

(2:17PM) BIG PLAY Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki has been trending in the right direction in recent weeks, albeit quietly. Today, Gesicki already has four receptions for 66 yards to lead Miami.

(2:08PM) TD The Colts have regained the lead as backup QB Brian Hoyer found WR Zach Pascal for a 14-yard score. Starting QB Jacoby Brissett remains on the sidelines, showing signals he could return to the game.

(2:06PM) BIG PLAY No one told veteran RB Adrian Peterson how good the Bills Defense was supposed to be. Nearing halftime, Peterson has racked up over 100 rushing yards and has 123 total yards. Even when trailing, the Skins continue to lean on the veteran AP and their running game.

(2:05PM) TD No surprise here, but Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey is making plays, scoring on a seven-yard catch from QB Kyle Allen on a fourth-down play. CMC has 58 total yards in the game.

(2:04PM) TD The Dolphins have taken the lead after QB Ryan Fitzpatrick connected with WR DeVante Parker for a 17-yard score. That was Parker's first reception of the game.

(2:00PM) TD After a string of disappointing weeks, TE Zach Ertz is enjoying a big game today. Ertz just caught a 25-yard score from QB Carson Wentz to extend the Eagles lead over the fading Bears. Ertz has caught all five of his targets for 72 yards and a score.

(1:54PM) TD The Bills had multiple chances at a touchdown before going for it on fourth down, QB Josh Allen pushed the pile over the goal line for the score and a 17-3 lead over the Redskins.

(1:44PM) INJURY The Colts have listed QB Jacoby Brissett (knee) as questionable to return and the Vikes have done the same with WR Adam Thielen (hamstring).

(1:40PM) TD The Dolphins have tied the game as a 12-yard touchdown pass from QB Ryan Fitzpatrick to rookie WR Preston Williams, who already has a 3/55/1 line in the game.

(1:39PM) TD Colts backup QB Brian Hoyer wasted no time in helping his team as he found TE Jack Doyle for an 11-yard score, giving Indy the lead over the Steelers.

(1:38PM) INJURY Another player who returned this week from an injury looks to be hurt again as Eagles WR DeSean Jackson has been sent to the locker room. After missing around two months with an abdominal injury, don't expect to see DJax again today.

(1:35PM) INJURY Colts QB Jacoby Brissett is down on the field and in a lot of pain after taking a big hit from a Steelers defender. Backup QB Brian Hoyer is set to enter the game.

(1:34PM) TD Even with no WR Adam Thielen, the Vikings still find a way to score as QB Kirk Cousins hit rookie WR Olabisi Johnson for a four-yard score to tie the Chiefs at seven each.

(1:32PM) INJURY This could be bad news for the Vikings and WR Adam Thielen. After getting the start following missing last week with a hamstring injury, Thielen is back on the sidelines, replaced by WR Laquon Treadwell. There has been no official report but it appears Thielen may have aggravated the injury.

(1:30PM) BIG PLAY It's not only RB Jaylen Samuels for the Steelers this week. They also have backup RB Trey Edmunds getting touches. He broke free for a 45-yard gain before being pushed out of bounds.

(1:25PM) BIG PLAY Bills rookie RB Devin Singletary already has 30 yards on the ground and just caught a short pass that he took for a 49-yard gain. The Bills are nearing the red zone.

(1:24PM) TD It had to be confirmed via replay but Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill made an amazing diving catch for a 40-yard touchdown from backup QB Matt Moore. The team was hopeful QB Patrick Mahomes could return today but chose to wait another week.

(1:17PM) BIG PLAY The Eagles backfield is off to a solid start. RB Miles Sanders broke off an 11-yard rush and also caught a 19-yard pass while RB Jordan Howard has three carries for 17 yards in a revenge game against the Bears.

(1:13PM) TD The Bills leaned heavily on their running game on the opening drive but it was QB Josh Allen hitting WR Cole Beasley for a six-yard score that got them into the end zone. Rookie RB Devin Singletary carried four times for 26 yards on the drive.

(1:11PM) TD In a game between teams who have combined for just one win all season, the Jets have an early lead. QB Sam Darnold connected with WR Jamison Crowder for a 12-yard score. Crowder had four catches for 50 yards and the score on the opening drive.

(1:10PM) BIG PLAY The Eagles went for it on fourth down and converted as QB Carson Wentz found TE Zach Ertz for a 15-yard gain.

(1:07PM) With RBs James Conner and Benny Snell out for the game, backup RB Jaylen Samuels has been a popular topic all week. He'll find himself in many lineups and already has three touches on the Steelers opening drive, though he's rushed for a three yard loss, along with a 17-yard catch to get things started.