Week 9 Fantasy Blog

Week 9 is here and it's time to start looking toward the back half of the fantasy season. Check here throughout the day to stay in the loop on what's happening around the NFL during the 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm EST slate of games.

Good luck in Week 9!

Inactives

Golden Tate (WR - NYG)

Calvin Ridley (WR - ATL)

T.Y. Hilton (WR - IND)

Mark Ingram (RB - BAL)

1:00 pm EST Schedule

Broncos - Falcons

Seahawks - Bills

Bears - Titans

Ravens - Colts

Panthers - Chiefs

Lions - Vikings

Giants - Washington

Texans - Jaguars

(2:14) In a revenge game, RB Ameer Abdullah rushes in a touchdown against his former team. Of course, it wasn't Dalvin Cook.

(2:06) WR Gabriel Davis finds the end zone on a 4-yard pass for the Bills. Meanwhile, I'm not sure if Seattle's offense knew there was a game today.

Jaguars RB James Robinson also scores a touchdown. They are tied with Houston 13-13 while QB Luton makes a case for himself as their QB moving forward.

Titans WR A.J. Brown leaps and stretches his body out for an incredible touchdown play. After review, the touchdown stays on the board. They are ahead of Chicago 10-0.

WR Marvin Jones scores a touchdown for Detroit on a 15-yard pass from Stafford. They trail the Vikings only 13-9.

Giants lead over Washigton 13-3 after a field goad by Graham Gano.

(1:57) The Seahawks, who are scoreless against the Bills, are charging down the field. A 41-yard pass to D.K. Metcalf pushes them toward the goal-line. Rookie RB DeeJay Dallas gets stopped just short of the goal-line, but the Seahawks go for it. Wilson gets the touchdown at the 1-yard line and they are finally on the board.

(1:53) We have the SECOND fake punt of the day, this time for the Chicago Bears. Barkevious Mingo (greatest name to say) keeps the offense alive for the Bears.

(1:51) With Falcons WR Calvin Ridley out, QB Matt Ryan found ... not Julio Jones but Brandon Powell. Great.

Harrison Butker kicks another field goal for the Chiefs as they trail the Buffalo Bills. The kicked looked a bit wonky, but it did find its way through for a score.

(1:48) WR Curtis Samuel for the Panthers catches a 14-yard touchdown pass from QB Teddy Bridgewater. They are now ahead 14-3 over the Chiefs.

INJURY UPDATE: Washington's QB Kyle Allen suffered an ankle injury and it turned in a direction it probably should not have. QB Alex Smith will take over.

(1:40) Lions are valiantly trying to score a touchdown. RB D'Andre Swift nearly gets in but fumbles out of bounds and they have to settle for a field goal. K Matt Prater gets this one through the uprights after missing one earlier in the game.

Matt Ryan finds Olamide Zaccheaus in the end zone for a touchdown. The Broncos had to settle for a field goal in response and they trail the Falcons 3-10.

Giants RB Wayne Gallman finds the end zone in Devonta Freeman's absence.

INJURY UPDATE: TE Noah Fant is back out on the field.

(1:37) We have a pair of turnovers this time with Colts RB Taylor fumbling, QB Philip Rivers getting run over, and the Ravens Defense then scoring a TD. QB Russell Wilson also had a turnover with a pick, in the end zone, which is very uncharacteristic.

(1:32) We have two field goals (yay) one for the Chiefs and the other for the Titans. The Chiefs trail the Panthers 7-3 (for now, just give it a minute) and then the Titans are ahead of the Bears 3-0.

(1:24) QB Kirk Cousins gets Minnesota a score with a touchdown pass to TE Irv Smith .

INJURY UPDATE: Broncos TE Noah Fant limped off the field.

Buffalo tacks on another touchdown against the Seahawks with a short touchdown pass to TE Tyler Kroft . They lead 14-0.

(1:20) Welcome back, Christian McCaffrey ! He catches a short-yardage pass and ran in for a touchdown. How we have missed you!

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor also finds the end zone. Indianapolis is quickly becoming a Ravens and Rams type of confusing backfield.

Houston kicks a field goal to extend their lead 10-7.

(1:15) Washington's RB Antonio Gibson fumbled, which led to a field goal for the Giants. They are ahead 3-0.

RB Dalvin Cook for the Vikings rushed in a 5-yard TD and WR Isaiah McKenzie caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from QB Josh Allen for the Bills.

(1:10) Not to be outdone, QB Deshaun Watson throws a 57-yard touchdown pass to WR Brandin Cooks . This game is already nuts.

(1:00) Well, all right, then. Backup QB Jake Luton , who is starting instead of Gardner Minshew opens up the afternoon with a splash. By splash, I mean a 73-yard touchdown pass to WR D.J. Chark . That's how you make a statement.

Falcons kick a long field goal to start their game.